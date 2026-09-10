Molded Pulp Packaging Market worth $10.82 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Molded Pulp Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 8.02 billion in 2026 to USD 10.82 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 394 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 335 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Molded Pulp Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.02 billion

USD 8.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.82 billion

USD 10.82 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

Molded Pulp Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of e-commerce at the same time is fueling the need for protective molded pulp inserts and cushioning for fragile products. The ability to mold, dry and develop barrier technologies is creating lighter, stronger, more accurate and better products. Better recycling of paper and agricultural fibers is also helping to provide materials and innovations. Moreover, the brands are implementing fiber packaging due to the corporate sustainability agenda and shifting consumer preferences, which has been generating new opportunities for molded pulp packaging manufacturers.

Asia Pacific's molded pulp packaging market dominated, with a share of 42.8% in 2025.

By source, the wood pulp segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

By molded type, the transfer molded segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

By product, the trays segment is expected to dominate the market, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the food packaging segment is expected to be the leading segment, in terms of value.

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Hartmann Packaging A/S (Denmark), CKF Inc. (Canada), Novolex (US), and Sabert Corporation (US) were identified as star players in the molded pulp packaging market. These companies maintain strong market positions through established manufacturing capabilities, extensive product portfolios, broad geographic presence, and strong relationships with customers across food, foodservice, consumer goods, and other end-use industries.

Rypax, Green Valley Packaging, Bonitopak, Maspack Limited among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs. These companies are gaining traction through specialized molded fiber solutions, customized packaging designs, sustainable material use, and technological capabilities.

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The molded pulp packaging industry is expected to grow due to the rise in the adoption of recycled and biodegradable packaging materials over plastic and foam packaging, driven by the rising awareness of the environment and plastic reduction campaigns. The use of molded pulp products is growing with the increase in demand from food, foodservice, e-commerce, electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods. Expanding takeaway, food delivery, and online sales are creating new opportunities for trays, containers, clamshells, and protective packaging.

By source, the non-wood pulp segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

By source, the non-wood pulp segment recorded the second-highest market share in 2025, due to rising demand for alternative fiber sources. Agricultural waste like bagasse, wheat straw, bamboo, and rice straw is also available as raw materials for molded pulp. As there is an increased interest in the use of renewable and locally available fibers, they are promoted. The segment is also gaining from the initiatives to minimize reliance on traditional wood-based raw materials.

By molded type, the thermoformed fiber segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The thermoformed fiber had the second-largest market share because it can create packages that are shaped, smooth, and dimensionally consistent. This process is appropriate for those applications that call for a better finish and appearance. This versatility in packaging customization makes it suitable for electronics, food, cosmetic and consumer goods. The segment is further supported by growing demand for premium and application-specific molded fiber packaging.

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By product, the clamshells segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

By product, the clamshells segment recorded the second-highest market share in 2025, due to rising demand for packaging that offers product protection and convenience. The molded pulp clamshells can be made with a secure closure and a customized cavity for the product, to be used during transport and on display. They can be used for food, consumer goods, electronics, and other retail products.

By end-use industry, the foodservice packaging segment accounted for the second-largest share of the molded pulp packaging market in 2025.

By end-use industry, foodservice packaging was the second-largest market share in 2025, as disposable packaging for takeaway, delivery, and ready-to-eat food is gaining traction in the segment. Molded pulp is being used more for plates, bowls, trays, containers, and other formats in the food service industry. It is recyclable and made from fiber, which makes it an appealing material for use in packaging.

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the molded pulp packaging market in 2025.

Europe accounted for the second-highest market share in 2025, bolstered by high sustainability awareness and demand for recyclable packaging. Plastic reduction regulations have driven the adoption of plastic-to-fiber conversion by businesses for food, foodservice, and consumer applications. Businesses are converting plastic to fiber in food, foodservice and consumer applications due to plastic reduction regulations.

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Key Players

The molded pulp packaging companies, such as Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Hartmann Packaging A/S (Denmark), CKF Inc. (Canada), Novolex (US), and Sabert Corporation (US). Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the molded pulp packaging market.

Investment and Funding

The molded pulp packaging market has witnessed selective but increasing investment activity, reflecting growing investor interest in sustainable packaging, production capacity expansion, and fiber-based packaging technologies. The market recorded 3 investment deals in 2021 and five in 2025, indicating an increase in deal activity toward the end of the period. Total funding rose from USD 12.9 million in 2023 to USD 38.8 million in 2025, supported by higher investment in manufacturing expansion, product innovation, and sustainable molded fiber solutions. The increase in both deal volume and funding highlights growing investor confidence in molded pulp packaging and its potential to replace conventional plastic and foam packaging.

Revenue Shift

The molded pulp packaging market is witnessing a gradual shift toward sustainable, recyclable, and high-performance packaging solutions, driven by increasing demand for fiber-based alternatives across key end-use industries. Wood pulp by source accounted for over 77.8% of the global molded pulp packaging market in 2025, supported by its consistent fiber quality, availability, strength, and suitability for producing a wide range of molded packaging products.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the molded pulp packaging market have been driven by the need to strengthen molded fiber packaging portfolios, expand production capacity, and enhance geographic presence. Recent transactions include Novolex's combination with Pactiv Evergreen to create a broader packaging platform and Hartmann Packaging A/S's agreement to acquire SC Dentas Romania SRL to strengthen its fiber packaging capacity and expand its European footprint. These transactions are also aimed at broadening product offerings, improving manufacturing capabilities, and meeting the growing demand for sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions.

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