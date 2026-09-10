



HONG KONG, Sept 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th Quam IR Awards (referred to as the 'Awards') was successfully held on September 9, 2026, honoring investor relations and corporate governance teams that have effectively implemented exemplary standards in a fast-changing financial market. Hosted by Quam Investor Relations, the Awards has officially embarked on its second decade, continuing its long-standing tradition of recognizing outstanding listed companies and witnessing the industry strive for continuous progress and high-quality market development.Management of Quam Plus Financial Group, including Ms. May Mak, Chief Financial Officer (sixth from the right); and Dr. Army Yan, Chief Investment Officer (fifth from the left), took picture together with award presenters and representatives of awarded companies.Embarking on a New Decade: Empowering Capital Markets and Value CreationHigh standards of transparency and information disclosure by listed companies remain the cornerstone for investors to make informed decisions and are vital to maintaining the vitality of the capital market. For over a decade, the Quam IR Awards has been dedicated to fostering efficient communication between enterprises and the investment community, earning widespread credibility and recognition. Despite the complex macroeconomic environment and market headwinds in recent years, this year's Awards continued to receive enthusiastic support and active participation from the industry, reflecting the unwavering commitment of listed companies to uphold professionalism and deepen investor confidence amidst volatility.Deepening ESG and High-Quality Growth Amid Evolving Global RegulationsAs global sustainability standards continue to rise, the Quam IR Awards maintains its focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, honoring leading enterprises in green transformation and compliance governance. This year's Awards continues to feature key recognitions, celebrating companies that demonstrate transparent market communication and fulfill long-term commitments through high-quality sustainability reporting.In response to the latest regulatory dynamics and the comprehensive advancement of international disclosure standards such as ISSB, the event specially invited professional institutions to host keynote sessions. These discussions analyzed emerging compliance trends and the new language of investor communication, equipping the industry to seize market opportunities through forward-looking positioning and comprehensively enhance green competitiveness.Recognizing the growing importance of ESG issues, the event specially invited Alaya Consulting Limited to deliver a keynote presentation. Mr. Tony Wong, Founder and GRI Certified Training Partner, spoke on the theme "ISSB and the Future of Investor Communication," equipping the industry with the latest ESG insights on its path toward sustainable development.Navigating Market Challenges TogetherMr. Stacey Wong, Chief Operating Officer of Quam Plus Financial Group, said at the opening remark 'The turnover of the Hong Kong stock market has gone from strength to strength, averaging about HK$240 billion per day in 2025 to close to HK$280 billion in the first half of 2026. However, the Stock Connect stocks account for about 85% of such liquidity. The remaining 2,000 companies, about 80% of all listed companies, only share 15% of the daily turnover. In addition, there are over 100 IPOs a year to fight for a piece of the pie! It is no small feat in being able to draw retail eyeballs and gain traction among the institutions.Tough as it is, our IR friends plough on with dedication and professionalism, quietly working behind the scenes. For this, I salute you.'Ms. May Mak, Chief Financial Officer of Quam Plus Financial Group, said 'Over the past year, we have all navigated a dynamic economic environment. In a world with so much information and market fluctuation, just releasing earnings data is no longer enough. Investors are looking for more than just numbers. They want to understand the strategy behind the results, the leadership's vision for the future, and how the company holds up under pressureEvery winner in this room today is a great example of telling a successful corporate story. You have built a platform for ongoing success and communicated your long-term vision with clarity and transparency.' By doing so, you have earned market trust and built confidence across Hong Kong's financial market.'Steadfast Support from Industry Peers and Media AlliesQuam Investor Relations was honored to have Dr. Michael Y.K. Chan, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Institute of Marketing; Dr Jason Ho, Board Director, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute; and Mr. Tony Wong, Founder and GRI Nominated Trainer of Alaya Consulting Limited, as award presenters, witnessing this grand occasion.The ceremony received widespread support from business partners and media from Hong Kong and mainland China (in no particular order), including the Hong Kong Listed Companies Chamber, Hong Kong Independent Non-Executive Directors Association, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute and FX678.The list of awardees for Quam IR Awards 2025 (In alphabetical order of company name):Stock Code Company NameHong Kong Index Constituents (Hang Seng Index) Category2382 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company LimitedMain Board Category0206 CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd.0861 Digital China Holdings Limited0799 IGG INC6811 Tai Hing Group Holdings Limited2473 XXF Group Holdings LimitedSustainable Development CategoryPlatinum2020 ANTA Sports Products LimitedGoldNA ALBA Integrated Waste Solutions (Hong Kong) LtdSilver1229 Nan Nan Resources Enterprise LtdThe Best Report of the Year2020 ANTA Sports Products LimitedWebsite of Quam IR Awards 2025: https://eventedm.quamhkir.com/QIRA2025-26/For enquiries,Quam IRMarketing & PR contact:Ms. Mandy Lo T: 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@quamgroup.comMs. Charlie Chan T: 2217-2504 Email: charlie.chan@quamgroup.comSource: Quam IR AwardsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.