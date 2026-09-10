Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Intersects 195.0 Metres Grading 0.25% Cu and 10.18% TiO2 at Titac South, Minnesota; Step-Out Hole Confirms Mineralization at Previously Untested Geophysical Target

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final assay results from its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Titac Project, located within the Company's South Contact Zone Project in northeastern Minnesota, U.S.A. (Figure 1).

Highlights

At Titac South, drill hole TS26-004a intersected 195.0m grading 0.25% Cu and 10.18% TiO2, including 62.0m grading 0.29% Cu and 10.54% TiO2. The core hole transected the southwest portion of the mineralized zone from southeast to northwest and confirmed the existing mineralization.

Final assay results received for all remaining holes from the six-hole Phase 1 Titac South program.

Exploratory step-out hole TS26-007, testing a previously untested geophysical target, returned 12.0 m @ 0.20% Cu, 8.33% TiO2, 0.15% V2O5, intersecting mineralization associated with the geophysical anomaly.

Results support the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion modelling as a targeting tool for Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions on the property, with 5 of the 8 identified targets remaining untested and available for future drill programs (Figure 3).

All six Phase 1 holes intersected sulphide mineralization, consistent with the geological model (see News release dated May 27, 2026).

Phase 1 results have increased the Company's confidence in the Titac South geological model and have supported the Company's decision to accelerate its Phase 2 drilling program. Phase 2 is designed to advance Titac by targeting the inclusion of copper and expansion of the existing resource at Titac North, and, together with ongoing metallurgical test work, supporting a scoping study by the end of 2027.

Assay results have now been received for the remaining three holes of the six-hole Phase 1 program at Titac South. These results include an exploratory step-out drill hole that tested a previously untested geophysical anomaly identified through 3D VTEM inversion modelling. The step-out hole intersected copper and titanium dioxide mineralization associated with Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion ("OUI") host rock, validating the targeting approach and supporting follow-up exploration for possible additional mineralized zones at the Company's other targets on the Titac property. To date, 3 of the 8 geophysical (OUI) targets identified on the property have been drill-tested, leaving 5 targets untested and available for future exploration (Figure 2; Appendix 1).

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The final assay results from our six-hole Phase 1 program at Titac South provide further confidence in our geological interpretation of the system, and show copper consistently occurring alongside titanium in the mineralization. Equally significant is our step-out hole, which successfully intersected copper and titanium mineralization at a previously untested geophysical target, validating our 3D VTEM inversion model as an effective tool for identifying new mineralized zones, with five additional targets across the property now available for follow-up drilling. Given Phase 1 results, we are accelerating Phase 2 well ahead of the previously planned 2027 program. Our Phase 2 goal is to bring copper into our existing titanium resource and expand it through additional drilling at Titac North. Details of the Phase 2 program will be announced shortly."

Figure 1: Map of the South Contact Zone Project showing Titac property at the southern end.

Figure 2: Map of the Titac property showing the geophysical targets (red polygons), and recent drill program on the right. On the left is the modelled Cu (0.27% cutoff) looking northeast. Results from the recent assays are labelled with bold traces, while drill results from earlier in the 2026 program are shown as narrower lines.

Figure 3: Image (viewing east-southeast) showing the regional 3D VTEM Inversion model with current and historic drill holes. Titac North, Titac South, the OUI mineralization intersected in drillhole TS26-007, and an untested OUI to the SE are annotated around the blue OUI shapes identified through inversion modeling from the 2025 VTEM survey at Titac.

Technical Overview The Titac property forms part of the Company's South Contact Zone Project in the Duluth Complex. Titac South hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 46.6 million tonnes grading 15% TiO2 (see the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Phase 1 program was designed to evaluate copper distribution within the known titanium resource at Titac South and to test the predictive value of 3D VTEM inversion modelling. The step-out hole targeted one of several previously unrecognized anomalies that exhibit coincident magnetic and conductive responses consistent with known mineralized OUIs.

Significant Assay Results - Titac South

Assay results from the remaining three holes are summarized in Table 1 below. Results from the first three holes (TS26-002a, TS26-003 and TS26-005) were previously reported on May 27, 2026 (See Company News Release Dated May 27, 2026). All reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths cannot currently be determined with confidence because of the irregular geometry of the mineralized zones.

Table 1. Titac South 2026 Drill Program Significant Intercepts Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) TiO2 (%) V2O5 (%) PGE (ppb) TS26-001 26.2 299.0 272.8 0.08 4.53 1.34 14.1 26.2 61.0 34.8 0.13 5.89 0.06 15.0 203.0 273.0 70.0 0.14 7.54 0.09 18.7 Including 203.0 211.0 8.0 0.25 11.23 0.11 20.8 Including 237.0 257.0 20.0 0.19 6.17 0.08 21.5 TS26-004a 35.0 302.0 267.0 0.23 10.28 0.10 22.1 35.0 59.0 24.0 0.32 10.92 0.11 107.0 65.0 261.0 195.0 0.25 10.18 0.09 13.9 Including 127.0 189.0 62.0 0.29 10.54 0.09 13.9 271.0 291.0 20.0 0.18 12.55 0.14 11.4 TS26-007 20.0 382.0 362.0 0.06 3.40 0.06 12.6 234.0 244.0 10.0 0.10 5.92 0.16 9.6 252.0 264.0 12.0 0.20 8.33 0.15 17.7 284.0 300.0 16.0 0.17 6.19 0.10 23.2

*For each hole, the first row (shaded, aligned with the drill hole ID) reports the calculated interval for the entire hole.

*Full table of results including collar locations, azimuth, dip, and total depth available in Appendix 1.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Green Bridge Metals exploration samples were collected in accordance with industry standards and best practices. All samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for geochemical analysis. Analytical methods included fire assay with ICP-OES analysis for gold and platinum group elements, sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES analysis for trace elements, and lithium metaborate fused-disc XRF analysis for major element composition. Activation Laboratories Ltd. is independent of the Company.

For historical assay information, and for a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures, readers should refer to the "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, prepared by independent Qualified Persons (as defined in NI 43-101) Michael B. Dufresne (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Andrew J. Turner (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Fallon T. Clarke (P.Geo.) and Christian Bohm (P.Geo.), a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Lengths reported in this news release are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. The locations and distances shown on maps are approximate. Geological interpretations in this news release are those of the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George Hudak, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals Corporation, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral assets in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company's South Contact Zone Project in Minnesota hosts titanium-copper-vanadium mineralization within the Duluth Complex. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and the development of domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to the clean energy transition and national security.

On Behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

David Suda President & CEO

Tel: 604-928-3101

Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and is generally identifiable by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "may" or "could" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of the Phase 1 assay results and geophysical anomalies; the scale, continuity and copper distribution of the Titac mineralized system; the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion modelling as a targeting tool; the existence, location and prospectivity of untested targets and the potential to identify additional mineralized zones; the acceleration, timing, design, scope and objectives of Phase 2 drilling and the timing of any related announcement; the potential inclusion of copper in a future updated mineral resource estimate; the potential expansion or upgrading of the existing mineral resource, including through drilling at Titac North; the timing, scope and results of future exploration, drilling, modelling and metallurgical test work; and the Company's evaluation, preparation and targeted completion by the end of 2027 of a potential scoping-level study.



Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy and reliability of assay results, sampling and analytical data and the Company's geological and geophysical interpretations; the continuity and geometry of mineralization; the ability of 3D VTEM inversion modelling to identify prospective drill targets; the availability of equipment, personnel, contractors, supplies and services on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to obtain required permits, authorizations and land access in a timely manner; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and market conditions; the results and timing of future drilling, modelling and metallurgical test work; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Titac Project. While the Company considers these assumptions reasonable as of the date of this news release, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the possibility that future drilling will not confirm the Company's geological or geophysical interpretations, the continuity or grades of mineralization, or the prospectivity of untested targets; uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resources, including the risk that further work will not support the inclusion of copper in, or an expansion or upgrade of, a future mineral resource estimate; the inability to determine true widths at this stage; variations in assay results, geological interpretation and metallurgical performance; the risk that exploration, drilling, modelling, test work or a scoping-level study may be delayed, modified, suspended or not completed; the availability and cost of financing, equipment, labour and services; permitting, environmental, land access, community relations and regulatory risks; changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, capital and operating costs or market conditions; title and tenure risks; environmental hazards, accidents, weather and other operational risks; changes in applicable laws and policies; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Mineral exploration involves substantial risk, and there can be no assurance that ongoing or future work will result in the discovery of a mineral deposit, the delineation or expansion of a mineral resource, the conversion of an inferred mineral resource to a higher category, the definition of a mineral reserve or the development of a mine.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Appendix 1: Titac South 2026 Drill Program Interval Results

Hole number From

(m) To

(m) Cu

ppm TiO2

ppm V2O5

ppm PGE

ppb TS26-007 20 22 350 23500 820 7 TS26-007 22 24 580 40600 1180 6 TS26-007 24 26 630 52100 1080 8 TS26-007 26 28 650 55300 1010 8 TS26-007 28 30 610 51000 920 8 TS26-007 30 32 620 49600 820 10 TS26-007 32 34 690 47800 810 12.5 TS26-007 34 36 570 41200 770 13.5 TS26-007 36 38 790 38400 910 18.5 TS26-007 38 40 480 22300 770 16.5 TS26-007 40 42 170 6800 120 6 TS26-007 42 44 510 40800 940 9 TS26-007 44 46 520 34600 790 11.5 TS26-007 46 48 550 34300 780 8 TS26-007 48 50 580 33600 790 10 TS26-007 50 52 550 35500 690 10 TS26-007 52 54 340 33800 660 8 TS26-007 54 56 330 35500 590 6 TS26-007 56 58 300 34600 680 6 TS26-007 58 60 270 23600 500 6 TS26-007 60 62 310 27600 610 6 TS26-007 62 64 300 20900 580 6 TS26-007 64 66 380 20300 490 6 TS26-007 66 68 350 27000 550 6 TS26-007 68 70 240 22800 510 6 TS26-007 70 72 270 27800 530 6 TS26-007 72 74 390 40700 830 6 TS26-007 74 76 400 39200 850 6 TS26-007 76 78 420 40000 830 6 TS26-007 78 80 400 42200 700 8 TS26-007 80 82 460 50700 770 8 TS26-007 82 84 480 49200 830 7 TS26-007 84 86 470 38900 660 8 TS26-007 86 88 410 46700 740 9 TS26-007 88 90 370 53000 800 6 TS26-007 90 92 270 36500 570 6 TS26-007 92 94 310 39400 600 6 TS26-007 94 96 400 41500 580 9 TS26-007 96 98 410 45300 650 8 TS26-007 98 100 540 40300 590 11 TS26-007 100 102 510 34500 550 18.5 TS26-007 102 104 310 22800 430 16 TS26-007 104 106 270 14000 280 6 TS26-007 106 108 390 36700 570 7 TS26-007 108 110 290 16100 290 8.5 TS26-007 110 112 400 30100 490 7 TS26-007 112 114 560 49800 740 9 TS26-007 114 116 550 39300 540 11.5 TS26-007 116 118 360 25700 370 8 TS26-007 118 120 390 25200 380 8 TS26-007 120 122 660 47500 630 11 TS26-007 122 124 740 46200 520 14 TS26-007 124 126 690 47800 560 16 TS26-007 126 128 660 30000 500 26 TS26-007 128 130 360 14600 360 23 TS26-007 130 132 280 11400 260 6 TS26-007 132 134 510 13800 410 35 TS26-007 134 136 360 34300 520 10.5 TS26-007 136 138 300 48900 700 6 TS26-007 138 140 250 39700 590 6 TS26-007 140 142 310 45000 620 7 TS26-007 142 144 380 39200 480 8 TS26-007 144 146 350 40800 510 7 TS26-007 146 148 380 36400 500 10.5 TS26-007 148 150 430 35400 410 9 TS26-007 150 152 430 32700 390 9 TS26-007 152 154 450 41400 480 10 TS26-007 154 156 460 38700 550 10 TS26-007 156 158 580 48100 620 16.5 TS26-007 158 160 510 27700 430 21 TS26-007 160 162 370 15100 310 16 TS26-007 162 164 360 16200 400 19 TS26-007 164 166 420 29000 460 24 TS26-007 166 168 340 20300 380 16 TS26-007 168 170 440 29900 460 22 TS26-007 170 172 350 28700 510 8 TS26-007 172 174 410 32600 500 9 TS26-007 174 176 510 56000 720 11 TS26-007 176 178 530 45700 680 10 TS26-007 178 180 710 42500 720 13 TS26-007 180 182 510 32600 510 10 TS26-007 182 184 380 23500 480 9 TS26-007 184 186 490 17100 570 13.5 TS26-007 186 188 560 18800 570 18.5 TS26-007 188 190 620 18600 580 22.5 TS26-007 190 192 620 14400 440 28.5 TS26-007 192 194 670 14800 360 52 TS26-007 194 196 540 12900 400 105 TS26-007 196 198 480 12900 490 81 TS26-007 198 200 560 15200 610 78 TS26-007 200 202 370 11500 380 71 TS26-007 202 204 350 12500 370 44 TS26-007 204 206 260 14400 460 6 TS26-007 206 208 220 13200 340 13.5 TS26-007 208 210 370 14600 320 6 TS26-007 210 212 230 15700 260 9 TS26-007 212 214 280 16400 240 6 TS26-007 214 216 320 16600 280 12 TS26-007 216 218 320 17300 310 6 TS26-007 218 220 290 15000 340 8 TS26-007 220 222 330 15200 320 8 TS26-007 222 224 330 13600 200 6 TS26-007 224 226 240 13300 170 6 TS26-007 226 228 250 12100 150 6 TS26-007 228 230 230 15200 200 6 TS26-007 230 232 300 11700 180 9.5 TS26-007 232 234 850 48100 690 12.5 TS26-007 234 236 1160 66900 1470 11 TS26-007 236 238 1150 51800 1550 11 TS26-007 238 240 950 63100 2530 10 TS26-007 240 242 680 37400 680 6 TS26-007 242 244 1190 76700 1960 10 TS26-007 244 246 230 48800 1460 8 TS26-007 246 248 190 56600 1530 9 TS26-007 248 250 300 64600 1650 8 TS26-007 250 252 480 69500 2040 7 TS26-007 252 254 1590 76300 1970 11 TS26-007 254 256 910 71300 1760 9 TS26-007 256 258 1800 68100 1750 19 TS26-007 258 260 1630 85500 1320 12 TS26-007 260 262 3250 101000 1190 33.5 TS26-007 262 264 2760 97500 1280 21.5 TS26-007 264 266 290 39700 540 6 TS26-007 266 268 300 24800 290 6 TS26-007 268 270 430 42200 540 6 TS26-007 270 272 840 63000 900 10 TS26-007 272 274 1110 73100 960 7 TS26-007 274 276 290 32000 400 6 TS26-007 276 278 350 38200 490 6 TS26-007 278 280 490 48800 680 7 TS26-007 280 282 950 75400 910 19 TS26-007 282 284 1110 95500 1130 8 TS26-007 284 286 1910 92700 1500 8 TS26-007 286 288 2080 74600 1300 11 TS26-007 288 290 1180 74800 1100 9 TS26-007 290 292 1070 55800 970 6 TS26-007 292 294 2020 68200 920 16.5 TS26-007 294 296 2120 47700 620 41 TS26-007 296 298 1340 41700 560 51 TS26-007 298 300 1770 39900 590 43 TS26-007 300 302 690 36300 420 20 TS26-007 302 304 1600 56800 690 16.5 TS26-007 304 306 1180 49600 560 11 TS26-007 306 308 810 19800 250 10 TS26-007 308 310 270 23500 300 6 TS26-007 310 312 680 39100 650 6 TS26-007 312 314 230 20700 360 6 TS26-007 314 316 310 28100 540 6 TS26-007 316 318 3190 61300 680 23 TS26-007 318 320 300 25300 470 6 TS26-007 320 322 1450 42100 560 13 TS26-007 322 324 1080 22800 310 11.5 TS26-007 324 326 930 33400 480 8 TS26-007 326 328 180 10900 180 6 TS26-007 328 330 190 12500 230 6 TS26-007 330 332 540 12400 200 7 TS26-007 332 334 280 14100 310 6 TS26-007 334 336 270 7600 140 6 TS26-007 336 338 170 8300 150 6 TS26-007 338 340 180 12500 210 6 TS26-007 340 342 190 15600 290 6 TS26-007 342 344 270 16200 290 6 TS26-007 344 346 370 18200 280 7 TS26-007 346 348 340 13900 240 6 TS26-007 348 350 100 11800 190 6 TS26-007 350 352 330 15200 210 10 TS26-007 352 354 250 19200 350 6 TS26-007 354 356 160 13700 210 6 TS26-007 356 358 100 12600 200 6 TS26-007 358 360 150 13600 190 8 TS26-007 360 362 190 13600 200 9 TS26-007 362 364 310 13200 190 6 TS26-007 364 366 170 11200 170 6 TS26-007 366 368 180 17700 300 6 TS26-007 368 370 160 11700 180 6 TS26-007 370 372 170 13100 200 8 TS26-007 372 374 160 9700 140 8 TS26-007 374 376 260 11000 140 8 TS26-007 376 378 150 11600 170 12 TS26-007 378 380 120 9600 140 8 TS26-007 380 382 110 11500 170 6 TS26-004a 35 37 2800 109000 1070 95 TS26-004a 37 39 2590 102000 990 90 TS26-004a 39 41 3390 110000 1140 116 TS26-004a 41 43 3790 126000 1130 109 TS26-004a 43 45 4990 122000 1180 98 TS26-004a 45 47 4950 129000 900 104 TS26-004a 47 49 4190 115000 1050 111 TS26-004a 49 51 3510 124000 1120 108 TS26-004a 51 53 2790 104000 980 99 TS26-004a 53 55 1490 111000 940 159 TS26-004a 55 57 1150 97800 1050 84 TS26-004a 57 59 2270 61000 1230 106 TS26-004a 59 61 770 47200 1250 37 TS26-004a 61 63 590 49400 2030 41 TS26-004a 63 65 500 52100 920 37 TS26-004a 65 67 2620 101000 820 59 TS26-004a 67 69 5270 150000 1080 51 TS26-004a 69 71 4930 159000 1080 43 TS26-004a 71 73 6010 118000 900 56 TS26-004a 73 75 3300 114000 810 28 TS26-004a 75 77 3750 133000 1080 26 TS26-004a 77 79 3850 132000 960 21.5 TS26-004a 79 81 3570 127000 940 20.5 TS26-004a 81 83 4650 196000 1290 25.5 TS26-004a 83 85 3080 162000 1230 26 TS26-004a 85 87 2960 144000 1150 46 TS26-004a 87 89 3260 139000 1150 52 TS26-004a 89 91 2290 64500 610 14.5 TS26-004a 91 93 1460 54400 540 6 TS26-004a 93 95 1660 31300 290 6 TS26-004a 95 97 1100 36200 300 6 TS26-004a 97 99 1060 32400 300 6 TS26-004a 99 101 2750 40000 350 8 TS26-004a 101 103 1590 25900 230 6 TS26-004a 103 105 1420 29000 300 6 TS26-004a 105 107 2190 43500 440 18.5 TS26-004a 107 109 860 25100 330 6 TS26-004a 109 111 1670 54700 540 8 TS26-004a 111 113 1340 40500 510 6 TS26-004a 113 115 1130 41700 470 6 TS26-004a 115 117 1020 44700 520 8 TS26-004a 117 119 1680 48600 740 10 TS26-004a 119 121 2120 48400 670 9 TS26-004a 121 123 2140 38900 520 8 TS26-004a 123 125 1360 28800 440 6 TS26-004a 125 127 2410 55900 590 12.5 TS26-004a 127 129 3250 178000 1270 18 TS26-004a 129 131 3790 127000 1120 25 TS26-004a 131 133 1300 28400 440 6 TS26-004a 133 135 1860 25900 290 6 TS26-004a 135 137 2830 58600 520 13 TS26-004a 137 139 2640 84900 680 13 TS26-004a 139 141 2900 86800 760 14 TS26-004a 141 143 2680 97300 810 11 TS26-004a 143 145 2650 96900 830 13 TS26-004a 145 147 2730 101000 880 12 TS26-004a 147 149 3440 77800 640 17 TS26-004a 149 151 3210 69200 630 12 TS26-004a 151 153 4370 132000 1030 24 TS26-004a 153 155 3840 132000 1080 17 TS26-004a 155 157 3610 165000 1320 17.5 TS26-004a 157 159 3960 115000 930 20 TS26-004a 159 161 2670 93200 890 16.5 TS26-004a 161 163 3350 114000 1010 16 TS26-004a 163 165 2490 115000 1010 10 TS26-004a 165 167 1670 100000 940 9 TS26-004a 167 169 1330 93600 860 7 TS26-004a 169 171 1760 104000 900 10 TS26-004a 171 173 3020 94300 930 8 TS26-004a 173 175 2050 96000 930 11.5 TS26-004a 175 177 3410 133000 1120 19 TS26-004a 177 179 3140 129000 1120 20 TS26-004a 179 181 4200 119000 1130 23 TS26-004a 181 183 2690 108000 1000 9 TS26-004a 183 185 2840 124000 1030 11 TS26-004a 185 187 3050 123000 1030 11 TS26-004a 187 189 2700 146000 1200 11 TS26-004a 189 191 1550 100000 930 6 TS26-004a 191 193 1560 116000 1060 7 TS26-004a 193 195 1960 118000 1030 8 TS26-004a 195 197 2610 130000 1170 12 TS26-004a 197 199 1990 105000 990 9 TS26-004a 199 201 2300 110000 1000 10 TS26-004a 201 203 4160 117000 1010 13 TS26-004a 203 205 3460 111000 1000 11 TS26-004a 205 207 3190 112000 950 11 TS26-004a 207 209 1970 105000 1010 9 TS26-004a 209 211 2270 101000 980 9 TS26-004a 211 213 2220 112000 1040 11 TS26-004a 213 215 1500 110000 970 7 TS26-004a 215 217 1880 123000 1070 7 TS26-004a 217 219 1420 110000 1040 6 TS26-004a 219 221 1460 135000 1190 7 TS26-004a 221 223 2690 133000 1240 11 TS26-004a 223 225 3550 181000 1300 13 TS26-004a 225 227 2940 150000 1220 11 TS26-004a 227 229 2030 115000 1080 8 TS26-004a 229 231 2840 144000 1230 11 TS26-004a 231 233 2490 129000 1170 12 TS26-004a 233 235 1330 109000 1020 8 TS26-004a 235 237 1640 107000 940 8 TS26-004a 237 239 1470 106000 1030 8 TS26-004a 239 241 2280 147000 1170 11 TS26-004a 241 243 1030 91200 1000 7 TS26-004a 243 245 1020 88800 1030 6 TS26-004a 245 247 1480 112000 1070 6 TS26-004a 247 249 1310 100000 1030 7 TS26-004a 249 251 1460 107000 1190 6 TS26-004a 251 253 1850 132000 1200 8 TS26-004a 253 255 1510 119000 1040 9 TS26-004a 255 257 1680 131000 1270 10 TS26-004a 257 259 1570 134000 1300 8 TS26-004a 259 261 1670 102000 1240 9 TS26-004a 261 263 820 92600 1120 6 TS26-004a 263 265 780 92800 1120 6 TS26-004a 265 267 1350 104000 1180 8 TS26-004a 267 269 1370 98600 1170 7 TS26-004a 269 271 1340 103000 1160 8 TS26-004a 271 273 2240 141000 1300 11 TS26-004a 273 275 2540 156000 1390 10 TS26-004a 275 277 1820 147000 1600 8 TS26-004a 277 279 1660 113000 1270 7 TS26-004a 279 281 1250 141000 1600 8 TS26-004a 281 283 1140 130000 1400 8 TS26-004a 283 285 1930 115000 1340 13 TS26-004a 285 287 2930 120000 1650 32 TS26-004a 287 289 1170 99700 1150 8 TS26-004a 289 291 1540 91800 1000 9 TS26-004a 291 293 1320 85400 1080 10 TS26-004a 293 295 770 75000 1090 8 TS26-004a 295 297 1340 106000 960 9 TS26-004a 297 299 1310 113000 920 7 TS26-004a 299 301 2000 101000 850 10 TS26-004a 301 302 2100 104000 770 12 TS26-001 87 89 1130 41200 480 11.5 TS26-001 89 91 160 9200 180 9 TS26-001 147 149 160 13100 260 9.5 TS26-001 26.19 29 1130 57000 620 20 TS26-001 29 31 1260 59500 830 16.5 TS26-001 31 33 330 14400 210 18 TS26-001 33 35 1440 67900 670 15.5 TS26-001 35 37 1780 80200 840 13 TS26-001 37 39 1210 58800 620 14.5 TS26-001 39 41 1490 83200 890 13 TS26-001 41 43 1810 97500 980 13 TS26-001 43 45 950 21700 320 14 TS26-001 45 47 310 9200 110 9 TS26-001 47 49 2090 109000 1070 12 TS26-001 49 51 1030 19600 240 9 TS26-001 51 53 870 48200 500 11 TS26-001 53 55 1220 67900 690 24.5 TS26-001 55 57 1470 72100 900 22.5 TS26-001 57 59 1200 77600 840 12 TS26-001 59 61 1830 58300 610 15 TS26-001 61 63 1040 16200 190 10 TS26-001 63 65 630 25100 290 10 TS26-001 65 67 490 34400 400 10 TS26-001 67 69 800 43600 590 14.5 TS26-001 69 71 1280 43400 490 27.5 TS26-001 71 73 370 12700 150 18.5 TS26-001 73 75 1020 57000 580 15.5 TS26-001 75 77 530 26800 330 10 TS26-001 77 79 430 18500 200 10 TS26-001 79 81 530 17700 210 11 TS26-001 81 83 370 9600 120 10 TS26-001 83 85 530 30000 330 15.5 TS26-001 85 87 470 20900 210 18.5 TS26-001 91 93 1590 67900 720 22.5 TS26-001 93 95 470 29400 490 16.5 TS26-001 95 97 400 17000 210 16.5 TS26-001 97 99 340 17400 210 15.5 TS26-001 99 101 400 19400 210 14.5 TS26-001 101 103 220 16000 170 11.5 TS26-001 103 105 190 11800 150 11.5 TS26-001 105 107 210 12700 110 10.5 TS26-001 107 109 180 12500 130 12.5 TS26-001 109 111 360 20300 200 11.5 TS26-001 111 113 360 15100 160 10.5 TS26-001 113 115 200 12300 110 11.5 TS26-001 115 117 200 10900 130 13.5 TS26-001 117 119 190 16000 160 11.5 TS26-001 119 121 520 46300 470 12.5 TS26-001 121 123 160 8900 70 6 TS26-001 123 125 130 6300 70 13.5 TS26-001 125 127 140 11000 120 10.5 TS26-001 127 129 130 12200 140 9.5 TS26-001 129 131 180 12400 140 16.5 TS26-001 131 133 160 12900 140 11.5 TS26-001 133 135 180 17200 200 9.5 TS26-001 135 137 180 14100 170 9.5 TS26-001 137 139 210 12400 150 11.5 TS26-001 139 141 200 13900 180 10.5 TS26-001 141 143 240 15500 190 10.5 TS26-001 143 145 390 20700 220 12.5 TS26-001 145 147 200 16400 200 8.5 TS26-001 149 151 190 13300 170 9.5 TS26-001 151 153 210 13100 160 10.5 TS26-001 153 155 210 12200 140 12.5 TS26-001 155 157 180 12100 150 8 TS26-001 157 159 810 44700 440 12.5 TS26-001 159 161 240 12300 140 11.5 TS26-001 161 163 410 17800 220 11.5 TS26-001 163 165 1300 53100 580 10 TS26-001 165 167 190 17100 160 11.5 TS26-001 167 169 340 13300 100 13.5 TS26-001 169 171 870 55500 490 22.5 TS26-001 171 173 740 26200 260 12.5 TS26-001 173 175 180 12000 160 11.5 TS26-001 175 177 210 13700 140 11.5 TS26-001 177 179 280 11100 110 12.5 TS26-001 179 181 330 14700 190 11.5 TS26-001 181 183 240 13400 110 13.5 TS26-001 183 185 440 18800 180 12.5 TS26-001 185 187 260 13800 150 12.5 TS26-001 187 189 190 10400 120 11.5 TS26-001 189 191 340 18200 200 14.5 TS26-001 191 193 390 16200 170 14.5 TS26-001 193 195 700 39800 380 14.5 TS26-001 195 197 370 15400 150 12.5 TS26-001 197 199 250 15700 170 12.5 TS26-001 199 201 380 29600 310 9 TS26-001 201 203 850 49200 600 13.5 TS26-001 203 205 1980 106000 980 15.5 TS26-001 205 207 2500 115000 1140 20.5 TS26-001 207 209 2430 116000 1240 21.5 TS26-001 209 211 2890 112000 1230 25.5 TS26-001 211 213 930 64200 750 54 TS26-001 213 215 640 70900 740 10 TS26-001 215 217 510 45000 490 10 TS26-001 217 219 650 75500 1020 9 TS26-001 219 221 650 103000 1470 11 TS26-001 221 223 1570 122000 1500 12 TS26-001 223 225 1130 100000 1400 14.5 TS26-001 225 227 1020 75200 720 11 TS26-001 227 229 650 42300 630 15.5 TS26-001 229 231 630 66700 1090 17.5 TS26-001 231 233 1370 40300 530 26.5 TS26-001 233 235 1060 32700 370 17.5 TS26-001 235 237 660 20700 220 13.5 TS26-001 237 239 1630 73600 780 16.5 TS26-001 239 241 2340 78700 1010 13.5 TS26-001 241 243 2270 63700 1000 11 TS26-001 243 245 1780 42200 490 14.5 TS26-001 245 247 770 34200 450 9 TS26-001 247 249 720 41000 410 8 TS26-001 249 251 1380 73000 720 17.5 TS26-001 251 253 2470 50900 700 33 TS26-001 253 255 3530 78900 1180 63 TS26-001 255 257 2490 80300 1000 29 TS26-001 257 259 800 34400 690 22 TS26-001 259 261 930 60300 670 40 TS26-001 261 263 940 133000 1080 11 TS26-001 263 265 1700 101000 1030 12 TS26-001 265 267 1180 119000 1100 12 TS26-001 267 269 840 105000 1530 13 TS26-001 269 271 1220 82400 1300 12 TS26-001 271 273 1190 80200 770 13 TS26-001 273 275 510 62000 990 9 TS26-001 275 277 510 94900 2060 9 TS26-001 277 279 550 106000 2220 8 TS26-001 279 281 690 96700 1580 10 TS26-001 281 283 500 85500 1610 6 TS26-001 283 285 440 70600 1310 9 TS26-001 285 287 640 78100 1330 10 TS26-001 287 289 620 66000 1020 9 TS26-001 289 291 860 78100 1100 10 TS26-001 291 293 980 72600 940 11 TS26-001 293 295 480 80100 1070 8 TS26-001 295 297 310 65600 940 8 TS26-001 297 299 1540 61700 630 10

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-intersects-195.0-metres-grading-0.25-cu-and-10.18-tio2-at-tit-1219004