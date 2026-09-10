The legendary rail travel brand unifies its Eurail and Interrail names under one global brand and launches The Interrail Effect: a brand platform that redefines the journey itself as the most transformative part of traveling through Europe.

One of the world's most recognized rail travel brands is entering a new chapter, with Eurail adopting the Interrail name globally. The unification reflects the company's vision for the future of transformative European rail travel.

For more than 60 years, the Eurail Pass has helped millions of travelers from outside Europe discover the continent by rail. Beginning September 10, Interrail will bring travelers worldwide together under one brand and one global community, regardless of where they live. While the name is changing, the freedom, flexibility and travel benefits at the heart of the experience will remain the same.

Introducing The Interrail Effect

As part of this rebrand, Interrail is revealing The Interrail Effect, a new global brand platform built around an idea that generations of travelers have long understood: travel doesn't just take you somewhere new. It changes how you see the world and yourself.

Across Europe, language, food and daily life can transform within the span of a single train ride. Yet whether travelers go to the Arctic Circle or the Adriatic coast, they often return with similar stories. They return with greater confidence, fresh perspectives, unexpected friendships and memories that last a lifetime.

It began in 1959, when post-war nations created a rail Pass that made it easier for travelers to cross Europe's borders. There was no fixed route, no fixed destination. The journey itself was the point. Travelers took the Pass and turned it into a movement, meeting one another in dining cars and switching trains at the same stations. Though they spoke different languages, travelers from across the world came together on Europe's tracks.

Nearly seven decades later, The Interrail Effect gives a name to the transformation that happens when people travel more deeply. It is found in the conversations that shift perspectives, the unexpected detours that become the most memorable parts of a trip and the friendships that last long after the journey ends. The platform marks Interrail's evolution from a rail Pass provider into a brand that champions the life-changing power of travel and encourages people to experience Europe more meaningfully, rather than simply moving through it.

"For years, we've asked people where they want to go. The more interesting question is who they'll become when they return," said Özlem Birkalan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer at Interrail. "The Interrail Effect isn't something we invented. It's something travelers have described to us for decades. Now, we're building our brand not only around where people travel, but around what traveling this way does to them."

The Interrail Effect will shape future campaigns, partnerships, content, community initiatives and customer experiences.

Notes to editor:

Historically, the Interrail Pass has been available to European residents and the Eurail Pass for non-European residents.

From September 10, 2026, Eurail Passes will no longer be sold for new purchases. Travelers from outside of Europe (including US travelers) will purchase an Interrail Pass instead.

Eurail Passes purchased before September 10, 2026 will remain valid according to their terms and conditions.

Eurail.com and related Eurail URLs and social media handles will be decommissioned on September 10, 2026, with customers and followers automatically redirected to Interrail URLs and social media handles.

The Interrail Pass will continue to offer the same travel benefits to customers globally, as this is a brand name unification, not a product change.

About Interrail B.V. (formerly Eurail B.V.)

Explore Europe deeply. Travel freely. Come back changed.

Interrail is the rail Pass that gives travelers from around the world the freedom to explore up to 33 European countries by train. With one Pass, travelers can choose their own route, stay longer when it feels right, and experience Europe beyond the obvious places.

For more than 60 years, Interrail has helped people cross borders, discover new perspectives and experience Europe the way it was meant to be experienced: by moving through it, not past it. Interrail brings travelers together, making European rail travel simpler, more connected and more accessible than ever.

Interrail Passes are available through Interrail.com as well as a global network of trusted distribution partners. Interrail B.V. is owned by more than 35 railway and ferry companies across Europe.

For more information, visit www.interrail.com

Press kit is available HERE and image library is available HERE.

For press inquiries, please contact press@interrail.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910396172/en/

Contacts:

US Media Contact

Interrail@maverickcreative.us