Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Intersects 195.0 Metres Grading 0.25% Cu and 10.18% TiO2 at Titac South, Minnesota; Step-Out Hole Confirms Mineralization at Previously Untested Geophysical Target

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final assay results from its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Titac Project, located within the Company's South Contact Zone Project in northeastern Minnesota, U.S.A. (Figure 1).
Highlights
- At Titac South, drill hole TS26-004a intersected 195.0m grading 0.25% Cu and 10.18% TiO2, including 62.0m grading 0.29% Cu and 10.54% TiO2. The core hole transected the southwest portion of the mineralized zone from southeast to northwest and confirmed the existing mineralization.
- Final assay results received for all remaining holes from the six-hole Phase 1 Titac South program.
- Exploratory step-out hole TS26-007, testing a previously untested geophysical target, returned 12.0 m @ 0.20% Cu, 8.33% TiO2, 0.15% V2O5, intersecting mineralization associated with the geophysical anomaly.
- Results support the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion modelling as a targeting tool for Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions on the property, with 5 of the 8 identified targets remaining untested and available for future drill programs (Figure 3).
- All six Phase 1 holes intersected sulphide mineralization, consistent with the geological model (see News release dated May 27, 2026).
- Phase 1 results have increased the Company's confidence in the Titac South geological model and have supported the Company's decision to accelerate its Phase 2 drilling program. Phase 2 is designed to advance Titac by targeting the inclusion of copper and expansion of the existing resource at Titac North, and, together with ongoing metallurgical test work, supporting a scoping study by the end of 2027.
Assay results have now been received for the remaining three holes of the six-hole Phase 1 program at Titac South. These results include an exploratory step-out drill hole that tested a previously untested geophysical anomaly identified through 3D VTEM inversion modelling. The step-out hole intersected copper and titanium dioxide mineralization associated with Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion ("OUI") host rock, validating the targeting approach and supporting follow-up exploration for possible additional mineralized zones at the Company's other targets on the Titac property. To date, 3 of the 8 geophysical (OUI) targets identified on the property have been drill-tested, leaving 5 targets untested and available for future exploration (Figure 2; Appendix 1).
David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The final assay results from our six-hole Phase 1 program at Titac South provide further confidence in our geological interpretation of the system, and show copper consistently occurring alongside titanium in the mineralization. Equally significant is our step-out hole, which successfully intersected copper and titanium mineralization at a previously untested geophysical target, validating our 3D VTEM inversion model as an effective tool for identifying new mineralized zones, with five additional targets across the property now available for follow-up drilling. Given Phase 1 results, we are accelerating Phase 2 well ahead of the previously planned 2027 program. Our Phase 2 goal is to bring copper into our existing titanium resource and expand it through additional drilling at Titac North. Details of the Phase 2 program will be announced shortly."
Figure 1: Map of the South Contact Zone Project showing Titac property at the southern end.
Figure 2: Map of the Titac property showing the geophysical targets (red polygons), and recent drill program on the right. On the left is the modelled Cu (0.27% cutoff) looking northeast. Results from the recent assays are labelled with bold traces, while drill results from earlier in the 2026 program are shown as narrower lines.
Figure 3: Image (viewing east-southeast) showing the regional 3D VTEM Inversion model with current and historic drill holes. Titac North, Titac South, the OUI mineralization intersected in drillhole TS26-007, and an untested OUI to the SE are annotated around the blue OUI shapes identified through inversion modeling from the 2025 VTEM survey at Titac.
Technical Overview The Titac property forms part of the Company's South Contact Zone Project in the Duluth Complex. Titac South hosts an inferred mineral resource estimate of 46.6 million tonnes grading 15% TiO2 (see the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, as available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca).
Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
The Phase 1 program was designed to evaluate copper distribution within the known titanium resource at Titac South and to test the predictive value of 3D VTEM inversion modelling. The step-out hole targeted one of several previously unrecognized anomalies that exhibit coincident magnetic and conductive responses consistent with known mineralized OUIs.
Significant Assay Results - Titac South
Assay results from the remaining three holes are summarized in Table 1 below. Results from the first three holes (TS26-002a, TS26-003 and TS26-005) were previously reported on May 27, 2026 (See Company News Release Dated May 27, 2026). All reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths cannot currently be determined with confidence because of the irregular geometry of the mineralized zones.
|Table 1. Titac South 2026 Drill Program Significant Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Cu (%)
|TiO2 (%)
|V2O5 (%)
|PGE (ppb)
|TS26-001
|26.2
|299.0
|272.8
|0.08
|4.53
|1.34
|14.1
|26.2
|61.0
|34.8
|0.13
|5.89
|0.06
|15.0
|203.0
|273.0
|70.0
|0.14
|7.54
|0.09
|18.7
|Including
|203.0
|211.0
|8.0
|0.25
|11.23
|0.11
|20.8
|Including
|237.0
|257.0
|20.0
|0.19
|6.17
|0.08
|21.5
|TS26-004a
|35.0
|302.0
|267.0
|0.23
|10.28
|0.10
|22.1
|35.0
|59.0
|24.0
|0.32
|10.92
|0.11
|107.0
|65.0
|261.0
|195.0
|0.25
|10.18
|0.09
|13.9
|Including
|127.0
|189.0
|62.0
|0.29
|10.54
|0.09
|13.9
|271.0
|291.0
|20.0
|0.18
|12.55
|0.14
|11.4
|TS26-007
|20.0
|382.0
|362.0
|0.06
|3.40
|0.06
|12.6
|234.0
|244.0
|10.0
|0.10
|5.92
|0.16
|9.6
|252.0
|264.0
|12.0
|0.20
|8.33
|0.15
|17.7
|284.0
|300.0
|16.0
|0.17
|6.19
|0.10
|23.2
*For each hole, the first row (shaded, aligned with the drill hole ID) reports the calculated interval for the entire hole.
*Full table of results including collar locations, azimuth, dip, and total depth available in Appendix 1.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Green Bridge Metals exploration samples were collected in accordance with industry standards and best practices. All samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario, for geochemical analysis. Analytical methods included fire assay with ICP-OES analysis for gold and platinum group elements, sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES analysis for trace elements, and lithium metaborate fused-disc XRF analysis for major element composition. Activation Laboratories Ltd. is independent of the Company.
For historical assay information, and for a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures, readers should refer to the "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, prepared by independent Qualified Persons (as defined in NI 43-101) Michael B. Dufresne (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Andrew J. Turner (P.Geol., P.Geo.), Fallon T. Clarke (P.Geo.) and Christian Bohm (P.Geo.), a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca
Lengths reported in this news release are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. The locations and distances shown on maps are approximate. Geological interpretations in this news release are those of the Company.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George Hudak, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals Corporation, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
About Green Bridge Metals
Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of critical mineral assets in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company's South Contact Zone Project in Minnesota hosts titanium-copper-vanadium mineralization within the Duluth Complex. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and the development of domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to the clean energy transition and national security.
On Behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation
David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information please contact:
David Suda President & CEO
Tel: 604-928-3101
Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com
Forward-Looking Information.
Certain statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and is generally identifiable by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "may" or "could" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of the Phase 1 assay results and geophysical anomalies; the scale, continuity and copper distribution of the Titac mineralized system; the effectiveness of 3D VTEM inversion modelling as a targeting tool; the existence, location and prospectivity of untested targets and the potential to identify additional mineralized zones; the acceleration, timing, design, scope and objectives of Phase 2 drilling and the timing of any related announcement; the potential inclusion of copper in a future updated mineral resource estimate; the potential expansion or upgrading of the existing mineral resource, including through drilling at Titac North; the timing, scope and results of future exploration, drilling, modelling and metallurgical test work; and the Company's evaluation, preparation and targeted completion by the end of 2027 of a potential scoping-level study.
Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy and reliability of assay results, sampling and analytical data and the Company's geological and geophysical interpretations; the continuity and geometry of mineralization; the ability of 3D VTEM inversion modelling to identify prospective drill targets; the availability of equipment, personnel, contractors, supplies and services on acceptable terms; the Company's ability to obtain required permits, authorizations and land access in a timely manner; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and market conditions; the results and timing of future drilling, modelling and metallurgical test work; and the absence of material adverse changes affecting the Company or the Titac Project. While the Company considers these assumptions reasonable as of the date of this news release, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the possibility that future drilling will not confirm the Company's geological or geophysical interpretations, the continuity or grades of mineralization, or the prospectivity of untested targets; uncertainty in the estimation of mineral resources, including the risk that further work will not support the inclusion of copper in, or an expansion or upgrade of, a future mineral resource estimate; the inability to determine true widths at this stage; variations in assay results, geological interpretation and metallurgical performance; the risk that exploration, drilling, modelling, test work or a scoping-level study may be delayed, modified, suspended or not completed; the availability and cost of financing, equipment, labour and services; permitting, environmental, land access, community relations and regulatory risks; changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, capital and operating costs or market conditions; title and tenure risks; environmental hazards, accidents, weather and other operational risks; changes in applicable laws and policies; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Mineral exploration involves substantial risk, and there can be no assurance that ongoing or future work will result in the discovery of a mineral deposit, the delineation or expansion of a mineral resource, the conversion of an inferred mineral resource to a higher category, the definition of a mineral reserve or the development of a mine.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Appendix 1: Titac South 2026 Drill Program Interval Results
|Hole number
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Cu
ppm
|TiO2
ppm
|V2O5
ppm
|PGE
ppb
|TS26-007
20
22
350
23500
820
7
|TS26-007
22
24
580
40600
1180
6
|TS26-007
24
26
630
52100
1080
8
|TS26-007
26
28
650
55300
1010
8
|TS26-007
28
30
610
51000
920
8
|TS26-007
30
32
620
49600
820
10
|TS26-007
32
34
690
47800
810
12.5
|TS26-007
34
36
570
41200
770
13.5
|TS26-007
36
38
790
38400
910
18.5
|TS26-007
38
40
480
22300
770
16.5
|TS26-007
40
42
170
6800
120
6
|TS26-007
42
44
510
40800
940
9
|TS26-007
44
46
520
34600
790
11.5
|TS26-007
46
48
550
34300
780
8
|TS26-007
48
50
580
33600
790
10
|TS26-007
50
52
550
35500
690
10
|TS26-007
52
54
340
33800
660
8
|TS26-007
54
56
330
35500
590
6
|TS26-007
56
58
300
34600
680
6
|TS26-007
58
60
270
23600
500
6
|TS26-007
60
62
310
27600
610
6
|TS26-007
62
64
300
20900
580
6
|TS26-007
64
66
380
20300
490
6
|TS26-007
66
68
350
27000
550
6
|TS26-007
68
70
240
22800
510
6
|TS26-007
70
72
270
27800
530
6
|TS26-007
72
74
390
40700
830
6
|TS26-007
74
76
400
39200
850
6
|TS26-007
76
78
420
40000
830
6
|TS26-007
78
80
400
42200
700
8
|TS26-007
80
82
460
50700
770
8
|TS26-007
82
84
480
49200
830
7
|TS26-007
84
86
470
38900
660
8
|TS26-007
86
88
410
46700
740
9
|TS26-007
88
90
370
53000
800
6
|TS26-007
90
92
270
36500
570
6
|TS26-007
92
94
310
39400
600
6
|TS26-007
94
96
400
41500
580
9
|TS26-007
96
98
410
45300
650
8
|TS26-007
98
100
540
40300
590
11
|TS26-007
100
102
510
34500
550
18.5
|TS26-007
102
104
310
22800
430
16
|TS26-007
104
106
270
14000
280
6
|TS26-007
106
108
390
36700
570
7
|TS26-007
108
110
290
16100
290
8.5
|TS26-007
110
112
400
30100
490
7
|TS26-007
112
114
560
49800
740
9
|TS26-007
114
116
550
39300
540
11.5
|TS26-007
116
118
360
25700
370
8
|TS26-007
118
120
390
25200
380
8
|TS26-007
120
122
660
47500
630
11
|TS26-007
122
124
740
46200
520
14
|TS26-007
124
126
690
47800
560
16
|TS26-007
126
128
660
30000
500
26
|TS26-007
128
130
360
14600
360
23
|TS26-007
130
132
280
11400
260
6
|TS26-007
132
134
510
13800
410
35
|TS26-007
134
136
360
34300
520
10.5
|TS26-007
136
138
300
48900
700
6
|TS26-007
138
140
250
39700
590
6
|TS26-007
140
142
310
45000
620
7
|TS26-007
142
144
380
39200
480
8
|TS26-007
144
146
350
40800
510
7
|TS26-007
146
148
380
36400
500
10.5
|TS26-007
148
150
430
35400
410
9
|TS26-007
150
152
430
32700
390
9
|TS26-007
152
154
450
41400
480
10
|TS26-007
154
156
460
38700
550
10
|TS26-007
156
158
580
48100
620
16.5
|TS26-007
158
160
510
27700
430
21
|TS26-007
160
162
370
15100
310
16
|TS26-007
162
164
360
16200
400
19
|TS26-007
164
166
420
29000
460
24
|TS26-007
166
168
340
20300
380
16
|TS26-007
168
170
440
29900
460
22
|TS26-007
170
172
350
28700
510
8
|TS26-007
172
174
410
32600
500
9
|TS26-007
174
176
510
56000
720
11
|TS26-007
176
178
530
45700
680
10
|TS26-007
178
180
710
42500
720
13
|TS26-007
180
182
510
32600
510
10
|TS26-007
182
184
380
23500
480
9
|TS26-007
184
186
490
17100
570
13.5
|TS26-007
186
188
560
18800
570
18.5
|TS26-007
188
190
620
18600
580
22.5
|TS26-007
190
192
620
14400
440
28.5
|TS26-007
192
194
670
14800
360
52
|TS26-007
194
196
540
12900
400
105
|TS26-007
196
198
480
12900
490
81
|TS26-007
198
200
560
15200
610
78
|TS26-007
200
202
370
11500
380
71
|TS26-007
202
204
350
12500
370
44
|TS26-007
204
206
260
14400
460
6
|TS26-007
206
208
220
13200
340
13.5
|TS26-007
208
210
370
14600
320
6
|TS26-007
210
212
230
15700
260
9
|TS26-007
212
214
280
16400
240
6
|TS26-007
214
216
320
16600
280
12
|TS26-007
216
218
320
17300
310
6
|TS26-007
218
220
290
15000
340
8
|TS26-007
220
222
330
15200
320
8
|TS26-007
222
224
330
13600
200
6
|TS26-007
224
226
240
13300
170
6
|TS26-007
226
228
250
12100
150
6
|TS26-007
228
230
230
15200
200
6
|TS26-007
230
232
300
11700
180
9.5
|TS26-007
232
234
850
48100
690
12.5
|TS26-007
234
236
1160
66900
1470
11
|TS26-007
236
238
1150
51800
1550
11
|TS26-007
238
240
950
63100
2530
10
|TS26-007
240
242
680
37400
680
6
|TS26-007
242
244
1190
76700
1960
10
|TS26-007
244
246
230
48800
1460
8
|TS26-007
246
248
190
56600
1530
9
|TS26-007
248
250
300
64600
1650
8
|TS26-007
250
252
480
69500
2040
7
|TS26-007
252
254
1590
76300
1970
11
|TS26-007
254
256
910
71300
1760
9
|TS26-007
256
258
1800
68100
1750
19
|TS26-007
258
260
1630
85500
1320
12
|TS26-007
260
262
3250
101000
1190
33.5
|TS26-007
262
264
2760
97500
1280
21.5
|TS26-007
264
266
290
39700
540
6
|TS26-007
266
268
300
24800
290
6
|TS26-007
268
270
430
42200
540
6
|TS26-007
270
272
840
63000
900
10
|TS26-007
272
274
1110
73100
960
7
|TS26-007
274
276
290
32000
400
6
|TS26-007
276
278
350
38200
490
6
|TS26-007
278
280
490
48800
680
7
|TS26-007
280
282
950
75400
910
19
|TS26-007
282
284
1110
95500
1130
8
|TS26-007
284
286
1910
92700
1500
8
|TS26-007
286
288
2080
74600
1300
11
|TS26-007
288
290
1180
74800
1100
9
|TS26-007
290
292
1070
55800
970
6
|TS26-007
292
294
2020
68200
920
16.5
|TS26-007
294
296
2120
47700
620
41
|TS26-007
296
298
1340
41700
560
51
|TS26-007
298
300
1770
39900
590
43
|TS26-007
300
302
690
36300
420
20
|TS26-007
302
304
1600
56800
690
16.5
|TS26-007
304
306
1180
49600
560
11
|TS26-007
306
308
810
19800
250
10
|TS26-007
308
310
270
23500
300
6
|TS26-007
310
312
680
39100
650
6
|TS26-007
312
314
230
20700
360
6
|TS26-007
314
316
310
28100
540
6
|TS26-007
316
318
3190
61300
680
23
|TS26-007
318
320
300
25300
470
6
|TS26-007
320
322
1450
42100
560
13
|TS26-007
322
324
1080
22800
310
11.5
|TS26-007
324
326
930
33400
480
8
|TS26-007
326
328
180
10900
180
6
|TS26-007
328
330
190
12500
230
6
|TS26-007
330
332
540
12400
200
7
|TS26-007
332
334
280
14100
310
6
|TS26-007
334
336
270
7600
140
6
|TS26-007
336
338
170
8300
150
6
|TS26-007
338
340
180
12500
210
6
|TS26-007
340
342
190
15600
290
6
|TS26-007
342
344
270
16200
290
6
|TS26-007
344
346
370
18200
280
7
|TS26-007
346
348
340
13900
240
6
|TS26-007
348
350
100
11800
190
6
|TS26-007
350
352
330
15200
210
10
|TS26-007
352
354
250
19200
350
6
|TS26-007
354
356
160
13700
210
6
|TS26-007
356
358
100
12600
200
6
|TS26-007
358
360
150
13600
190
8
|TS26-007
360
362
190
13600
200
9
|TS26-007
362
364
310
13200
190
6
|TS26-007
364
366
170
11200
170
6
|TS26-007
366
368
180
17700
300
6
|TS26-007
368
370
160
11700
180
6
|TS26-007
370
372
170
13100
200
8
|TS26-007
372
374
160
9700
140
8
|TS26-007
374
376
260
11000
140
8
|TS26-007
376
378
150
11600
170
12
|TS26-007
378
380
120
9600
140
8
|TS26-007
380
382
110
11500
170
6
|TS26-004a
35
37
2800
109000
1070
95
|TS26-004a
37
39
2590
102000
990
90
|TS26-004a
39
41
3390
110000
1140
116
|TS26-004a
41
43
3790
126000
1130
109
|TS26-004a
43
45
4990
122000
1180
98
|TS26-004a
45
47
4950
129000
900
104
|TS26-004a
47
49
4190
115000
1050
111
|TS26-004a
49
51
3510
124000
1120
108
|TS26-004a
51
53
2790
104000
980
99
|TS26-004a
53
55
1490
111000
940
159
|TS26-004a
55
57
1150
97800
1050
84
|TS26-004a
57
59
2270
61000
1230
106
|TS26-004a
59
61
770
47200
1250
37
|TS26-004a
61
63
590
49400
2030
41
|TS26-004a
63
65
500
52100
920
37
|TS26-004a
65
67
2620
101000
820
59
|TS26-004a
67
69
5270
150000
1080
51
|TS26-004a
69
71
4930
159000
1080
43
|TS26-004a
71
73
6010
118000
900
56
|TS26-004a
73
75
3300
114000
810
28
|TS26-004a
75
77
3750
133000
1080
26
|TS26-004a
77
79
3850
132000
960
21.5
|TS26-004a
79
81
3570
127000
940
20.5
|TS26-004a
81
83
4650
196000
1290
25.5
|TS26-004a
83
85
3080
162000
1230
26
|TS26-004a
85
87
2960
144000
1150
46
|TS26-004a
87
89
3260
139000
1150
52
|TS26-004a
89
91
2290
64500
610
14.5
|TS26-004a
91
93
1460
54400
540
6
|TS26-004a
93
95
1660
31300
290
6
|TS26-004a
95
97
1100
36200
300
6
|TS26-004a
97
99
1060
32400
300
6
|TS26-004a
99
101
2750
40000
350
8
|TS26-004a
101
103
1590
25900
230
6
|TS26-004a
103
105
1420
29000
300
6
|TS26-004a
105
107
2190
43500
440
18.5
|TS26-004a
107
109
860
25100
330
6
|TS26-004a
109
111
1670
54700
540
8
|TS26-004a
111
113
1340
40500
510
6
|TS26-004a
113
115
1130
41700
470
6
|TS26-004a
115
117
1020
44700
520
8
|TS26-004a
117
119
1680
48600
740
10
|TS26-004a
119
121
2120
48400
670
9
|TS26-004a
121
123
2140
38900
520
8
|TS26-004a
123
125
1360
28800
440
6
|TS26-004a
125
127
2410
55900
590
12.5
|TS26-004a
127
129
3250
178000
1270
18
|TS26-004a
129
131
3790
127000
1120
25
|TS26-004a
131
133
1300
28400
440
6
|TS26-004a
133
135
1860
25900
290
6
|TS26-004a
135
137
2830
58600
520
13
|TS26-004a
137
139
2640
84900
680
13
|TS26-004a
139
141
2900
86800
760
14
|TS26-004a
141
143
2680
97300
810
11
|TS26-004a
143
145
2650
96900
830
13
|TS26-004a
145
147
2730
101000
880
12
|TS26-004a
147
149
3440
77800
640
17
|TS26-004a
149
151
3210
69200
630
12
|TS26-004a
151
153
4370
132000
1030
24
|TS26-004a
153
155
3840
132000
1080
17
|TS26-004a
155
157
3610
165000
1320
17.5
|TS26-004a
157
159
3960
115000
930
20
|TS26-004a
159
161
2670
93200
890
16.5
|TS26-004a
161
163
3350
114000
1010
16
|TS26-004a
163
165
2490
115000
1010
10
|TS26-004a
165
167
1670
100000
940
9
|TS26-004a
167
169
1330
93600
860
7
|TS26-004a
169
171
1760
104000
900
10
|TS26-004a
171
173
3020
94300
930
8
|TS26-004a
173
175
2050
96000
930
11.5
|TS26-004a
175
177
3410
133000
1120
19
|TS26-004a
177
179
3140
129000
1120
20
|TS26-004a
179
181
4200
119000
1130
23
|TS26-004a
181
183
2690
108000
1000
9
|TS26-004a
183
185
2840
124000
1030
11
|TS26-004a
185
187
3050
123000
1030
11
|TS26-004a
187
189
2700
146000
1200
11
|TS26-004a
189
191
1550
100000
930
6
|TS26-004a
191
193
1560
116000
1060
7
|TS26-004a
193
195
1960
118000
1030
8
|TS26-004a
195
197
2610
130000
1170
12
|TS26-004a
197
199
1990
105000
990
9
|TS26-004a
199
201
2300
110000
1000
10
|TS26-004a
201
203
4160
117000
1010
13
|TS26-004a
203
205
3460
111000
1000
11
|TS26-004a
205
207
3190
112000
950
11
|TS26-004a
207
209
1970
105000
1010
9
|TS26-004a
209
211
2270
101000
980
9
|TS26-004a
211
213
2220
112000
1040
11
|TS26-004a
213
215
1500
110000
970
7
|TS26-004a
215
217
1880
123000
1070
7
|TS26-004a
217
219
1420
110000
1040
6
|TS26-004a
219
221
1460
135000
1190
7
|TS26-004a
221
223
2690
133000
1240
11
|TS26-004a
223
225
3550
181000
1300
13
|TS26-004a
225
227
2940
150000
1220
11
|TS26-004a
227
229
2030
115000
1080
8
|TS26-004a
229
231
2840
144000
1230
11
|TS26-004a
231
233
2490
129000
1170
12
|TS26-004a
233
235
1330
109000
1020
8
|TS26-004a
235
237
1640
107000
940
8
|TS26-004a
237
239
1470
106000
1030
8
|TS26-004a
239
241
2280
147000
1170
11
|TS26-004a
241
243
1030
91200
1000
7
|TS26-004a
243
245
1020
88800
1030
6
|TS26-004a
245
247
1480
112000
1070
6
|TS26-004a
247
249
1310
100000
1030
7
|TS26-004a
249
251
1460
107000
1190
6
|TS26-004a
251
253
1850
132000
1200
8
|TS26-004a
253
255
1510
119000
1040
9
|TS26-004a
255
257
1680
131000
1270
10
|TS26-004a
257
259
1570
134000
1300
8
|TS26-004a
259
261
1670
102000
1240
9
|TS26-004a
261
263
820
92600
1120
6
|TS26-004a
263
265
780
92800
1120
6
|TS26-004a
265
267
1350
104000
1180
8
|TS26-004a
267
269
1370
98600
1170
7
|TS26-004a
269
271
1340
103000
1160
8
|TS26-004a
271
273
2240
141000
1300
11
|TS26-004a
273
275
2540
156000
1390
10
|TS26-004a
275
277
1820
147000
1600
8
|TS26-004a
277
279
1660
113000
1270
7
|TS26-004a
279
281
1250
141000
1600
8
|TS26-004a
281
283
1140
130000
1400
8
|TS26-004a
283
285
1930
115000
1340
13
|TS26-004a
285
287
2930
120000
1650
32
|TS26-004a
287
289
1170
99700
1150
8
|TS26-004a
289
291
1540
91800
1000
9
|TS26-004a
291
293
1320
85400
1080
10
|TS26-004a
293
295
770
75000
1090
8
|TS26-004a
295
297
1340
106000
960
9
|TS26-004a
297
299
1310
113000
920
7
|TS26-004a
299
301
2000
101000
850
10
|TS26-004a
301
302
2100
104000
770
12
|TS26-001
87
89
1130
41200
480
11.5
|TS26-001
89
91
160
9200
180
9
|TS26-001
147
149
160
13100
260
9.5
|TS26-001
26.19
29
1130
57000
620
20
|TS26-001
29
31
1260
59500
830
16.5
|TS26-001
31
33
330
14400
210
18
|TS26-001
33
35
1440
67900
670
15.5
|TS26-001
35
37
1780
80200
840
13
|TS26-001
37
39
1210
58800
620
14.5
|TS26-001
39
41
1490
83200
890
13
|TS26-001
41
43
1810
97500
980
13
|TS26-001
43
45
950
21700
320
14
|TS26-001
45
47
310
9200
110
9
|TS26-001
47
49
2090
109000
1070
12
|TS26-001
49
51
1030
19600
240
9
|TS26-001
51
53
870
48200
500
11
|TS26-001
53
55
1220
67900
690
24.5
|TS26-001
55
57
1470
72100
900
22.5
|TS26-001
57
59
1200
77600
840
12
|TS26-001
59
61
1830
58300
610
15
|TS26-001
61
63
1040
16200
190
10
|TS26-001
63
65
630
25100
290
10
|TS26-001
65
67
490
34400
400
10
|TS26-001
67
69
800
43600
590
14.5
|TS26-001
69
71
1280
43400
490
27.5
|TS26-001
71
73
370
12700
150
18.5
|TS26-001
73
75
1020
57000
580
15.5
|TS26-001
75
77
530
26800
330
10
|TS26-001
77
79
430
18500
200
10
|TS26-001
79
81
530
17700
210
11
|TS26-001
81
83
370
9600
120
10
|TS26-001
83
85
530
30000
330
15.5
|TS26-001
85
87
470
20900
210
18.5
|TS26-001
91
93
1590
67900
720
22.5
|TS26-001
93
95
470
29400
490
16.5
|TS26-001
95
97
400
17000
210
16.5
|TS26-001
97
99
340
17400
210
15.5
|TS26-001
99
101
400
19400
210
14.5
|TS26-001
101
103
220
16000
170
11.5
|TS26-001
103
105
190
11800
150
11.5
|TS26-001
105
107
210
12700
110
10.5
|TS26-001
107
109
180
12500
130
12.5
|TS26-001
109
111
360
20300
200
11.5
|TS26-001
111
113
360
15100
160
10.5
|TS26-001
113
115
200
12300
110
11.5
|TS26-001
115
117
200
10900
130
13.5
|TS26-001
117
119
190
16000
160
11.5
|TS26-001
119
121
520
46300
470
12.5
|TS26-001
121
123
160
8900
70
6
|TS26-001
123
125
130
6300
70
13.5
|TS26-001
125
127
140
11000
120
10.5
|TS26-001
127
129
130
12200
140
9.5
|TS26-001
129
131
180
12400
140
16.5
|TS26-001
131
133
160
12900
140
11.5
|TS26-001
133
135
180
17200
200
9.5
|TS26-001
135
137
180
14100
170
9.5
|TS26-001
137
139
210
12400
150
11.5
|TS26-001
139
141
200
13900
180
10.5
|TS26-001
141
143
240
15500
190
10.5
|TS26-001
143
145
390
20700
220
12.5
|TS26-001
145
147
200
16400
200
8.5
|TS26-001
149
151
190
13300
170
9.5
|TS26-001
151
153
210
13100
160
10.5
|TS26-001
153
155
210
12200
140
12.5
|TS26-001
155
157
180
12100
150
8
|TS26-001
157
159
810
44700
440
12.5
|TS26-001
159
161
240
12300
140
11.5
|TS26-001
161
163
410
17800
220
11.5
|TS26-001
163
165
1300
53100
580
10
|TS26-001
165
167
190
17100
160
11.5
|TS26-001
167
169
340
13300
100
13.5
|TS26-001
169
171
870
55500
490
22.5
|TS26-001
171
173
740
26200
260
12.5
|TS26-001
173
175
180
12000
160
11.5
|TS26-001
175
177
210
13700
140
11.5
|TS26-001
177
179
280
11100
110
12.5
|TS26-001
179
181
330
14700
190
11.5
|TS26-001
181
183
240
13400
110
13.5
|TS26-001
183
185
440
18800
180
12.5
|TS26-001
185
187
260
13800
150
12.5
|TS26-001
187
189
190
10400
120
11.5
|TS26-001
189
191
340
18200
200
14.5
|TS26-001
191
193
390
16200
170
14.5
|TS26-001
193
195
700
39800
380
14.5
|TS26-001
195
197
370
15400
150
12.5
|TS26-001
197
199
250
15700
170
12.5
|TS26-001
199
201
380
29600
310
9
|TS26-001
201
203
850
49200
600
13.5
|TS26-001
203
205
1980
106000
980
15.5
|TS26-001
205
207
2500
115000
1140
20.5
|TS26-001
207
209
2430
116000
1240
21.5
|TS26-001
209
211
2890
112000
1230
25.5
|TS26-001
211
213
930
64200
750
54
|TS26-001
213
215
640
70900
740
10
|TS26-001
215
217
510
45000
490
10
|TS26-001
217
219
650
75500
1020
9
|TS26-001
219
221
650
103000
1470
11
|TS26-001
221
223
1570
122000
1500
12
|TS26-001
223
225
1130
100000
1400
14.5
|TS26-001
225
227
1020
75200
720
11
|TS26-001
227
229
650
42300
630
15.5
|TS26-001
229
231
630
66700
1090
17.5
|TS26-001
231
233
1370
40300
530
26.5
|TS26-001
233
235
1060
32700
370
17.5
|TS26-001
235
237
660
20700
220
13.5
|TS26-001
237
239
1630
73600
780
16.5
|TS26-001
239
241
2340
78700
1010
13.5
|TS26-001
241
243
2270
63700
1000
11
|TS26-001
243
245
1780
42200
490
14.5
|TS26-001
245
247
770
34200
450
9
|TS26-001
247
249
720
41000
410
8
|TS26-001
249
251
1380
73000
720
17.5
|TS26-001
251
253
2470
50900
700
33
|TS26-001
253
255
3530
78900
1180
63
|TS26-001
255
257
2490
80300
1000
29
|TS26-001
257
259
800
34400
690
22
|TS26-001
259
261
930
60300
670
40
|TS26-001
261
263
940
133000
1080
11
|TS26-001
263
265
1700
101000
1030
12
|TS26-001
265
267
1180
119000
1100
12
|TS26-001
267
269
840
105000
1530
13
|TS26-001
269
271
1220
82400
1300
12
|TS26-001
271
273
1190
80200
770
13
|TS26-001
273
275
510
62000
990
9
|TS26-001
275
277
510
94900
2060
9
|TS26-001
277
279
550
106000
2220
8
|TS26-001
279
281
690
96700
1580
10
|TS26-001
281
283
500
85500
1610
6
|TS26-001
283
285
440
70600
1310
9
|TS26-001
285
287
640
78100
1330
10
|TS26-001
287
289
620
66000
1020
9
|TS26-001
289
291
860
78100
1100
10
|TS26-001
291
293
980
72600
940
11
|TS26-001
293
295
480
80100
1070
8
|TS26-001
295
297
310
65600
940
8
|TS26-001
297
299
1540
61700
630
10
SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-intersects-195.0-metres-grading-0.25-cu-and-10.18-tio2-at-tit-1219004