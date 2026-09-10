OMBA Advisory Investments and FINBOURNE Technology today announced that OMBA has been running FINBOURNE agents in production for six months across its daily investment operations, reducing its operational burden by at least 20%.

The agents provide coverage across a large portion of OMBA's daily operational cycle from morning data load checks and reconciliations through to client-facing commentary.

Agents are live across functions including:

Portfolio reconciliations

Performance review and approval

Daily data loading and quality control

Production of valuations

Portfolio commentary

"OMBA have used a combination of FINBOURNE's core agents and their custom MCP capabilities to build our own agents for specific use cases. By leveraging the existing AI framework, the development of additional agents was significantly faster than architecting and building an equivalent solution from scratch," said David Pierson, Director and Co-founder at OMBA Advisory Investments. "Built on the core LUSID data framework the tools already understand a position or valuation definition which coupled with the existing governance controls meant we could run against live portfolios from the start. This allowed us to rapidly prototype and move from design to production in weeks instead of a lengthy pilot purgatory cycle. The agents have allowed us to automate a large part of our daily operational processes, reducing the manual workload for the team, making us faster, more accurate and less exposed to risk."

Agents call the same APIs and inherit the same entitlements that govern human users, with every call logged for audit and regulatory review.

"OMBA is a good example of what happens when firms have the right foundations to build on," said Bharath Reddy, AI Lead at FINBOURNE. "We now have seven clients running AI in production. We ship more than 30 agents out of the box, and clients like OMBA can build their own on top of the same foundations. That combination is what gets firms live quickly."

This is available to all FINBOURNE clients today.

About OMBA Advisory Investments

Founded in 2017, OMBA offers wealth, asset management and advisory services for family offices, high-net-worth clients and independent financial advisors. Specialising in exchange-traded funds, OMBA builds and manages globally diversified, low-cost ETF portfolios through a transparent, robustly managed process. One of the firm's core principles is to embrace technology, and since inception OMBA has focused on operational efficiency as a route to delivering value to clients.

About FINBOURNE

FINBOURNE Technology provides the data foundation for asset managers, asset owners and asset servicers, who use our enterprise data automation, investment management and fund servicing solutions alongside their existing systems or as the platform they run on. A single transaction record with dual time series removes the duplication that creates reconciliation overhead and gives complete look-through across entities, fund structures and managers. Because everything is exposed as governed, API-first services, teams and AI agents work from the same trusted data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260909842427/en/

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