Terra Clean Energy Corp.: Terra Clean Energy Corp Announces Commencement Of Trenching And Drill Pad Construction At The Marysvale Uranium Mines Project

Contractor to construct five drill pads and excavate seven exploration trenches
Vancouver B.C., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rollins Construction & Trucking of Milford Utah to begin field operations at the Company's 100%-owned Marysvale Uranium Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah. Mobilization and site work are scheduled to begin September 21, 2026.
Rollins Construction will construct the five permitted drill pads and excavate seven exploration trenches. The work will also include preparation of the access routes required to safely support field crews and equipment.
The trenching program is designed to expose targeted uranium-bearing outcrops for geological mapping, radiometric surveying and systematic sampling. Information collected from the trenches will be integrated with the Company's historical database, three-dimensional geological model, and recently completed airborne radiometric and photogrammetric surveys to further refine priority drill targets.
Once the pads are completed, they will support Terra's planned diamond core drilling program at Marysvale. The initial drill program is designed to test priority targets associated with the historic Prospector and Freedom mine areas and extensions identified through the Company's ongoing technical work.
"With the contractor now engaged and a September 21 start date established, we are moving from planning and permitting into active field operations at Marysvale," said Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Clean Energy. "The five drill pads and seven trenches will give our geological team direct access to the priority areas identified through our historical data compilation, 3D modelling and airborne surveys. This work is an important step toward drilling and evaluating the broader potential of the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project."
The project-area map below shows the five planned drill pads, seven trench locations, proposed new roads, existing roads and the Company's claim block.
Figure 1. Proposed Marysvale field-work layout. The seven trench sites are labelled Trenches 1-6 and 8 on the project map.
Click here to view image
The Company will provide additional updates as site preparation, trenching and the planned drill program advance.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of uranium projects in the United States and Canada. The Company's assets include the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project in Utah, uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, and the South Falcon East uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.
"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities on properties and the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy
416-277-6174
Terra Clean Energy Corp
1133 Melville Street, Suite 2700
Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5
www.tcec.energy