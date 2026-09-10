The Cognition Index Research Report, launched in partnership with Philip Morris International, warns of "Cognitive Atrophy" and a growing AI trust gap in the workplace

Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) and WSJ Intelligence, the in-house thought leadership consultancy for The Wall Street Journal's commercial sales organization, today unveiled The Cognition Index Research Report, a comprehensive study exploring the evolving role of human cognition in an AI-driven workplace.

Surveying more than 2,500 business professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, and Brazil, the report reveals that while business professionals are increasingly optimistic about AI's role in improving decision-making, they continue to see human judgment, ethics, critical thinking and empathy as essential capabilities that must be actively protected and developed as AI becomes embedded in workplace workflows.

"Human cognition is a bit like a muscle: use it or lose it," says Moira Gilchrist, Chief Global Communications Officer at Philip Morris International. "AI can help us work more efficiently, but we need to be careful not to outsource our thinking to technology. The real opportunity is to use AI to think better, not think less. That means continuing to nurture curiosity, critical thinking and active engagement, even as these tools become part of everyday work.

The Cognition Index Research Report maps sentiment from entry-level associates to the C-suite, uncovering key organizational dynamics while discussing strategies for companies to protect, develop and unlock their human edge. Some of the report's key findings include:

Moral Judgment and Empathy Rank as Most Vital Human Anchors: Professionals identified Moral Judgment and Ethics (42%) and Empathy and Trust Building (40%) as the most important human attributes that AI is least likely to replicate in business decision-making.

Professionals identified Moral Judgment and Ethics (42%) and Empathy and Trust Building (40%) as human attributes that AI is in business decision-making. Human Intuition Remains the Deciding Factor: Professionals remain firmly committed to keeping people at the center of decision-making. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say human intuition should take priority over AI in creative work such as branding, campaign concepts, and product design. Even in data-driven fields like market analysis, 50% believe human judgment should remain the deciding factor.

Professionals remain firmly committed to keeping people at the center of decision-making. Nearly two-thirds (62%) say human intuition should take priority over AI in creative work such as branding, campaign concepts, and product design. Even in data-driven fields like market analysis, 50% believe human judgment should remain the deciding factor. The Organizational Verification Deficit: While professionals value AI efficiency, only 1 in 4 (25%) strongly agree that their organization has a clear, effective process for fact-checking and verifying AI outputs-highlighting a critical opportunity for companies to build governed human-in-the-loop frameworks.

While professionals value AI efficiency, only strongly agree that their organization has a clear, effective process for fact-checking and verifying AI outputs-highlighting a critical opportunity for companies to build governed human-in-the-loop frameworks. Protecting the Cognitive Edge: While professionals view critical thinking as their most vital asset, 46% recognize it as a capability that must be actively practiced and protected from over-reliance on automated summaries.

While professionals view critical thinking as their most vital asset, 46% recognize it as a capability that must be actively practiced and protected from over-reliance on automated summaries. Rising Human Attributes: Looking ahead three years, human capabilities are projected to expand significantly in corporate value, led by creative empathy (+13 percentage points) and adaptability (+9 percentage points).

"Our survey finds that while AI is rapidly transforming daily operations, professionals are leaning harder into uniquely human strengths like creative judgment and critical thinking," adds Carolyn Romano, Director of Research at WSJ Intelligence. "AI serves as an exceptional co-pilot, but long-term success relies on leaders who can actively nurture human insight and balance digital automation with human expertise."

Methodology

This study, conducted by WSJ Intelligence with sponsorship from PMI, presents the key findings of a survey of more than 2,500 business professionals across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, and Brazil. The Cognition Index Research Report is the largest-scale research program ever conducted by WSJ Intelligence.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for approximately 42% of PMI's second-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for legal age adults who would otherwise smoke or use other nicotine-containing consumer products, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables, General snus and 20 ZYN nicotine pouch variants also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA in their respective categories. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas.

References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

About WSJ Intelligence

WSJ Intelligence conducts best-in-class bespoke research and analysis for commercial clients of The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global and Investor's Business Daily. Using various qualitative and quantitative methodologies and rigorous analysis, WSJ Intelligence collaborates with clients to create compelling and clear executive-level narratives and uses our world-class brands as distribution channels.

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Contacts:

Philip Morris International

Corey Henry

T. +1 (202) 679 7296

E. corey.henry@pmi.com