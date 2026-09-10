Terra Clean Energy Corp.: Terra Clean Energy Corp Announces Commencement Of Trenching And Drill Pad Construction At The Marysvale Uranium Mines Project

Contractor to construct five drill pads and excavate seven exploration trenches

Vancouver B.C., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rollins Construction & Trucking of Milford Utah to begin field operations at the Company's 100%-owned Marysvale Uranium Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah. Mobilization and site work are scheduled to begin September 21, 2026.



Rollins Construction will construct the five permitted drill pads and excavate seven exploration trenches. The work will also include preparation of the access routes required to safely support field crews and equipment.



The trenching program is designed to expose targeted uranium-bearing outcrops for geological mapping, radiometric surveying and systematic sampling. Information collected from the trenches will be integrated with the Company's historical database, three-dimensional geological model, and recently completed airborne radiometric and photogrammetric surveys to further refine priority drill targets.



Once the pads are completed, they will support Terra's planned diamond core drilling program at Marysvale. The initial drill program is designed to test priority targets associated with the historic Prospector and Freedom mine areas and extensions identified through the Company's ongoing technical work.



"With the contractor now engaged and a September 21 start date established, we are moving from planning and permitting into active field operations at Marysvale," said Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Clean Energy. "The five drill pads and seven trenches will give our geological team direct access to the priority areas identified through our historical data compilation, 3D modelling and airborne surveys. This work is an important step toward drilling and evaluating the broader potential of the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project."



The project-area map below shows the five planned drill pads, seven trench locations, proposed new roads, existing roads and the Company's claim block.

Figure 1. Proposed Marysvale field-work layout. The seven trench sites are labelled Trenches 1-6 and 8 on the project map.



Click here to view image

