BlackBerry to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2027 Results on September 24, 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today it will report its fiscal second quarter 2027 results, for the period ended August 31, 2026, on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. BlackBerry will host a conference call and live webcast, accessible via the webcast link here or on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors. The call is also accessible by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry number 5340355.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the event using the same webcast link here or by dialing +1 (855) 669-9658 and entering Replay access code 2584952.

Upcoming Fiscal 2027 Quarterly Earnings Announcement Dates

The table below provides the targeted quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of the year.

Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Quarter Start Date September 1, 2026 December 1, 2026 Quarter End Date November 30, 2026 February 28, 2027 Planned Earnings Date (1) December 17, 2026 April 8, 2027

The dates provided are for planning purposes only, and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately two weeks prior.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

BlackBerry. Safe. Certified. Secure

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@blackberry.com

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SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2027-results-on-sept-1216954