Epique Realty Celebrates Its Top Performing Teams Driving Exceptional Growth

With over 40% of its agents operating within team structures, the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America highlights the multi-billion-dollar success driven by its revolutionary team-support model.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Epique Realty, officially recognized as the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, is immensely proud to celebrate the unprecedented production and market impact of its real estate teams. Currently, over 40% of Epique's more than 4,000 agents operate within a highly collaborative team structure. With 175 Traditional Teams and 18 elite Power Teams, this growing network of high-performing organizations is driving historic sales volume and market dominance across all 50 U.S. states.

"The Teams Division was intentionally built to support and nurture real estate teams," said Diem Tryon, Vice President of Divisions at Epique Realty. "Whether it is a Family Team, a Traditional Team, or a high producing Power Team, Epique engineered a financial model that significantly reduces team member caps and tech fees while providing over 100 enterprise-grade benefits to the entire team. By removing the financial friction that typically burdens team leaders, Epique empowers them to reinvest in their agents and scale their businesses at a phenomenal, record-breaking pace."

The Power Teams: Surpassing $1 Billion in Collective Volume

Leading the charge are Epique's Power Teams, an elite designation recognizing the brokerage's absolute highest-producing organizations. Benefiting from industry-low caps ($15K for team leaders, $5K for team members), drastically reduced transaction fees, and exclusive stock awards, these 18 teams have collectively surpassed $1 billion in sales volume. The Top 5 Epique Power Teams include:

Domi Agency: 542 units | $279 million volume

Haven Real Estate Group: 398 units | $323 million volume

TLG Network Group: 343 units | $184 million volume

Great Homes of South Carolina: 273 units | $145 million volume

The Mike Blake Team: 223 units | $139 million volume

Additional Power Teams driving huge national growth include Exsell Real Estate Experts, Gable & Grace Group, Key Group Austin, Nicole Spellman Group, Reborn Platinum Collective, Revoir Real Estate Group, Sharp Homes, The Elite Group, The Home Source Group, The Lash Group, The Riverview Group, and The Robinson Group.

"The sheer volume produced by our Power Teams is amazing, but it is the culture of these teams that truly sets them apart," noted Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We provide the most robust operational infrastructure and tech stack in the industry, but it is the team leaders who take those tools and build incredible, supportive communities for their agents. Their ability to consistently drive hundreds of millions in volume while maintaining a collaborative, family-first environment is the exact definition of operational excellence."

Traditional Teams: Driving Phenomenal National Growth

Epique's Traditional Teams are also delivering extraordinary results. With a structure that grants their team members a low $10K cap, Epique's 175 Traditional Teams are experiencing explosive growth.

The Top 5 Epique Traditional Teams include:

R + R Home Team: 195 units | $142 million volume

Integral Home Group: 34 units | $67 million volume

Modern Living Collective: 126 units | $60 million volume

The Bonnie Schinnerer Team: 170 units | $57 million volume

All Elite Homes: 58 units | $41 million volume

"When we founded Epique, we wanted to build a brokerage where team leaders didn't feel like they were competing with their own corporate office," stated Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "These historic production numbers are proof that when a brokerage actively supports its teams with radical generosity by providing free healthcare, award-winning AI, and incomparable financial splits, the growth takes care of itself. We are incredibly proud of every single team member who is out there dominating their local market and proving that the future of real estate is Epique."

"As the company continues its historic national and international expansion," reports Josh Miller, Epique CEO and Co-Founder, "Epique remains resolutely focused on equipping team leaders across all structures (Power, Traditional, Family, and Unofficial) with the resources, education, and consummate operational support they need to build lasting, highly profitable businesses."

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc. 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and transform the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-celebrates-its-top-performing-teams-driving-exceptional-growth-1218996