Improbable Worlds Limited: Improbable takes Bolter out of stealth with a $10M investment to build an AI-native messaging platform where operators automate business processes

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improbable-incubated Bolter, the AI-native messaging platform where non-technical operators automate business processes by describing them in plain text, and where that work runs, is shared, and compounds across a team, comes out of stealth backed by a $10 million investment from the venture builder's own capital. The product launches in invite-only beta, with access requests open today at bolter.chat.

From running virtual worlds to running agents

Bolter is built on Improbable's experience in large scale infrastructure, leveraging the expertise of the venture builders' top talent. Improbable has previously spent more than a decade building infrastructure for games and virtual worlds that placed thousands of concurrent users in a single space, being at one point among the largest consumers of Nvidia's GPU streaming capacity. That expertise in running enormous fleets of machines now powers Bolter's agents.

Why Bolter, why now?

AI made intelligence cheap, but turning it into work that runs still requires an engineer. The key operators who know their business best are still executing by hand work that could be easily automated. Chatbots give them answers they act on manually, and automation tools oftentimes require technical setup, self-hosting, and maintenance. Bolter closes that gap by bringing together blueprints, connectivity and agentic capability, all in one easy to use platform.

Automation made easy. Blueprints are proven, tested workflows built by operators who run the same processes in their own work. Users install one in minutes and personalise it to reflect their own ways of working, or describe their process in plain words, the way they would brief a new hire, and Bolter turns it into an automated workflow that runs the same way every time. There are no nodes, no code, and no API keys, removing the two barriers that stall most automation efforts today: the technical skills entry requirements and the blank canvas.

Connectivity: work that spreads and compounds. In Bolter, work no longer dies in an individual's personal tab. The platform connects to the tools a team already uses from day one, and brings together colleagues, their agents, and their colleagues' agents. Memory compounds across the workspace, so the platform knows the business better with every passing day, and any result can be easily shared with anyone and opens in one click, with no Bolter account needed.

Agentic power: a real workforce underneath. Every Bolter agent runs on its own computer, with its own browser and memory, acting on the user's behalf within guardrails. Agents plan, debate, and hand work to each other as instructed, while the user sets the goal and is pinged only when a decision is needed. Every run produces a receipt showing what ran, what changed, and what awaits sign-off, and approval gates hold anything that leaves the workspace until a person approves it.

A messaging platform born in Europe

Bolter is built on the conviction that Europe should have a messaging platform built in Europe, designed from day one for a world where every team is a mix of people and AI agents. No mainstream messaging platform today is European, and the most visible agent platforms are being built by the largest US AI companies, with users locked into their models. European companies and governments cannot rely on foreign providers only to automate their work, since this can create massive vulnerabilities. Bolter is model-neutral: it routes every request to the best AI model for the task, including open-source models, and never locks its customers into a single vendor. It does not train on customer data.

Herman Narula, CEO & Co-Founder, Improbable, said: "We know who we're competing with, and they are some of the biggest companies in the world. We don't know if we'll win, but we think a messaging platform built for mixed teams of humans and AI agents is worth attempting, and worth attempting in Europe. We've spent a decade running some of the most demanding real-time infrastructure in the world. Bolter is built on that experience, and it started as a project I coded myself because I wanted it to exist."

Bolter is now offering invite-only early access

With the $10 million investment, Bolter comes out of stealth and is now available in invite-only beta, onboarding operators in small batches, so every new member gets support to automate their work. Access requests are open today at bolter.chat, and the team is hiring across Europe.

About Bolter

Bolter is an AI-native messaging platform where non-technical operators automate real business processes by describing them in plain text, and where that work runs, is shared, and compounds across a team. Bolter is model-neutral, does not train on customer data, and is built in Europe by a team incubated at Improbable, a venture builder with a decade long experience in building large-scale infrastructure.

About Improbable

Improbable is a UK-based venture builder that creates and backs companies built on emerging technologies. It aims to solve the hardest technical challenges of humankind and embraces the risks associated with doing so. Over more than a decade, the company has developed and deployed high-performance technologies across sectors including gaming, virtual worlds, and defence, and has built and exited multiple ventures. Today, Improbable focuses on building at the intersection of AI and web3 through a venture-builder model that combines capital with hands-on operational support, shared technical infrastructure, and experienced leadership. Rather than operating as a passive fund, Improbable works alongside founders to help them build, launch, and scale ambitious companies, while ensuring that intellectual property and long-term control remain with the ventures themselves.

Press contacts

Improbable press office

Anne Juliane Wirth, Global Comms Lead, annewirth@improbable.io

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