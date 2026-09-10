Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a reconnaissance panning and scouting program focused on the western portion of the Limestone Gold Project concession in Suriname. The program was designed to assess the distribution of alluvial gold and identify areas within the concession that warrant follow-up exploration. (Figure 1).

Sampling Results

A total of 48 panning samples were collected during the reconnaissance program. Visible gold was identified in 41 samples, representing an 85.4% positive sample rate. Across all samples, 157 visible gold grains were recorded, with individual samples returning up to 18 visible gold grains.

The observed gold was predominantly fine-grained. Gold grains generally displayed a sub-angular morphology, particularly in the northwestern portion of the area. Several samples also contained medium-grained gold, while no coarse gold was recorded.

The presence of fine to flour-sized gold in the panned samples suggests that potential bedrock sources may occur within the sampled drainage basins. In several drainages, second-growth vegetation also indicated areas of historic small-scale mining activity that are not visible on satellite imagery.

The panning results were collected from an area interpreted to be underlain primarily by volcanic rocks, predominantly basalt, along with intrusive granodiorite. These interpretations are based on observations of weathered material examined during the scouting program.

Priority Exploration Targets

Based on panning results and geological observations from the scouting program, the Company has identified two significant priority targets for follow-up exploration.

Planned Auger Program

The next phase will consist of a shallow Ridgecrest auger program across the two priority target areas, identified as Targets 1 and 2. The program will be similar to the approach used by Suralco (Alcoa) in the discovery of the Merian Gold Mine. Sampling will test soils and near-surface regolith along topographic highs that separate drainage basins where anomalous alluvial gold was detected through panning. The auger results will be used to refine the priority targets and guide subsequent exploration, including trenching and drilling.

Target 3 Mapping and Sampling

Target 3 comprises fluvial sediments from river terraces that are currently being mapped and sampled. Spoil piles from small scale mining pits in this area have returned pyritic silicified rock, suggesting the potential presence of favourable rocks for gold mineralization beneath the sediments.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, President of Centurion, commented: "We are very pleased with the results and dedication of the team under difficult logistical conditions. A positive model for significant gold mineralization is being developed as geological observations continue."

Figure 1. Target areas of Limestone Gold Project based on panning and scouting.

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Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dennis LaPoint, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Qualified Person and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on neighbouring properties.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company focused on the exploration and development of precious metal assets in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance; Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including the accuracy of historical exploration data, and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development (including the risk that exploration results may not support further work); fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

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