London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - The 3rd Argentina Energy Week 2026 opened yesterday, September 9, in Buenos Aires, gathering more than 200 senior decision-makers, delegations from 11 Argentine provinces, and international representation from more than nine countries at the NH Collection City Hotel. Organized by The Net-Zero Circle and The Energy Circle by IN-VR, Day 1 set a clear tone for the two days ahead: Argentina's energy sector is moving from potential to execution.

Argentina Moves From Potential to Execution

The programme opened with welcome remarks from Stelios Papagrigoriou, CEO & Co-Founder of IN-VR, who pointed to a country in transition: RIGI applications surpassing US$33 billion, the AlmaGBA battery storage round that awarded 667 megawatts against a 500-megawatt target, and the VMOS (Vaca Muerta Oleoducto Sur) pipeline, alongside Argentina LNG, turning the basin into an export platform.

"Argentina is in an interesting moment, crossing from a country with a lot of unrealised potential to a country that executes," said Stelios Papagrigoriou. "At IN-VR, our role in all of this hasn't changed since we started working in Argentina: connect countries with the investors, technologies and partnerships that unlock what's already here."

Provinces and Capital Markets Align on Investment

The morning continued with the Governmental Roundtable: Role of Provinces in Argentina's Energy Sector, bringing together Jimena Latorre, Minister of Energy and Environment of Mendoza Province; Matías Tosso, Secretary of Energy & Mining of La Pampa Province; and Sergio Mansur, Secretary of Electrical Planning of Córdoba Province.

"We need to create the conditions for the private sector to regain confidence in Argentina and find sustainable investment opportunities in renewable energy," said Jimena Latorre, Minister of Energy and Environment of Mendoza Province.

Discussions then turned to capital markets, with back-to-back panels on "The Next Phase of Argentina's Energy Boom: Investment Insights" and "Financing Energy Projects in Argentina: RIGI and Beyond," featuring representatives from the European Commission, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange, and ECM Capital Advisors. Over the past five years, C$161 billion has been raised on TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, which together list 175 energy companies.

"TMX provides a gateway to North American capital, connecting energy companies with global investors, liquidity and opportunities for growth," said David Chelich, Head of Global Energy and Diversified Industries at TSX.

Infrastructure, Oil & Gas and Technology Complete the Programme

The afternoon turned to the infrastructure and technical foundations underpinning Argentina's energy build-out. The panel "Rewiring Argentina: Grid Expansion, Challenges and Opportunities" brought together leaders from EPEN, CAMMESA, AGEERA and Siemens Energy to discuss the transmission capacity needed to support new generation and industrial demand.

"The answer is not a single solution, but a mix of solutions: digitalisation, power electronics, batteries, flexible generation and new transmission infrastructure," said Ezequiel Guil, Head of Business Development South Latam at Siemens Energy.

Parallel sessions addressed EPC and logistics execution, the RIGI investment framework, Argentina's reconfiguring oil & gas market, and the technologies shaping the sector's next phase - featuring leaders from Loma Negra, Vitale, Manoff & Feilbogen, Mendoza Province, Petróleos Sudamericanos Energy, Bentia Energy, Quintana Energy, Martifer Energy, New Energy Argentina and Arengy Technologies, among others.

Looking Ahead

Day 2 of Argentina Energy Week 2026 continues today in Buenos Aires. IN-VR also confirmed that the 5th Argentina Critical Minerals Summit will return to Buenos Aires and Mendoza from October 28-30, 2026.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading international consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, working at the intersection of governments and the private sector. IN-VR structures investment opportunities, facilitates strategic partnerships, and delivers high-impact platforms that connect regional projects with the capital, expertise and international markets needed to advance them.

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