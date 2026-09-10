Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Awarded Canadian Defence Contract for Tactical ISR Uncrewed Aircraft Systems for up to 5,000 systems

MIRABEL, Québec, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract by the Government of Canada to supply Low-Cost Tactical Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The initial procurement includes 100 tactical ISR UAS systems, and provides Canada, at its sole discretion, with options to acquire up to an additional 4,900 tactical ISR UAS, creating a procurement pathway for as many as 5,000 systems in total. The Government of Canada's procurement framework established a maximum price of C$5,000 per system and contemplated a maximum procurement envelope of C$25 million. Volatus' contracted pricing remains commercially confidential.

Volatus was selected through the first Request for Proposal issued under Stream 1, Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems and counter-UxS, of the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace. The award follows Volatus' qualification across all five DDI work streams and represents the Company's first conversion of its DDI qualification into a CAF contract.

The contract covers an end-to-end tactical ISR solution, including aircraft, payloads, ground control stations, data links, training, sustainment, spare parts, documentation, and software and firmware support. The systems are intended to provide the CAF with a sustainable UAS capability supporting land forces across a wide range of missions.

"Canada is seeking sovereign, secure and supportable defence technologies that can be fielded efficiently and scaled as operational requirements evolve," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "It validates the strength of our integrated model, which extends beyond aircraft delivery to include payload integration, training, sustainment and technical support. We are proud to help strengthen Canada's sovereign capacity to field and support operationally relevant uncrewed systems."

The Company's growing Canadian manufacturing, integration and operational footprint, including its Innovation and Manufacturing Hub in Mirabel, Québec, and Operations Control Centre in Vaughan, Ontario, positions Volatus to support Canada's objective of building a resilient domestic defence industrial base.

Beyond this contract, Volatus' qualification across all five DDI streams enables the Company to compete for future requirements involving uncrewed systems, communications, engineering and integration, testing and training, and innovation and experimentation. Each future opportunity and award will remain subject to a separate Government of Canada procurement process.

Delivery of the initial tranche is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. The optional systems are not committed purchases, backlog or revenue. Any exercise of the options remains at the sole discretion of Canada and will be subject to applicable government requirements, approvals and contract amendments.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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