Plurilock and ADGA have signed a collaboration agreement under which the two companies will support organizations pursuing certification under the Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification ("CPCSC")

Plurilock will provide CPCSC Level 2 readiness and assessment services; ADGA intends to establish and operate an independent certification body for CPCSC Level 2, with strict operational separation between the two roles

CPCSC sets mandatory cybersecurity controls for Canada's defence suppliers, with Level 1 requirements beginning to appear in select defence contracts in summer 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity solutions provider, announces that it has signed a collaboration agreement with ADGA Group Consultants Inc. ("ADGA"), a Canadian defence and security company serving the defence, public safety, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Under the agreement, the companies will support Canadian organizations pursuing certification under CPCSC, the Government of Canada's new cybersecurity certification program for defence suppliers. Plurilock will provide CPCSC Level 2 readiness, gap assessment, evidence collection, and assessment reporting services through its Critical Services division. ADGA intends to establish and operate an independent certification body for CPCSC Level 2, subject to accreditation. The roles are intentionally separate, though complementary: Plurilock will not make certification decisions or represent itself as a certification authority, and the parties will maintain information barriers consistent with ISO/IEC 17024 impartiality requirements.

CPCSC sets mandatory cybersecurity controls for suppliers to Canada's defence procurement system and is designed for interoperability with allied frameworks, including the United States CMMC program. CPCSC requirements began being introduced into select Government of Canada's defence contracts in summer 2026. Plurilock launched a CPCSC readiness program in May 2026, building on the Company's experience with CMMC in the United States. The agreement with ADGA is designed to complement that readiness work while keeping certification fully independent.

The agreement aligns with Plurilock's established federal and defence business. The Company's Integra Networks subsidiary has served Canadian federal customers since 1985, and holds Canadian federal and NATO contracting vehicles. The government customers Plurilock serves depend on a secure supplier base, and helping that supplier base prepare for CPCSC extends the Company's service to the same federal mission.

"Canada's government and its allies are raising the cybersecurity bar for every company that supplies them, and for the defence industrial base that deadline has arrived," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "We have served Canadian federal customers for decades, and securing the supply chain those customers depend on is a natural extension of that work. ADGA is a respected Canadian defence firm, and this agreement lets us help organizations get ready while certification decisions stay entirely in independent hands."

"While CPCSC Level 2 is still ahead of us, the work of preparing industry for it starts now," said LGen Jean-Marc Lanthier (Ret'd), CEO of ADGA. "Our collaboration with Plurilock lets us put nearly 60 years of trust with Canada's defence and security community to work, building the certification capability our sector will need to secure its supply chain."

Financial terms of individual engagements will be established under future statements of work and were not disclosed. The agreement is non-exclusive with a two-year term.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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