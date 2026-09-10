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WKN: A1W2YK | ISIN: CA09228F1036 | Ticker-Symbol: RI1
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 13:00
6,580 Euro
-1,35 % -0,090
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Telekom
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1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKBERRY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5906,64514:05
6,5706,64514:03
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
164 Leser
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BlackBerry to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2027 Results on September 24, 2026

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today it will report its fiscal second quarter 2027 results, for the period ended August 31, 2026, on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. BlackBerry will host a conference call and live webcast, accessible via the webcast link here or on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors. The call is also accessible by dialing toll free +1 (877) 883-0383 and entering Elite Entry number 5340355.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the event using the same webcast link here or by dialing +1 (855) 669-9658 and entering Replay access code 2584952.

Upcoming Fiscal 2027 Quarterly Earnings Announcement Dates

The table below provides the targeted quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of the year.

Q3 2027

Q4 2027

Quarter Start Date

September 1, 2026

December 1, 2026

Quarter End Date

November 30, 2026

February 28, 2027

Planned Earnings Date (1)

December 17, 2026

April 8, 2027

  1. The dates provided are for planning purposes only, and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately two weeks prior.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

BlackBerry. Safe. Certified. Secure

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

###

SOURCE: BlackBerry



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2027-results-on-sept-1216954

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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