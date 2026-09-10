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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 13:10 Uhr
185 Leser
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Musso Distribution GmbH: MUSSO Launches Autumn Workspace Reset in France, Bringing Award-Winning Ergonomic Design to the Home Office

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSSO, the modern workspace furniture brand combining ergonomic comfort with refined design, is launching its Autumn Workspace Reset campaign in France, offering up to 40% off as households return to work and school following La Rentrée. At the heart of the campaign is the award-winning E80 Muse, an ergonomic chair designed with women and smaller body frames in mind, bringing together comfort, functionality and contemporary aesthetics.

Rethinking the Home Office for La Rentrée

As September brings the return to familiar routines across France, home offices are becoming increasingly integrated into everyday living spaces. For many households, a workspace needs to be practical and comfortable while also complementing the character of the home.

MUSSO's Autumn Workspace Reset responds to this seasonal moment by bringing together ergonomics, comfort and home aesthetics, giving French households an opportunity to refresh their workspaces for the new season.

MUSSO E80 MUSE

Ergonomic Design Made for Petite Women

Recognized as a 2025 MUSE Design Awards Gold Winner, the E80 Muse combines award-winning aesthetics with ergonomic functionality. Designed with small-frame women in mind, the chair accommodates users from 145-180 cm, with 42-50.5 cm seat-height adjustment and 6 cm of seat-depth adjustment for a precise ergonomic fit.

More than a traditional office chair, the E80 Muse is designed as a lifestyle chair-bringing ergonomic support into the home while adding a sense of artistry and personality to contemporary interiors. It reflects MUSSO's vision that functional furniture can enhance not only how people work, but also how they experience and enjoy their living spaces.

Availability and Pricing

The MUSSO E80 Muse is available through the official MUSSO storefront in Beige, Grey, Black and Pink. As part of the Autumn Workspace Reset campaign, customers in France can receive up to 40% off selected products for a limited time.

About MUSSO

MUSSO is a global ergonomic furniture brand founded in 2017, creating chairs and desks that combine ergonomic comfort with contemporary lifestyle design. MUSSO creates furniture that supports everyday comfort while bringing more beauty and artistry into modern home living.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao
Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Members of the press and media can contact us for reviews, and media kits can be provided upon request.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51371f8f-8500-4cc1-aceb-4d4abe0ab001


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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