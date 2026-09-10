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WKN: A41NM1 | ISIN: GB00BVZK7T90 | Ticker-Symbol: UNV0
Xetra
10.09.26 | 13:52
53,87 Euro
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53,7253,7414:09
53,7253,7314:09
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Nuritas Appoints Former Unilever North America President Kees Kruythoff as Board Chair

The 30-year industry veteran brings global scaling and commercialization expertise to biotech leader Nuritas.

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuritas, a global leader in bioactive peptide discovery, today announced the appointment of Kees Kruythoff as Chair of its Board of Directors. The former Unilever Executive Committee member joins Nuritas at a pivotal moment in the company's mission to transform everyday food into clinically proven, healthier ingredients, unlocking a new era where nutrition actively improves human health at scale.

Kruythoff brings nearly 3 decades of international leadership experience at Unilever, where he built and led businesses ranging from €200 million to €12 billion in revenue. His roles included President of Unilever North America, President of the company's global Home Care division and CEO of its businesses in Brazil and South Africa. He has operated across Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S., with extensive experience scaling innovation through global consumer brands and commercial partnerships.

Nuritas delivers clinically proven peptide ingredients that power leading consumer nutrition and wellness products worldwide. The company's proprietary discovery platform Magnifier NpF analyses nature-based, non-synthetic proteins to identify high-impact peptides that target significant human-health needs.

"I believe Nuritas has a unique opportunity to impact billions of people's health and wellbeing, as it brings together nature-based ingredients with world class AI peptide discovery. I am honored and excited to be part of this journey," said Kees Kruythoff.

"Kees brings global scale, operating discipline and a genuine passion for food transformation to our Board," said Dr. Nora Khaldi, Founder and CEO of Nuritas. "His experience building markets and embedding health and sustainability within global consumer businesses makes him exactly the right partner for Nuritas at this time. I'm delighted to welcome him to the team."

Kruythoff will work closely with Khaldi and the executive leadership team, providing strategic guidance as the company deepens relationships with global partners, expands the commercial reach of its peptide portfolio and strengthens its position at the intersection of AI, biotechnology and human health.

About Nuritas

Nuritas is a global biotech firm using artificial intelligence to discover clinically validated peptides from nature. Its proprietary Magnifier NpF platform rapidly analyses proteins to identify peptides with the potential to support human health, enabling partners to bring scientifically substantiated innovation to market faster.

Founded in 2014 by mathematician and scientist Dr Nora Khaldi, Nuritas is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with its North American headquarters in Connecticut, USA. Partners include GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Mars, Nestlé, Givaudan.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuritas-appoints-former-unilever-north-america-president-kees-kruythoff-as-board-chair-302874464.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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