Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated September 9, 2026 (the "Effective Date") with Osisko Metals Incorporated ("Osisko") pursuant to which the Company has granted Osisko the exclusive option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 181 mineral claim units totalling approximately 3,982 hectares located in the province of New Brunswick, known as the Red Brook Property (the "Property").

To exercise the Option and acquire a 100% interest in the Property, Osisko must:

(a) make the following cash payments to the Company:

(i) $100,000 on the Effective Date;

(ii) $100,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date;

(iii) $100,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date; and

(iv) $100,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date;

(b) issue the following common shares in the capital of Osisko (the "Osisko Shares") to the Company:

(i) 200,000 Osisko Shares within one month of the Effective Date;

(ii) $250,000 in Osisko Shares on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date;

(iii) $250,000 in Osisko Shares on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date; and

(iv) $250,000 in Osisko Shares on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date;

(c) incur an aggregate of $600,000 in exploration work expenditures on the Property as follows:

(i) $100,000 in exploration work expenditures on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date;

(ii) an additional $200,000 in exploration work expenditures on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date; and

(iii) an additional $300,000 in exploration work expenditures on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date; and

(d) enter into an assignment and assumption agreement with the Company to assume the existing 2.0% net smelter returns royalty in respect of the Property in favour of the royalty holders Prospect Or Corp. and 9248-7792 Québec Inc., one-half of which may be repurchased from the royalty holders for $1,000,000.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the Option Agreement, including the grant of the Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property; the potential exercise of the Option by Osisko; the anticipated payment of the cash consideration and issuance of the Osisko Shares; the timing of such payments and issuances; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals; and objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Option will not be exercised or completed on the terms contemplated in the Option Agreement or at all; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory approvals; changes in equity markets; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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