BULL SAS: Bull selected to modernise Spain's national weather forecasting infrastructure

Paris, France - 10 September 2026 -Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, announced a €31 million contract with the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) to deliver a new supercomputing infrastructure that will support faster and more accurate weather, climate and environmental forecasting services in Spain. The four-year project marks a new chapter in a collaboration that began in 2015 and reflects AEMET's continued confidence in Bull's expertise in designing and operating mission-critical supercomputing environments.

As climate change drives more frequent and severe weather events, meteorological agencies require greater forecasting precision and faster data processing. At the same time, artificial intelligence and machine learning are opening new opportunities to complement traditional forecasting methods. To support these evolving needs, AEMET is modernising the high-performance computing infrastructure at the core of its weather, climate and environmental services.

To meet AEMET's needs, Bull will deliver a complete supercomputing infrastructure, including hardware, software and 24/7 monitoring services. Hosted at two different sites in the Madrid area, this new infrastructure will provide a performance increase of 10%, enabling the optimisation of existing applications while opening the environment to new AI-based applications that will greatly improve weather forecasting and climate change analysis.

While performance increase is a pillar of the contract, optimising the power consumption and improving the platform's energy efficiency are equally important. To tackle these challenges, the architecture incorporates state-of-the-art solutions, managed through Bull's Smart Management Center Suite (SMC), which together enable further improvement of AEMET's already optimised PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness).

"The commissioning of this new high-performance computing infrastructure represents a strategic milestone for AEMET. It will significantly enhance our meteorological and climate forecasting capabilities, foster the application of artificial intelligence, and strengthen the continuity of essential services that are critical to public safety and societal support. The collaboration with Bull is key to making this infrastructure a reality, positioning the Agency at the forefront of technological innovation among European meteorological services." said Alicia López Rejas Executive Director, at AEMET

"At Bull, we believe that combining high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and energy-efficient technologies is key to helping organisations deliver increasingly accurate, resilient and sustainable services at scale. We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with AEMET and to support its technological transformation with a modernised infrastructure designed for both today's computing needs and tomorrow's AI-driven innovations. Behind this infrastructure, millions of weather observations are transformed every day into forecasts that help citizens, public authorities, researchers and businesses make informed decisions." said Bruno Lecointe, head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing, at Bull

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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Press contact

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