Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for August 2026

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for August 2026:

Copa Holdings (Consolidated) August

2026 August

2025 % Change ASM (mm)(1) 3,219.1 2,755.1 16.8% RPM (mm)(2) 2,840.9 2,432.2 16.8% Load Factor(3) 88.3: 88.3: - p.p.

Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is utilized





For August 2026, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 16.8%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 16.8% compared to 2025. As a result, the system load factor remained flat compared to August 2025 at 88.3%.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com-

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Investor Relations

investor.relations@copaair.com