Pasqal Holding SAS: Pasqal and LG CNS partner to power Next-generation AI Data centers with quantum computing

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of the France-Korea State Visit, Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, announced the signing of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LG CNS, a leading AI transformation(AX) company and technology arm of LG group in South Korea. This agreement marks a new milestone in Pasqal's long-standing commitment to Korea, which the company has established as its strategic hub for Asia-Pacific operations.

Pasqal's approach is rooted in the conviction that quantum technology cannot develop in isolation, but must be embedded within strong local industrial, technological and research ecosystems. The partnership with LG CNS reflects this strategy by further anchoring Pasqal within Korea's technology ecosystem and expanding its collaboration with leading Korean industrial players.

As compute demands for artificial intelligence continue to surge, integrating quantum processing into traditional compute architecture is emerging as a critical driver of performance for future digital infrastructure. Through this partnership, Pasqal and LG CNS combine their respective technical leadership to establish the foundations of a scalable hybrid computing ecosystem capable of solving complex industrial and scientific challenges.

A strategic alliance driving hybrid computing innovation

This collaboration seeks to accelerate the convergence between quantum processing power and advanced AI infrastructure across three primary areas:

Both companies will collaborate to integrate Pasqal's neutral-atom quantum computing hardware with LG CNS's AI platforms, including AI Haus environments and AI Data Center infrastructure. This joint effort aims to create high-performance hybrid systems optimized for compute-intensive workloads.





Additionally, the agreement covers the operational integration, management, and deployment of quantum computing resources within AI Data Center environments, ensuring scalable and enterprise-ready hybrid architectures.





Finally, Pasqal and LG CNS will jointly identify and pursue global commercial opportunities to bring AI and quantum-enabled data center solutions to domestic and international markets.





- This partnership with LG CNS marks a major milestone both in our long-term commitment to South Korea and in our vision for hybrid computing, where quantum technology and artificial intelligence reinforce each other," said Wasiq Bokhari, CEO of Pasqal. "By combining our neutral-atom quantum processors with LG CNS's deep infrastructure expertise, we are further embedding Pasqal within Korea's world-class technology ecosystem and laying the groundwork for next-generation data centers capable of tackling the world's most complex challenges..

Deepening Quantum Infrastructure Ties Between France and Korea

The announcement coincides with the September 8 State Visit, where Pasqal is participating in the high-level round table hosted at the Élysée Palace during the France-Korea Summit, highlighting growing economic and technological synergies between the two nations.

For Pasqal, this agreement reinforces a long-standing commitment to South Korea, which serves as the company's strategic hub for all Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. Pasqal benefits from strong backing by leading Korean institutional investors, including LG Electronics and Dunamu & Partners, and has maintained a strategic industrial partnership with LG Electronics for over four years, building a solid foundation for expanded collaboration across the Korean technology ecosystem.

Contacts

Investors

investors@pasqal.com

Media

pr@pasqal.com

About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize-winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's [production-ready] systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, robotics, cloud computing, data center, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) capabilities across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.