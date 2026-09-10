Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10
To:
PR Newswire
From:
Global Opportunities Trust plc
LEI:
2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Date:
10 September 2026
Net Asset Values
The unaudited net asset values of the Company as at the close of business on 09 September 2026 were:
Including income:
402.78 pence per share
Excluding income:
398.09 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with the Company's stated accounting policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500