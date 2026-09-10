Danish cloud data protection company reaches nine-figure milestone through continuous and strong growth, as backup becomes the trusted data foundation the AI era demands

Keepit, the SaaS data protection expert, today announced it has surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as its AI Truth Cloud strategy, which reframes data protection as the trusted foundation AI-enabled enterprises run on, rather than simply insurance against loss, is driving customer adoption at scale.

Since growth equity investor One Peak's initial investment in September 2020, the company has grown more than 13 times -a greater than 55% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) serving organizations of every size, from single-seat small businesses to global enterprises, across its independent, vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure.

"Reaching $100 million in ARR validates what we've always believed: that organizations everywhere need data protection that doesn't depend on the same hyperscalers that host their data," said Morten Felsvang, co-founder and CEO. "We've built this company to grow without sacrificing the things that matter: independence, sovereignty, immutable storage, and the trust of our customers. As our AI strategy fully comes to life, that momentum will continue."

From passive backup to the active foundation AI runs on

The $100 million milestone arrives as Keepit accelerates the AI Truth Cloud, giving enterprises a verified, independent source of truth for the data their AI systems depend on:

"Backup used to answer one question: Can we get the data back?" said Frederik Schouboe, Keepit co-founder and chief visionary officer. "AI is making companies ask something bigger: Can we trust the data our business is running on? This means data protection is no longer a cost of doing business, but rather the foundation of doing business you can trust."

That distinction is consequential. AI systems are probabilistic, not deterministic, and when an AI agent acts on enterprise data and writes something back, subsequent agents inherit whatever the first one changed. The integrity of underlying data is a business risk, not a technical footnote. Because Keepit stores data in an independent, vendor-neutral cloud and keeps the backups immutable, verifiable, and fully separated from primary SaaS providers, organizations have a record of what their data is, when it arrived, which version it represents, and whether it has been altered. And because that data is granularly restorable at any point in time, organizations can act on that record: rolling back to a known-good state, recovering a single item or an entire environment, without depending on the original SaaS provider to do it.

The same infrastructure that helps mitigate the effects of ransomware and accidental loss now gives enterprises a source of truth they can run AI on with confidence.

Independence as basis for trust

Unlike backup solutions that store customer data on Microsoft, Google, or Amazon infrastructure, Keepit operates on independent data centers and an independent, vendor-neutral cloud. Customers retain access to their data even if they lose access to their primary SaaS provider a capability that has become more critical as organizations deepen their SaaS footprints. That structural independence also addresses data sovereignty requirements that are increasingly material to enterprises in regulated industries and across jurisdictions with conflicting data residency rules.

Serving a global market

Keepit protects, manages and orchestrates data from SaaS applications across industries and geographies, spanning Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and other widely adopted platforms, delivered through a global network of resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and aggregators. With 700 employees, offices across Europe and the Americas, and data centers operating across seven regions worldwide, Keepit serves organizations of every size including Luminus, Porsche Holding Salzburg, Carlsberg, HDI, KU Leuven, Oxford University Innovation, Saxo Bank, freenet, and Emmi on a single platform built for both breadth and durability.

About Keepit

As organizations adopt AI and agentic workflows, trusted and recoverable data becomes a business-critical foundation. Keepit delivers that foundation through a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors supports compliance with local regulations and helps mitigate the impact of ransomware while ensuring continuous data access, business continuity, and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices, data centers, and partners worldwide, Keepit is trusted by thousands of organizations for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn

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Contacts:

PR contact:

Katrine Palsby

kpa@keepit.com