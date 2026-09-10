Company takes a measured position at the intersection of artificial intelligence and crypto-native compute access

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) (OTCQB: TNXIF) (FSE: L47) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company, announces the acquisition of Venice Token ("VVV"), an ERC-20 token on the Base network associated with the Venice.ai platform, for inclusion in the Company's Digital Asset Treasury.

The Company purchased an aggregate of 7,710.98032 VVV through a combination of open-market and over-the-counter transactions completed between August 31 and September 4, 2026, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$132,386.43, excluding separately stated trading fees, at a weighted average execution price of approximately US$17.17 per VVV. As of September 8, 2026, the Company held 7,703.771668 VVV in custody. As a calculation convention, amounts settled in USDC have been treated as U.S. dollars on a 1:1 basis. The acquisition was funded using existing treasury resources, including USDC, derived from the Company's previously completed financing, which closed on August 18, 2025.

The acquisition of VVV forms part of the Company's existing multi-asset digital asset treasury strategy and complements its blockchain infrastructure, staking, treasury, and ecosystem-participation activities. The VVV position extends the same approach to a segment where artificial intelligence services intersect with crypto-native access mechanisms.

About Venice.ai and VVV

Venice.ai operates a consumer artificial intelligence application and a developer API, with access to a large number of AI models across text, image, video, and audio, and a range of privacy-focused processing modes. VVV is an ERC-20 token on Base associated with the Venice.ai platform. VVV can be staked to receive sVVV and earn emissions paid in VVV. sVVV can be locked at Venice's then-current mint rate to mint DIEM, a separate token. Venice's published documentation states that each staked DIEM provides US$1 in daily Venice API credits for as long as it remains staked. The Venice protocol contains programmatic mechanisms under which a portion of certain subscription and API-credit revenue is used to purchase and burn VVV.

VVV is not equity in Venice.ai, carries no governance rights, and does not represent a general claim on Venice.ai's revenue or enterprise value.

Venice has stated that it offers privacy-focused inference options for supported workloads, including private processing under zero-retention terms, trusted execution environment models and end-to-end encrypted models. TenX added VVV as a measured position within its multi-asset treasury.

Digital Asset Treasury Update

The Company also wishes to provide an update regarding the composition of its digital asset treasury.

As at September 8, 2026, based on the Company's latest custody, fund and on-chain records, TenX's digital asset holdings and exposure were approximately as follows:

7,703.77 Venice Token (VVV)

130,098.39 Sui (SUI)

17,885,458.97 Sei (SEI)

219.74 billion Bonk (BONK)

5,812,162.41 Tezos (XTZ)

427,573.59 USD Coin (USDC)

30,234.30 Solana (SOL) of aggregate exposure, consisting of approximately 19,512.58 SOL held directly and approximately 10,721.72 SOL of economic exposure through Galaxy Digital Unlocked Solana Series 105

The Galaxy SOL exposure comprises locked SOL, unlocked and staked SOL including rewards, and unlocked and unstaked SOL.

The Company maintains a public treasury and operations dashboard. The dashboard provides a centralized view of TenX's validator-related activity, digital asset treasury holdings, cash, and stablecoin balances. Information displayed on the dashboard is based on Company records, internally maintained tracking systems, and market data sourced from third-party providers. Reported balances are designed to provide an accessible reference view and may not reflect real-time positions. Pricing and valuation metrics may be subject to delay or variation depending on data availability. The dashboard is provided for informational purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the Company's public filings and other continuous disclosure documents. Shareholders and interested parties can access the dashboard at https://dashboard.tenx.inc/.

Alignment with TenX's Digital Asset Strategy

TenX operates a multi-asset digital asset treasury alongside its staking and validator infrastructure. The Company's approach is to hold a set of digital assets and to add measured positions in assets connected to themes it considers significant to the development of blockchain networks. The Company views the use of tokens to coordinate access to artificial intelligence compute as one such theme, and views VVV as an example of that mechanism as described in Venice's published materials.

"TenX built a multi-asset digital asset treasury because activity and capital in crypto move between themes across cycles," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX. "We believe crypto-native access to AI compute is a theme that warrants measured exposure. VVV has token mechanics described in Venice's published materials, including staking and the ability to support recurring API capacity through staked DIEM, and we sized the position within our treasury on that basis. We will report on this holding with the same transparency we apply to the rest of our treasury."

About TenX Protocols Inc.

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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