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WKN: A3EW4S | ISIN: CA3929211025 | Ticker-Symbol: J48
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 13:43
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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Intersects 195.0 Metres Grading 0.25% Cu and 10.18% TiO2 at Titac South, Minnesota; Step-Out Hole Confirms Mineralization at Previously Untested Geophysical Target

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final assay results from its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Titac Project, located within the Company's South Contact Zone Project in northeastern Minnesota, U.S.A. (Figure 1).

Highlights

  • At Titac South, drill hole TS26-004a intersected 195.0m grading 0.25% Cu and 10.18% TiO2, including 62.0m grading 0.29% Cu and 10.54% TiO2. The core hole transected the southwest portion of the mineralized zone from southeast to northwest and confirmed the existing mineralization.
  • Final assay results received for all remaining holes from the six-hole Phase 1 Titac South program.
  • Exploratory step-out hole TS26-007, testing a previously untested geophysical target, returned 12.0 m @ 0.20% Cu, 8.33% TiO2, 0.15% V2O5, intersecting mineralization associated with the geophysical anomaly.
  • Results support the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion modelling as a targeting tool for Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions on the property, with 5 of the 8 identified targets remaining untested and available for future drill programs (Figure 3).
  • All six Phase 1 holes intersected sulphide mineralization, consistent with the geological model (see News release dated May 27, 2026).
  • Phase 1 results have increased the Company's confidence in the Titac South geological model and have supported the Company's decision to accelerate its Phase 2 drilling program. Phase 2 is designed to advance Titac by targeting the inclusion of copper and expansion of the existing resource at Titac North, and, together with ongoing metallurgical test work, supporting a scoping study by the end of 2027.

Assay results have now been received for the remaining three holes of the six-hole Phase 1 program at Titac South. These results include an exploratory step-out drill hole that tested a previously untested geophysical anomaly identified through 3D VTEM inversion modelling. The step-out hole intersected copper and titanium dioxide mineralization associated with Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion ("OUI") host rock, validating the targeting approach and supporting follow-up exploration for possible additional mineralized zones at the Company's other targets on the Titac property. To date, 3 of the 8 geophysical (OUI) targets identified on the property have been drill-tested, leaving 5 targets untested and available for future exploration (Figure 2; Appendix 1).

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The final assay results from our six-hole Phase 1 program at Titac South provide further confidence in our geological interpretation of the system, and show copper consistently occurring alongside titanium in the mineralization. Equally significant is our step-out hole, which successfully intersected copper and titanium mineralization at a previously untested geophysical target, validating our 3D VTEM inversion model as an effective tool for identifying new mineralized zones, with five additional targets across the property now available for follow-up drilling. Given Phase 1 results, we are accelerating Phase 2 well ahead of the previously planned 2027 program. Our Phase 2 goal is to bring copper into our existing titanium resource and expand it through additional drilling at Titac North. Details of the Phase 2 program will be announced shortly."

Figure 1: Map of the South Contact Zone Project showing Titac property at the southern end.

Figure 2: Map of the Titac property showing the geophysical targets (red polygons), and recent drill program on the right. On the left is the modelled Cu (0.27% cutoff) looking northeast. Results from the recent assays are labelled with bold traces, while drill results from earlier in the 2026 program are shown as narrower lines.

Figure 3: Image (viewing east-southeast) showing the regional 3D VTEM Inversion model with current and historic drill holes. Titac North, Titac South, the OUI mineralization intersected in drillhole TS26-007, and an untested OUI to the SE are annotated around the blue OUI shapes identified through inversion modeling from the 2025 VTEM survey at Titac.

Technical Overview The Titac property forms part of the Company's South Contact Zone Project in the Duluth Complex. Titac South hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 46.6 million tonnes grading 15% TiO2 (see the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Phase 1 program was designed to evaluate copper distribution within the known titanium resource at Titac South and to test the predictive value of 3D VTEM inversion modelling. The step-out hole targeted one of several previously unrecognized anomalies that exhibit coincident magnetic and conductive responses consistent with known mineralized OUIs.

Significant Assay Results - Titac South

Assay results from the remaining three holes are summarized in Table 1 below. Results from the first three holes (TS26-002a, TS26-003 and TS26-005) were previously reported on May 27, 2026 (See Company News Release Dated May 27, 2026). All reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths cannot currently be determined with confidence because of the irregular geometry of the mineralized zones.

Table 1. Titac South 2026 Drill Program Significant Intercepts
Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Cu (%)TiO2 (%)V2O5 (%)PGE (ppb)
TS26-00126.2299.0272.80.084.531.3414.1
26.261.034.80.135.890.0615.0
203.0273.070.00.147.540.0918.7
Including203.0211.08.00.2511.230.1120.8
Including237.0257.020.00.196.170.0821.5
TS26-004a35.0302.0267.00.2310.280.1022.1
35.059.024.00.3210.920.11107.0
65.0261.0195.00.2510.180.0913.9
Including127.0189.062.00.2910.540.0913.9
271.0291.020.00.1812.550.1411.4
TS26-00720.0382.0362.00.063.400.0612.6
234.0244.010.00.105.920.169.6
252.0264.012.00.208.330.1517.7
284.0300.016.00.176.190.1023.2

*For each hole, the first row (shaded, aligned with the drill hole ID) reports the calculated interval for the entire hole.
*Full table of results including collar locations, azimuth, dip, and total depth available in Appendix 1.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Green Bridge Metals exploration samples were collected in accordance with industry standards and best practices. All samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for geochemical analysis. Analytical methods included fire assay with ICP-OES analysis for gold and platinum group elements, sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES analysis for trace elements, and lithium metaborate fused-disc XRF analysis for major element composition. Activation Laboratories Ltd. is independent of the Company.

For historical assay information, and for a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures, readers should refer to the "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, prepared by independent Qualified Persons (as defined in NI 43-101) Michael B. Dufresne (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Andrew J. Turner (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Fallon T. Clarke (P.Geo.) and Christian Bohm (P.Geo.), a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca

Lengths reported in this news release are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. The locations and distances shown on maps are approximate. Geological interpretations in this news release are those of the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George Hudak, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals Corporation, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral assets in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company's South Contact Zone Project in Minnesota hosts titanium-copper-vanadium mineralization within the Duluth Complex. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and the development of domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to the clean energy transition and national security.

On Behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

David Suda President & CEO
Tel: 604-928-3101
Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information.

Certain statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and is generally identifiable by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "may" or "could" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of the Phase 1 assay results and geophysical anomalies; the scale, continuity and copper distribution of the Titac mineralized system; the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion modelling as a targeting tool; the existence, location and prospectivity of untested targets and the potential to identify additional mineralized zones; the acceleration, timing, design, scope and objectives of Phase 2 drilling and the timing of any related announcement; the potential inclusion of copper in a future updated mineral resource estimate; the potential expansion or upgrading of the existing mineral resource, including through drilling at Titac North; the timing, scope and results of future exploration, drilling, modelling and metallurgical test work; and the Company's evaluation, preparation and targeted completion by the end of 2027 of a potential scoping-level study.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy and reliability of assay results, sampling and analytical data and the Company's geological and geophysical interpretations; the continuity and geometry of mineralization; the ability of 3D VTEM inversion modelling to identify prospective drill targets; the availability of equipment, personnel, contractors, supplies and services on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to obtain required permits, authorizations and land access in a timely manner; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and market conditions; the results and timing of future drilling, modelling and metallurgical test work; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Titac Project. While the Company considers these assumptions reasonable as of the date of this news release, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the possibility that future drilling will not confirm the Company's geological or geophysical interpretations, the continuity or grades of mineralization, or the prospectivity of untested targets; uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resources, including the risk that further work will not support the inclusion of copper in, or an expansion or upgrade of, a future mineral resource estimate; the inability to determine true widths at this stage; variations in assay results, geological interpretation and metallurgical performance; the risk that exploration, drilling, modelling, test work or a scoping-level study may be delayed, modified, suspended or not completed; the availability and cost of financing, equipment, labour and services; permitting, environmental, land access, community relations and regulatory risks; changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, capital and operating costs or market conditions; title and tenure risks; environmental hazards, accidents, weather and other operational risks; changes in applicable laws and policies; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Mineral exploration involves substantial risk, and there can be no assurance that ongoing or future work will result in the discovery of a mineral deposit, the delineation or expansion of a mineral resource, the conversion of an inferred mineral resource to a higher category, the definition of a mineral reserve or the development of a mine.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Appendix 1: Titac South 2026 Drill Program Interval Results

Hole numberFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Cu
ppm		TiO2
ppm		V2O5
ppm		PGE
ppb
TS26-007

20

22

350

23500

820

7

TS26-007

22

24

580

40600

1180

6

TS26-007

24

26

630

52100

1080

8

TS26-007

26

28

650

55300

1010

8

TS26-007

28

30

610

51000

920

8

TS26-007

30

32

620

49600

820

10

TS26-007

32

34

690

47800

810

12.5

TS26-007

34

36

570

41200

770

13.5

TS26-007

36

38

790

38400

910

18.5

TS26-007

38

40

480

22300

770

16.5

TS26-007

40

42

170

6800

120

6

TS26-007

42

44

510

40800

940

9

TS26-007

44

46

520

34600

790

11.5

TS26-007

46

48

550

34300

780

8

TS26-007

48

50

580

33600

790

10

TS26-007

50

52

550

35500

690

10

TS26-007

52

54

340

33800

660

8

TS26-007

54

56

330

35500

590

6

TS26-007

56

58

300

34600

680

6

TS26-007

58

60

270

23600

500

6

TS26-007

60

62

310

27600

610

6

TS26-007

62

64

300

20900

580

6

TS26-007

64

66

380

20300

490

6

TS26-007

66

68

350

27000

550

6

TS26-007

68

70

240

22800

510

6

TS26-007

70

72

270

27800

530

6

TS26-007

72

74

390

40700

830

6

TS26-007

74

76

400

39200

850

6

TS26-007

76

78

420

40000

830

6

TS26-007

78

80

400

42200

700

8

TS26-007

80

82

460

50700

770

8

TS26-007

82

84

480

49200

830

7

TS26-007

84

86

470

38900

660

8

TS26-007

86

88

410

46700

740

9

TS26-007

88

90

370

53000

800

6

TS26-007

90

92

270

36500

570

6

TS26-007

92

94

310

39400

600

6

TS26-007

94

96

400

41500

580

9

TS26-007

96

98

410

45300

650

8

TS26-007

98

100

540

40300

590

11

TS26-007

100

102

510

34500

550

18.5

TS26-007

102

104

310

22800

430

16

TS26-007

104

106

270

14000

280

6

TS26-007

106

108

390

36700

570

7

TS26-007

108

110

290

16100

290

8.5

TS26-007

110

112

400

30100

490

7

TS26-007

112

114

560

49800

740

9

TS26-007

114

116

550

39300

540

11.5

TS26-007

116

118

360

25700

370

8

TS26-007

118

120

390

25200

380

8

TS26-007

120

122

660

47500

630

11

TS26-007

122

124

740

46200

520

14

TS26-007

124

126

690

47800

560

16

TS26-007

126

128

660

30000

500

26

TS26-007

128

130

360

14600

360

23

TS26-007

130

132

280

11400

260

6

TS26-007

132

134

510

13800

410

35

TS26-007

134

136

360

34300

520

10.5

TS26-007

136

138

300

48900

700

6

TS26-007

138

140

250

39700

590

6

TS26-007

140

142

310

45000

620

7

TS26-007

142

144

380

39200

480

8

TS26-007

144

146

350

40800

510

7

TS26-007

146

148

380

36400

500

10.5

TS26-007

148

150

430

35400

410

9

TS26-007

150

152

430

32700

390

9

TS26-007

152

154

450

41400

480

10

TS26-007

154

156

460

38700

550

10

TS26-007

156

158

580

48100

620

16.5

TS26-007

158

160

510

27700

430

21

TS26-007

160

162

370

15100

310

16

TS26-007

162

164

360

16200

400

19

TS26-007

164

166

420

29000

460

24

TS26-007

166

168

340

20300

380

16

TS26-007

168

170

440

29900

460

22

TS26-007

170

172

350

28700

510

8

TS26-007

172

174

410

32600

500

9

TS26-007

174

176

510

56000

720

11

TS26-007

176

178

530

45700

680

10

TS26-007

178

180

710

42500

720

13

TS26-007

180

182

510

32600

510

10

TS26-007

182

184

380

23500

480

9

TS26-007

184

186

490

17100

570

13.5

TS26-007

186

188

560

18800

570

18.5

TS26-007

188

190

620

18600

580

22.5

TS26-007

190

192

620

14400

440

28.5

TS26-007

192

194

670

14800

360

52

TS26-007

194

196

540

12900

400

105

TS26-007

196

198

480

12900

490

81

TS26-007

198

200

560

15200

610

78

TS26-007

200

202

370

11500

380

71

TS26-007

202

204

350

12500

370

44

TS26-007

204

206

260

14400

460

6

TS26-007

206

208

220

13200

340

13.5

TS26-007

208

210

370

14600

320

6

TS26-007

210

212

230

15700

260

9

TS26-007

212

214

280

16400

240

6

TS26-007

214

216

320

16600

280

12

TS26-007

216

218

320

17300

310

6

TS26-007

218

220

290

15000

340

8

TS26-007

220

222

330

15200

320

8

TS26-007

222

224

330

13600

200

6

TS26-007

224

226

240

13300

170

6

TS26-007

226

228

250

12100

150

6

TS26-007

228

230

230

15200

200

6

TS26-007

230

232

300

11700

180

9.5

TS26-007

232

234

850

48100

690

12.5

TS26-007

234

236

1160

66900

1470

11

TS26-007

236

238

1150

51800

1550

11

TS26-007

238

240

950

63100

2530

10

TS26-007

240

242

680

37400

680

6

TS26-007

242

244

1190

76700

1960

10

TS26-007

244

246

230

48800

1460

8

TS26-007

246

248

190

56600

1530

9

TS26-007

248

250

300

64600

1650

8

TS26-007

250

252

480

69500

2040

7

TS26-007

252

254

1590

76300

1970

11

TS26-007

254

256

910

71300

1760

9

TS26-007

256

258

1800

68100

1750

19

TS26-007

258

260

1630

85500

1320

12

TS26-007

260

262

3250

101000

1190

33.5

TS26-007

262

264

2760

97500

1280

21.5

TS26-007

264

266

290

39700

540

6

TS26-007

266

268

300

24800

290

6

TS26-007

268

270

430

42200

540

6

TS26-007

270

272

840

63000

900

10

TS26-007

272

274

1110

73100

960

7

TS26-007

274

276

290

32000

400

6

TS26-007

276

278

350

38200

490

6

TS26-007

278

280

490

48800

680

7

TS26-007

280

282

950

75400

910

19

TS26-007

282

284

1110

95500

1130

8

TS26-007

284

286

1910

92700

1500

8

TS26-007

286

288

2080

74600

1300

11

TS26-007

288

290

1180

74800

1100

9

TS26-007

290

292

1070

55800

970

6

TS26-007

292

294

2020

68200

920

16.5

TS26-007

294

296

2120

47700

620

41

TS26-007

296

298

1340

41700

560

51

TS26-007

298

300

1770

39900

590

43

TS26-007

300

302

690

36300

420

20

TS26-007

302

304

1600

56800

690

16.5

TS26-007

304

306

1180

49600

560

11

TS26-007

306

308

810

19800

250

10

TS26-007

308

310

270

23500

300

6

TS26-007

310

312

680

39100

650

6

TS26-007

312

314

230

20700

360

6

TS26-007

314

316

310

28100

540

6

TS26-007

316

318

3190

61300

680

23

TS26-007

318

320

300

25300

470

6

TS26-007

320

322

1450

42100

560

13

TS26-007

322

324

1080

22800

310

11.5

TS26-007

324

326

930

33400

480

8

TS26-007

326

328

180

10900

180

6

TS26-007

328

330

190

12500

230

6

TS26-007

330

332

540

12400

200

7

TS26-007

332

334

280

14100

310

6

TS26-007

334

336

270

7600

140

6

TS26-007

336

338

170

8300

150

6

TS26-007

338

340

180

12500

210

6

TS26-007

340

342

190

15600

290

6

TS26-007

342

344

270

16200

290

6

TS26-007

344

346

370

18200

280

7

TS26-007

346

348

340

13900

240

6

TS26-007

348

350

100

11800

190

6

TS26-007

350

352

330

15200

210

10

TS26-007

352

354

250

19200

350

6

TS26-007

354

356

160

13700

210

6

TS26-007

356

358

100

12600

200

6

TS26-007

358

360

150

13600

190

8

TS26-007

360

362

190

13600

200

9

TS26-007

362

364

310

13200

190

6

TS26-007

364

366

170

11200

170

6

TS26-007

366

368

180

17700

300

6

TS26-007

368

370

160

11700

180

6

TS26-007

370

372

170

13100

200

8

TS26-007

372

374

160

9700

140

8

TS26-007

374

376

260

11000

140

8

TS26-007

376

378

150

11600

170

12

TS26-007

378

380

120

9600

140

8

TS26-007

380

382

110

11500

170

6

TS26-004a

35

37

2800

109000

1070

95

TS26-004a

37

39

2590

102000

990

90

TS26-004a

39

41

3390

110000

1140

116

TS26-004a

41

43

3790

126000

1130

109

TS26-004a

43

45

4990

122000

1180

98

TS26-004a

45

47

4950

129000

900

104

TS26-004a

47

49

4190

115000

1050

111

TS26-004a

49

51

3510

124000

1120

108

TS26-004a

51

53

2790

104000

980

99

TS26-004a

53

55

1490

111000

940

159

TS26-004a

55

57

1150

97800

1050

84

TS26-004a

57

59

2270

61000

1230

106

TS26-004a

59

61

770

47200

1250

37

TS26-004a

61

63

590

49400

2030

41

TS26-004a

63

65

500

52100

920

37

TS26-004a

65

67

2620

101000

820

59

TS26-004a

67

69

5270

150000

1080

51

TS26-004a

69

71

4930

159000

1080

43

TS26-004a

71

73

6010

118000

900

56

TS26-004a

73

75

3300

114000

810

28

TS26-004a

75

77

3750

133000

1080

26

TS26-004a

77

79

3850

132000

960

21.5

TS26-004a

79

81

3570

127000

940

20.5

TS26-004a

81

83

4650

196000

1290

25.5

TS26-004a

83

85

3080

162000

1230

26

TS26-004a

85

87

2960

144000

1150

46

TS26-004a

87

89

3260

139000

1150

52

TS26-004a

89

91

2290

64500

610

14.5

TS26-004a

91

93

1460

54400

540

6

TS26-004a

93

95

1660

31300

290

6

TS26-004a

95

97

1100

36200

300

6

TS26-004a

97

99

1060

32400

300

6

TS26-004a

99

101

2750

40000

350

8

TS26-004a

101

103

1590

25900

230

6

TS26-004a

103

105

1420

29000

300

6

TS26-004a

105

107

2190

43500

440

18.5

TS26-004a

107

109

860

25100

330

6

TS26-004a

109

111

1670

54700

540

8

TS26-004a

111

113

1340

40500

510

6

TS26-004a

113

115

1130

41700

470

6

TS26-004a

115

117

1020

44700

520

8

TS26-004a

117

119

1680

48600

740

10

TS26-004a

119

121

2120

48400

670

9

TS26-004a

121

123

2140

38900

520

8

TS26-004a

123

125

1360

28800

440

6

TS26-004a

125

127

2410

55900

590

12.5

TS26-004a

127

129

3250

178000

1270

18

TS26-004a

129

131

3790

127000

1120

25

TS26-004a

131

133

1300

28400

440

6

TS26-004a

133

135

1860

25900

290

6

TS26-004a

135

137

2830

58600

520

13

TS26-004a

137

139

2640

84900

680

13

TS26-004a

139

141

2900

86800

760

14

TS26-004a

141

143

2680

97300

810

11

TS26-004a

143

145

2650

96900

830

13

TS26-004a

145

147

2730

101000

880

12

TS26-004a

147

149

3440

77800

640

17

TS26-004a

149

151

3210

69200

630

12

TS26-004a

151

153

4370

132000

1030

24

TS26-004a

153

155

3840

132000

1080

17

TS26-004a

155

157

3610

165000

1320

17.5

TS26-004a

157

159

3960

115000

930

20

TS26-004a

159

161

2670

93200

890

16.5

TS26-004a

161

163

3350

114000

1010

16

TS26-004a

163

165

2490

115000

1010

10

TS26-004a

165

167

1670

100000

940

9

TS26-004a

167

169

1330

93600

860

7

TS26-004a

169

171

1760

104000

900

10

TS26-004a

171

173

3020

94300

930

8

TS26-004a

173

175

2050

96000

930

11.5

TS26-004a

175

177

3410

133000

1120

19

TS26-004a

177

179

3140

129000

1120

20

TS26-004a

179

181

4200

119000

1130

23

TS26-004a

181

183

2690

108000

1000

9

TS26-004a

183

185

2840

124000

1030

11

TS26-004a

185

187

3050

123000

1030

11

TS26-004a

187

189

2700

146000

1200

11

TS26-004a

189

191

1550

100000

930

6

TS26-004a

191

193

1560

116000

1060

7

TS26-004a

193

195

1960

118000

1030

8

TS26-004a

195

197

2610

130000

1170

12

TS26-004a

197

199

1990

105000

990

9

TS26-004a

199

201

2300

110000

1000

10

TS26-004a

201

203

4160

117000

1010

13

TS26-004a

203

205

3460

111000

1000

11

TS26-004a

205

207

3190

112000

950

11

TS26-004a

207

209

1970

105000

1010

9

TS26-004a

209

211

2270

101000

980

9

TS26-004a

211

213

2220

112000

1040

11

TS26-004a

213

215

1500

110000

970

7

TS26-004a

215

217

1880

123000

1070

7

TS26-004a

217

219

1420

110000

1040

6

TS26-004a

219

221

1460

135000

1190

7

TS26-004a

221

223

2690

133000

1240

11

TS26-004a

223

225

3550

181000

1300

13

TS26-004a

225

227

2940

150000

1220

11

TS26-004a

227

229

2030

115000

1080

8

TS26-004a

229

231

2840

144000

1230

11

TS26-004a

231

233

2490

129000

1170

12

TS26-004a

233

235

1330

109000

1020

8

TS26-004a

235

237

1640

107000

940

8

TS26-004a

237

239

1470

106000

1030

8

TS26-004a

239

241

2280

147000

1170

11

TS26-004a

241

243

1030

91200

1000

7

TS26-004a

243

245

1020

88800

1030

6

TS26-004a

245

247

1480

112000

1070

6

TS26-004a

247

249

1310

100000

1030

7

TS26-004a

249

251

1460

107000

1190

6

TS26-004a

251

253

1850

132000

1200

8

TS26-004a

253

255

1510

119000

1040

9

TS26-004a

255

257

1680

131000

1270

10

TS26-004a

257

259

1570

134000

1300

8

TS26-004a

259

261

1670

102000

1240

9

TS26-004a

261

263

820

92600

1120

6

TS26-004a

263

265

780

92800

1120

6

TS26-004a

265

267

1350

104000

1180

8

TS26-004a

267

269

1370

98600

1170

7

TS26-004a

269

271

1340

103000

1160

8

TS26-004a

271

273

2240

141000

1300

11

TS26-004a

273

275

2540

156000

1390

10

TS26-004a

275

277

1820

147000

1600

8

TS26-004a

277

279

1660

113000

1270

7

TS26-004a

279

281

1250

141000

1600

8

TS26-004a

281

283

1140

130000

1400

8

TS26-004a

283

285

1930

115000

1340

13

TS26-004a

285

287

2930

120000

1650

32

TS26-004a

287

289

1170

99700

1150

8

TS26-004a

289

291

1540

91800

1000

9

TS26-004a

291

293

1320

85400

1080

10

TS26-004a

293

295

770

75000

1090

8

TS26-004a

295

297

1340

106000

960

9

TS26-004a

297

299

1310

113000

920

7

TS26-004a

299

301

2000

101000

850

10

TS26-004a

301

302

2100

104000

770

12

TS26-001

87

89

1130

41200

480

11.5

TS26-001

89

91

160

9200

180

9

TS26-001

147

149

160

13100

260

9.5

TS26-001

26.19

29

1130

57000

620

20

TS26-001

29

31

1260

59500

830

16.5

TS26-001

31

33

330

14400

210

18

TS26-001

33

35

1440

67900

670

15.5

TS26-001

35

37

1780

80200

840

13

TS26-001

37

39

1210

58800

620

14.5

TS26-001

39

41

1490

83200

890

13

TS26-001

41

43

1810

97500

980

13

TS26-001

43

45

950

21700

320

14

TS26-001

45

47

310

9200

110

9

TS26-001

47

49

2090

109000

1070

12

TS26-001

49

51

1030

19600

240

9

TS26-001

51

53

870

48200

500

11

TS26-001

53

55

1220

67900

690

24.5

TS26-001

55

57

1470

72100

900

22.5

TS26-001

57

59

1200

77600

840

12

TS26-001

59

61

1830

58300

610

15

TS26-001

61

63

1040

16200

190

10

TS26-001

63

65

630

25100

290

10

TS26-001

65

67

490

34400

400

10

TS26-001

67

69

800

43600

590

14.5

TS26-001

69

71

1280

43400

490

27.5

TS26-001

71

73

370

12700

150

18.5

TS26-001

73

75

1020

57000

580

15.5

TS26-001

75

77

530

26800

330

10

TS26-001

77

79

430

18500

200

10

TS26-001

79

81

530

17700

210

11

TS26-001

81

83

370

9600

120

10

TS26-001

83

85

530

30000

330

15.5

TS26-001

85

87

470

20900

210

18.5

TS26-001

91

93

1590

67900

720

22.5

TS26-001

93

95

470

29400

490

16.5

TS26-001

95

97

400

17000

210

16.5

TS26-001

97

99

340

17400

210

15.5

TS26-001

99

101

400

19400

210

14.5

TS26-001

101

103

220

16000

170

11.5

TS26-001

103

105

190

11800

150

11.5

TS26-001

105

107

210

12700

110

10.5

TS26-001

107

109

180

12500

130

12.5

TS26-001

109

111

360

20300

200

11.5

TS26-001

111

113

360

15100

160

10.5

TS26-001

113

115

200

12300

110

11.5

TS26-001

115

117

200

10900

130

13.5

TS26-001

117

119

190

16000

160

11.5

TS26-001

119

121

520

46300

470

12.5

TS26-001

121

123

160

8900

70

6

TS26-001

123

125

130

6300

70

13.5

TS26-001

125

127

140

11000

120

10.5

TS26-001

127

129

130

12200

140

9.5

TS26-001

129

131

180

12400

140

16.5

TS26-001

131

133

160

12900

140

11.5

TS26-001

133

135

180

17200

200

9.5

TS26-001

135

137

180

14100

170

9.5

TS26-001

137

139

210

12400

150

11.5

TS26-001

139

141

200

13900

180

10.5

TS26-001

141

143

240

15500

190

10.5

TS26-001

143

145

390

20700

220

12.5

TS26-001

145

147

200

16400

200

8.5

TS26-001

149

151

190

13300

170

9.5

TS26-001

151

153

210

13100

160

10.5

TS26-001

153

155

210

12200

140

12.5

TS26-001

155

157

180

12100

150

8

TS26-001

157

159

810

44700

440

12.5

TS26-001

159

161

240

12300

140

11.5

TS26-001

161

163

410

17800

220

11.5

TS26-001

163

165

1300

53100

580

10

TS26-001

165

167

190

17100

160

11.5

TS26-001

167

169

340

13300

100

13.5

TS26-001

169

171

870

55500

490

22.5

TS26-001

171

173

740

26200

260

12.5

TS26-001

173

175

180

12000

160

11.5

TS26-001

175

177

210

13700

140

11.5

TS26-001

177

179

280

11100

110

12.5

TS26-001

179

181

330

14700

190

11.5

TS26-001

181

183

240

13400

110

13.5

TS26-001

183

185

440

18800

180

12.5

TS26-001

185

187

260

13800

150

12.5

TS26-001

187

189

190

10400

120

11.5

TS26-001

189

191

340

18200

200

14.5

TS26-001

191

193

390

16200

170

14.5

TS26-001

193

195

700

39800

380

14.5

TS26-001

195

197

370

15400

150

12.5

TS26-001

197

199

250

15700

170

12.5

TS26-001

199

201

380

29600

310

9

TS26-001

201

203

850

49200

600

13.5

TS26-001

203

205

1980

106000

980

15.5

TS26-001

205

207

2500

115000

1140

20.5

TS26-001

207

209

2430

116000

1240

21.5

TS26-001

209

211

2890

112000

1230

25.5

TS26-001

211

213

930

64200

750

54

TS26-001

213

215

640

70900

740

10

TS26-001

215

217

510

45000

490

10

TS26-001

217

219

650

75500

1020

9

TS26-001

219

221

650

103000

1470

11

TS26-001

221

223

1570

122000

1500

12

TS26-001

223

225

1130

100000

1400

14.5

TS26-001

225

227

1020

75200

720

11

TS26-001

227

229

650

42300

630

15.5

TS26-001

229

231

630

66700

1090

17.5

TS26-001

231

233

1370

40300

530

26.5

TS26-001

233

235

1060

32700

370

17.5

TS26-001

235

237

660

20700

220

13.5

TS26-001

237

239

1630

73600

780

16.5

TS26-001

239

241

2340

78700

1010

13.5

TS26-001

241

243

2270

63700

1000

11

TS26-001

243

245

1780

42200

490

14.5

TS26-001

245

247

770

34200

450

9

TS26-001

247

249

720

41000

410

8

TS26-001

249

251

1380

73000

720

17.5

TS26-001

251

253

2470

50900

700

33

TS26-001

253

255

3530

78900

1180

63

TS26-001

255

257

2490

80300

1000

29

TS26-001

257

259

800

34400

690

22

TS26-001

259

261

930

60300

670

40

TS26-001

261

263

940

133000

1080

11

TS26-001

263

265

1700

101000

1030

12

TS26-001

265

267

1180

119000

1100

12

TS26-001

267

269

840

105000

1530

13

TS26-001

269

271

1220

82400

1300

12

TS26-001

271

273

1190

80200

770

13

TS26-001

273

275

510

62000

990

9

TS26-001

275

277

510

94900

2060

9

TS26-001

277

279

550

106000

2220

8

TS26-001

279

281

690

96700

1580

10

TS26-001

281

283

500

85500

1610

6

TS26-001

283

285

440

70600

1310

9

TS26-001

285

287

640

78100

1330

10

TS26-001

287

289

620

66000

1020

9

TS26-001

289

291

860

78100

1100

10

TS26-001

291

293

980

72600

940

11

TS26-001

293

295

480

80100

1070

8

TS26-001

295

297

310

65600

940

8

TS26-001

297

299

1540

61700

630

10

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-intersects-195.0-metres-grading-0.25-cu-and-10.18-tio2-at-tit-1219004

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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