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WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:07
10,260 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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10,44010,88015:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
63 Leser
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Better Collective A/S: Better Collective and Yahoo Sports Partner to Bring Fans Comprehensive Sports Betting Coverage, Data, and Technology

Better Collective and Yahoo Sports are teaming up to help fans better understand the odds, lines, and betting-related storylines shaping sports today. Through the partnership, Yahoo Sports will integrate Better Collective's data, and technology across its products and distribute select Action Network coverage in its betting content hub. Together, the integrations combine Better Collective's sports betting expertise with the significant reach of Yahoo Sports.

Sports Betting Data and Technology Powered by Better Collective
Yahoo Sports will integrate Better Collective's sports betting data across its products and content. This helps the more than 100 million fans who visit Yahoo Sports each month stay current on the latest odds and betting lines for their favorite sports.

Yahoo Sports will also leverage Better Collective's technology and infrastructure to connect fans to relevant betting opportunities with licensed sportsbook operators. Available in the Yahoo Sports betting hub, Better Collective's Playbook tool will help fans compare odds, deepen their research, and easily access betslips that deep link to licensed betting operators.

Action Network Content Reaches Yahoo Sports Audience
As part of the partnership, select editorial content and video analysis from Better Collective's Action Network will be available in the Yahoo Sports betting hub. The content will complement original Yahoo Sports betting coverage, led by senior sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes, and extend the reach of Action Network's expertise to one of the largest sports audiences in the US.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:
"We are incredibly proud to partner with Yahoo Sports, one of the most iconic and trusted brands in digital sports media. This partnership is a major milestone for Better Collective, bringing together our sports betting data, technology and Action Network's premium content with the massive reach of Yahoo Sports. Together, we have a unique foundation for delivering value and insight to sports fans while creating new opportunities for our sportsbook partners."

Jarrod Schwarz, General Manager, Yahoo Sports, said:
"Betting odds and lines are increasingly important elements of sports storytelling, as they help fans better understand matchups, injuries, momentum, and more. We're thrilled to team up with Better Collective to enhance our coverage with comprehensive betting analysis and data helping make fans smarter about the sports they love."

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations
Morten Cullborg-Kalum
Press@bettercollective.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.