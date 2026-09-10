More than 20 EIM doctoral researchers will work on sophisticated AI trading models at a leading AI trading company

The hands-on, multi-year initiative builds on Perpetuals's existing AI research pipeline and will use proprietary behavioral trading datasets and live venue data

The European Institute of Management (EIM), an accredited online graduate school offering higher education degrees to working professionals worldwide, today announced the launch of a joint research group with Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC), pairing more than 20 doctoral researchers with a leading AI-powered trading company.

The EIM doctoral students will work alongside Perpetuals's leaders developing sophisticated AI trading models that combine machine learning with crowd intelligence to surface unique market insights. With direct access to Perpetuals's proprietary trading datasets and live venue data, the EIM researchers will focus on behavioral finance, trader performance classification, market microstructure, and model risk, allowing them to develop real-world applications.

The EIM researchers will further bolster Perpetuals's team of award-winning developers, giving the company access to some of the field's most promising doctoral talent.

The initiative is expected to run for at least three years, broadly reflecting the duration of the doctoral research cycle. Patrick Gruhn, CEO of Perpetuals and Professor of Practice in Quantitative Finance at EIM, will help lead the group. More than half of the researchers participating in the group are currently employees of Perpetuals.

"Working with a renowned academic institution like EIM gives Perpetuals even more engineering firepower," said Gruhn. "Adding these doctoral researchers to our data science department creates an unrivaled team building entirely new and powerful AI models that will reshape trading worldwide."

"This collaboration creates an opportunity to examine important applications for using real-world financial-market data and infrastructure," said Prof. Dr. Michael Neubert, Head of Institution at EIM. "There's real value in working alongside a company like Perpetuals, which is pioneering new AI models in financial markets. Our objective is to conduct rigorous doctoral research that contributes to the academic understanding of financial AI, including its performance, limitations and risks, while exploring how research findings can translate into practical applications."

About (EIM) European Institute of Management

The European Institute of Management (EIM) is a Malta-based higher education institution delivering doctoral and graduate education that is accessible, accredited, and powered by AI-enhanced learning. EIM delivers fully online, MFHEA-accredited programmes spanning MBA degrees across nine industry specialisations, doctoral pathways including the PhD and Doctor of Business Administration, and a range of postgraduate certificates. EIM enables motivated professionals from any country to pursue rigorous graduate and doctoral study without pausing their careers, combining academic rigour with practical relevance and Oxbridge-style supervision.

Through its research institutes and a global network of students, faculty, and partners, EIM supports applied scholarship that produces published research, professional contributions, and solutions that create tangible value for organisations, communities, and industries. Additional information about the research findings can be requested at: www.eim.education/eim-perpetuals-research-group.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC) is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure to open global markets to more participants, from financial platforms to individual users. By building on fully compliant infrastructure, Perpetuals keeps the interests of platforms and users aligned while making markets more transparent and accessible.

UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading and market prediction platform that uses a proprietary AI algorithm combined with crowd intelligence to ensure users never lose money. Perpetuals's patent-pending BayesShield AI analyzes billions of data points to identify the strongest signals from top-performing traders. Intentionally designed so that its success is directly aligned with that of its users, UpsideOnly enables eligible users to share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals's technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd, which operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. With this regulatory foundation, Perpetuals delivers white-label trading services that let partners launch on fully licensed infrastructure, cutting the time and cost of building their own.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the execution of the joint research initiative. Words such as "expect," "will," "positions," "advancing," "projected," "anticipated," and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect each company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the continued commitment of both companies, the continued promise of success of the initiative, and risks detailed in Perpetuals's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by each company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out by each company underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein.

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