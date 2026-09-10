Carlyle, Insight Partners, and JMI Equity Unveil Exiger's Complete AI-Built Transformation

Category Leader Launches Autonomous AI Development Platform to Bring Compounding and Iterative Agentic Capabilities to Supply Chain, Readiness, and Trade Management

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, a market-leading supply chain AI company, in partnership with investors Carlyle, Insight Partners, and JMI Equity, today announced its complete AI transformation with the AI-native 1Exiger release, a significant upgrade to the 1Exiger tech stack that is designed to allow customers to harness the agility of AI for supply chain, procurement, and compliance tasks. 1EXIGER.AI, 1Exiger's enhanced AI execution layer, is built on Exiger's new AI product development lifecycle (AI-PDLC), enabling continuous development, deployment, and scale while leveraging Exiger's leading data, domain expertise and secure infrastructure.

Following the $1.2 billion investment led by Carlyle, Insight Partners, and JMI Equity in 2023, Exiger completed three acquisitions that significantly expanded its proprietary data assets beyond the commercially available data typically used by large language models (LLMs) and off-the-shelf tools. Since then, Exiger has pursued continuous innovation and, at the beginning of this year, embarked on a complete AI-led replatform of its business.

"With the AI-PDLC, we were able to rapidly execute this platform upgrade, integrating the most advanced agentic AI capabilities in just months and creating a platform for the ongoing release of new functionality on a daily and even hourly basis. 1Exiger will be like the smartphone of supply chain, readiness, and trade management, with new versions seamlessly deployed for an ever-improving experience," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "This product development platform and built-in supply chain data universe obliterates the 'build vs. buy' decision for the supply chain, acquisition, and procurement communities, giving them the data they need and the tooling that allows them to use it effortlessly."

Exiger's flagship product, 1Exiger, has evolved from a leading supply chain risk solution into a centralized AI platform that helps organizations manage their operating network, from parts to suppliers, regulators, and customers, through an autonomous agentic workforce that learns, adapts, and augments with every decision. This AI-native release hardens Exiger's market position, combining the largest supply chain knowledge asset with three trillion data points, deep expertise from long-term, complex use cases, and trusted deployment in highly regulated environments. That market dominance took years and hundreds of millions in investment to achieve, creating an entrenched differentiator over competitors and new entrants.

"Our capacity to revolutionize markets by building fit-for-purpose tooling and proprietary data into cutting-edge agentic workflows will allow us to not only dominate our core supply chain, readiness, trade compliance, and procurement markets, but also stretch into new ones," said Daniels. "With the AI-PDLC, Exiger can do with a few hundred Experience Builders, a new role we've created aligned with AI-Native development, and engineers what companies with 10,000 staff engineers do. We're operating at the bleeding edge. The customers building alongside us retain their own data while leveraging Exiger's competitive advantage to create and own their AI future."

The AI-PDLC automates each stage of development with AI now writing 95% of first-generation code and seamlessly integrates with Exiger's secure CI/CD pipeline on top of the world's largest proprietary dataset in supply chain, defense, and corporate intelligence. It has radically improved the speed, cost, and scale of Exiger's AI development, compressing what was estimated to be a three-year, $180 million upgrade into a four-month, $20 million sprint, and positioning Exiger as the AI partner for organizations looking to act first and beat the market with pioneering supply chain and procurement automation.

"Exiger's AI transformation reflects a forward-looking approach to innovation and a commitment to continually rethinking conventional approaches. The timing of this release is particularly compelling as defense and government customers are increasingly demanding sophisticated AI capabilities for supply chain mapping and decision-making. We believe Exiger is well positioned to meet this growing demand," said Steve Bailey, Partner at Carlyle and Chairman of Exiger's Board of Directors, and Dayne Baird, Partner at Carlyle and Board Member.

"Exiger's AI-driven innovation engine generates durable moat, almost at-will, and their AI-PDLC is among the most advanced in the market, inside or outside of Silicon Valley," said Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Board Member. "Achieving 50% core market growth this year only reinforces our strong conviction in the Exiger team and what they're building."

"Rather than defend legacy approaches, Exiger embraced its philosophy of innovation-led transformation and reinvented its business ahead of the market," said Bob Nye, Partner at JMI Equity and Board Member. "In doing so, the company has created a blueprint for how category leaders can harness AI to unlock new avenues of growth. We believe Exiger represents a compelling model for AI-native transformation across the JMI portfolio."

About Exiger

Exiger is the AI partner for supply chain and procurement automation. Its centralized 1EXIGER.AI platform allows organizations to manage their entire operating network, from parts to suppliers, regulators, and customers, through an autonomous agentic workforce that learns, adapts, and augments with every decision. The AI-native platform combines the largest supply chain knowledge asset with three trillion data points, deep expertise from long-term, complex use cases, and trusted deployment in highly regulated environments. Exiger is taking 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 80+ government and defense industrial organizations, to the bleeding edge, empowering them to act first in the AI era. FedRAMP authorized, 2x Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management, and multiple patent holder, Exiger is recognized by 50+ tech awards and analyst evaluations. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $485 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026, Carlyle's purpose is to connect people, ideas, and capital to fuel growth for companies and performance for investors. Carlyle employs more than 2,500 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About JMI Equity

Founded in 1992, JMI Equity has focused on investing in exceptional software and AI-driven companies from scaling stages through later growth. For more than three decades, JMI has partnered with founder-owners and management teams across market cycles to accelerate growth and build their companies into industry leaders. With offices in San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, JMI has invested in nearly 200 businesses in its target markets. As of December 2025, the firm's portfolio represents over $11 billion in combined revenue, $90 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and 40,000 jobs. To learn more, visit www.jmi.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

kgurfein@exiger.com

1.914.393.0398

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