Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its go-forward development strategy for the Company's 100%-owned Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located in the Kenora Mining District of Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan is advancing Kenbridge through a focused, staged program designed to expand the mineralized system, reduce technical risk and establish the foundation for a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").

The Company's strategy is built around three priorities:

Use the encouraging borehole electromagnetic results to target Phase 2 drilling and pursue resource growth; Advance the engineering, metallurgical, environmental and infrastructure work required to define the Project's development parameters; and Integrate the results into a coordinated technical program supporting advancement toward a PFS.

Encouraging BHEM results will guide Phase 2 drilling and support resource growth and pre-feasibility planning

The Company recently completed a borehole electromagnetic ("BHEM") program at the Kenbridge Project. The program returned encouraging results and identified conductive responses warranting follow-up investigation.

The BHEM results are being integrated with Phase 1 drilling results, geological modelling, historical drilling and the Project's broader geophysical database. This work will allow the Company to refine and prioritize targets for Phase 2 drilling.

Phase 2 drilling will focus on:

Testing priority BHEM conductors and associated geological targets;

Evaluating potential extensions of the Kenbridge Deposit along strike and at depth;

Improving the geological and structural interpretation of the mineralized system;

Increasing confidence in the continuity of nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization;

Collecting geological and geotechnical information for future mine planning; and

Supporting the potential expansion and future upgrading of the Mineral Resource.

The BHEM program provides Tartisan with an important targeting tool as the Company evaluates areas beyond and adjacent to known mineralization. Drill testing will be required to determine the geological source, geometry and significance of the identified conductive responses.

New exploration results will be integrated with the Project's extensive technical database to strengthen the geological model and support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate when warranted.

Advancing the Project's Technical Foundation

In parallel with Phase 2 drill planning, Tartisan will advance the technical work required to define a practical development pathway for Kenbridge.

The program will focus on:

Metallurgical testing and process-flow-sheet optimization;

Geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations;

Preliminary underground mine design and production-scenario analysis;

Tailings, waste-rock and water-management planning;

Road access, power supply and site-infrastructure requirements;

Environmental baseline data collection; and

Technical information required to support future permitting and project assessment.

This work is intended to refine the Project's development configuration, improve the quality of capital and operating cost assumptions, and identify opportunities to strengthen potential project economics.

Building Toward a Pre-Feasibility Study

Tartisan's drilling, geological, geophysical, metallurgical, engineering, infrastructure and environmental programs will be brought together within a coordinated project-development plan.

The results will provide the technical foundation required to evaluate mining and processing alternatives, development sequencing, infrastructure requirements and the principal economic parameters necessary to advance Kenbridge toward a PFS.

Tartisan will continue its engagement with Indigenous communities, government agencies, local communities and other stakeholders as the Project advances. This engagement remains central to the Company's approach to environmental stewardship, permitting, infrastructure planning and long-term participation in the development of Kenbridge.

"The encouraging BHEM results give Tartisan an important additional layer of technical information for planning Phase 2 drilling," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "By integrating these results with our drilling, geological modelling and existing project database, we can better prioritize the targets that offer the strongest potential to expand the Kenbridge mineralized system."

"Our direction is clear. We will pursue resource growth, advance the essential technical and environmental work, and build the foundation required to move Kenbridge toward a Pre-Feasibility Study. Kenbridge is an advanced Canadian nickel-copper-cobalt project, and we are taking the disciplined steps required to demonstrate its full potential."

Tartisan believes Kenbridge is strategically positioned to contribute to the development of a secure Canadian and North American supply of nickel and copper, metals essential to electrification, energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and critical-minerals supply chains.

The timing and scope of individual work programs remain subject to available financing, regulatory requirements, technical results and ongoing Indigenous and community engagement. The Company will now vigorously pursue the necessary steps to bring the Kenbridge Project to a PFS.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp. Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares issued and outstanding (160,916,961 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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