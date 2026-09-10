SPARC AI INC: SPARC AI Launches Overwatch Patrol at MSPO in Poland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI; OTCQB: SPAIF; Frankfurt: 5OV0) ("SPARC AI" or the "Company"), a defense technology company delivering positioning in GPS-denied environments, is pleased to announce the launch of Overwatch Patrol, a dismounted positioning application that delivers continuous location to soldiers and security personnel in environments where GPS is jammed, spoofed, degraded or simply unavailable.

Overwatch Patrol was unveiled at MSPO, the International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, one of Europe's largest defense exhibitions and a focal point for NATO and allied procurement at a time when persistent GNSS interference across Eastern Europe and the Baltic region has made assured positioning a front-line requirement rather than a contingency. Ahead of the exhibition, the SPARC AI team demonstrated the application in Kraków, Poland.

There is no software to install and no additional hardware of any kind and no external receiver and no antenna. The solution was initially designed for navigation for military grade phones. The new version now sits on the Overwatch Positioning Network, SPARC AI's cloud-based positioning service, and can be delivered to any mobile device either as a native application or through a standard web browser.

Overwatch Patrol now also allows multiple users to share their live positions within the application. As each member of a team walks, runs or holds position, every other member sees them move on the map in real time with no GPS. Teams are formed on the ground using a dynamic code generated by the group's commander, and members can join or leave without a central administrator or pre-configured devices.

Knowing where friendly elements are is the foundation of every dismounted operation, and it is the first thing lost when satellite positioning is denied. Overwatch Patrol holds that shared picture together with no satellite signal.

Another new feature developed allows any team member to drop a rally point on the map, which is shared immediately with the rest of the team so that each member can navigate to it independently from wherever they are.

Rally points are a fundamental of dismounted operations and are traditionally briefed from a map before a patrol departs, then passed by voice if circumstances change. Making the rally point a live, shared object means a commander can designate a new linkup point in the moment after contact, during a casualty evacuation, or when a route becomes untenable and every member can converge on it even if they are separated, out of visual contact or beyond radio range.

The SPARC AI management team held meetings at MSPO with prospective technology partners, including discussions regarding the integration of Overwatch Patrol with tactical radio network providers to extend shared position data to soldiers operating across existing communications infrastructure.

Video: https://vimeo.com/1225423822

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving navigation in GNSS-denied environments. Its flagship product, Overwatch, is a platform that ingests telemetry from drones and other moving platforms and returns absolute latitude and longitude - no onboard software, no edge hardware, and no reliance on GPS. Delivered as a stateless service, Overwatch gives commercial and defense operators dependable positioning wherever satellite signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the completed financing, the Company's future, R&D programs, development activities, and the potential of its technology. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the use of proceeds, market conditions, competition, development activities, pricing, and general economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



