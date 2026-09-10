Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator and technical services company, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (OTCQX: HWAUF) ("Headwater") to provide AI-assisted geological data compilation, integration and project evaluation services across Headwater's exploration portfolio.

Under the engagement, Geomorphic will apply its platform to large and often fragmented historical exploration datasets, converting legacy drilling, geochemistry, geological mapping, geophysics, hyperspectral and other technical information into modern, integrated exploration databases that can be directly used by Headwater's technical team.

The engagement will also provide Headwater with additional capacity for geological project reviews, target evaluation and technical due diligence across both existing projects and new opportunities.

ENGAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Integrating fragmented historical data: Geomorphic will recover, organize and reconcile multiple generations of exploration information into consistent, spatially integrated datasets.

Geomorphic will recover, organize and reconcile multiple generations of exploration information into consistent, spatially integrated datasets. Accelerating technical review: Large, data-intensive compilation and evaluation programs can be completed more efficiently, allowing Headwater's geologists to spend more time on interpretation, target development and field decision-making.

Large, data-intensive compilation and evaluation programs can be completed more efficiently, allowing Headwater's geologists to spend more time on interpretation, target development and field decision-making. AI-supported target evaluation: Geomorphic will use its platform to evaluate relationships across geological, geochemical, geophysical, remote-sensing and drilling datasets, providing an additional line of technical inquiry alongside Headwater's exploration team.

Geomorphic will use its platform to evaluate relationships across geological, geochemical, geophysical, remote-sensing and drilling datasets, providing an additional line of technical inquiry alongside Headwater's exploration team. Testing geological interpretations: The work will include independent technical reviews, identification of data gaps and inconsistencies, and evaluation and ranking of exploration targets.

The work will include independent technical reviews, identification of data gaps and inconsistencies, and evaluation and ranking of exploration targets. Expanded technical capacity: The engagement gives Headwater access to additional geological, geochemical, geophysical and data-science capability that can be deployed across multiple projects in parallel.

Geomorphic AI Co-Founder Mark Sumner said:

"Headwater has assembled a substantial exploration portfolio in the western United States and a technical team with a clear focus on systematic, data-driven exploration. Many of these projects also contain exactly the kind of large, fragmented historical datasets our platform is designed to work with.

"Our role is to help convert that information into an integrated and auditable technical framework, then use it to test interpretations, rank targets and generate new exploration ideas. We are excited to work alongside the Headwater team and help accelerate that process across the portfolio."

Caleb Stroup, President and CEO of Headwater, commented:

"Many of our projects come with decades of historical exploration data, but that information is often scattered across reports, maps and legacy files and can take a tremendous amount of technical time to bring together. Geomorphic gives us the ability to rapidly organize that information and integrate it with our modern datasets, allowing our geologists to spend more time interpreting geology and developing targets rather than compiling data.

"Once that information is brought together, AI also gives us a new way to interrogate the data at scale. We believe the combination of these tools with the experience and judgment of our technical team can help us challenge existing interpretations, identify relationships we may have missed and ultimately generate new exploration ideas and targets."

SCOPE OF WORK

Initial work will focus on data-rich projects where substantial historical information can be rapidly compiled and integrated alongside Headwater's modern exploration datasets.

Geomorphic will recover and organize historic drilling, geochemistry, geological mapping, geophysics, hyperspectral and other technical information into integrated spatial databases. Relevant regional and publicly available datasets will also be incorporated where appropriate, with data quality, completeness and inconsistencies assessed as part of the process.

Beyond compilation, Geomorphic will use its AI-driven platform to undertake independent technical reviews, test geological interpretations, evaluate and rank targets and generate new exploration concepts. The objective is to move projects more quickly from fragmented historical records to an actionable technical framework that can support Headwater's exploration decisions.

ABOUT HEADWATER GOLD INC.

Headwater Gold Inc. (CSE: HWG) (OTCQX: HWAUF) is a technically driven mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is actively exploring one of the world's most well-endowed, mining-friendly jurisdictions, with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. The Company has a large portfolio of exploration projects and a technical team with diverse experience in capital markets and major mining companies. Headwater is systematically drill-testing several projects in Nevada and has strategic earn-in agreements with OceanaGold Corporation on its TJ, Jake Creek and Hot Creek projects, Newmont Corporation on its Spring Peak, Lodestar and Jupiter projects and Centerra Gold Inc. on its Crane Creek project in Idaho. In August 2022 and September 2024, Newmont and Centerra acquired strategic equity interests in the Company, further strengthening Headwater's exploration capabilities.

For more information about Headwater, please visit the Company's website at www.headwatergold.com.

Headwater is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment enterprise that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest is available at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

ABOUT GEOMORPHIC AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. Geomorphic also provides its platform to operating companies under service agreements.

Geomorphic deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents covering geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, capturing project-specific and regional public-access data. An orchestration engine evaluates each target through a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage, and a persistent evidence store records every finding with its source, confidence and coordinates. Further information is available at www.geomorphic.ai.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for T2 Metals projects, Mr. Mark Saxon, T2 Metals President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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