Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Element 29 Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECU) (OTCQX: EMTRF) (BVL: ECU) ("Element 29" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Richard Osmond, Element 29 President and CEO, states, "Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market is an important step in expanding access to the common shares of Element 29 as we continue to advance our flagship Elida project and the rest of our portfolio of exploration properties in Peru."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of their public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Their OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. OTC Markets Group Inc's innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Osmond (P.Geo.), Element 29's President and CEO, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Element 29 Resources Inc.

Element 29 is an emerging junior resource company with a highly experienced management team and board focused on the discovery and advancement of copper projects in Peru, one of the lowest-cost, lowest-risk mining jurisdictions globally. The Company's flagship project is the Elida Porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag Deposit in west-central Peru which has an initial pit-constrained inferred Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 321.7 million tonnes grading 0.32% Cu, 0.03% Mo and 2.61 g/t Ag at a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade. Alongside Elida, the Company has three (3) early stage, highly prospective porphyry Cu projects in Peru that include the Flor de Cobre porphyry Cu-Mo prospect situated in the Southern Peru Copper Belt, just 26 km from the Cerro Verde copper mine2 (Freeport-Buenaventura) as well as the Paka and Pahuay porphyry Cu skarn prospects. All projects are well located for future mine development and will benefit from nearby infrastructure including roads, power infrastructure, ports, water, and a skilled workforce.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Richard Osmond, P.Geo."

CEO and Director

For media enquiries or more information on this press release, please contact:

More information is available at www.e29copper.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Notes

The Mineral Resource Estimate information is available in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimation of the Elida Porphyry Copper Project in Perú" dated September 20, 2022, and prepared in accordance with Form 43-101F1 by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Ginto Consulting Inc. This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Element 29 has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "intends", "proposed", "believes", "continues", "plans", "expects" or similar expressions (or the negative and grammatical variations of any of these terms).

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Although Element 29's management considers these beliefs and assumptions reasonable based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking Statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, and important factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: shareholders of the Company voting in favour of the management nominees at the AGM; the timeliness and success of regulatory approvals; fluctuations in copper and other commodity prices; uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties; risks associated with general economic conditions; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors".

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements as there can be no assurances that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Element 29 to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Element 29 has no right to explore or mine.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313701