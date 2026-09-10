From Bangkok to the World: Central Park Unveils "Bangkok's World Stage" as Its Next Global Ambition

BANGKOK, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana celebrates the first anniversary of Central Park Shopping Centre (Central Park Bangkok), marking a significant milestone for its world-class retail destination in the heart of Bangkok and unveiling its next ambition: "Bangkok's World Stage" - positioning Central Park Bangkok as a global platform that connects Bangkok with international brands, creativity, culture and audiences. In its first year, Central Park Bangkok welcomed more than 25 million visits, including over 10 million visits from international tourists, placing the destination among the top-tier performers in Central Pattana's portfolio.

Located at the strategic intersection of Silom-Rama IV, overlooking Lumpini Park, Central Park Bangkok was conceived as a destination shaped specifically for Bangkok. Its first year has demonstrated the potential of next-generation retail to go beyond shopping by bringing together new-to-market concepts, cultural experiences, world-class design and the everyday lifestyles of the city's people.

Central Park Bangkok's success is driven by three key strategies. Curated Newness introduces global firsts, exclusive concepts and new formats, creating reasons to visit and return. A People-led Cultural Stage draws on the surrounding neighbourhood, connecting brands, artists and creative platforms to create cultural moments. Design for Bangkok combines global design expertise with the context of Silom, Rama IV and Lumpini Park, creating a world-class destination with a distinct Bangkok identity.

Building on its first-year momentum, Central Park Bangkok is moving forward through three global directions: Global Firsts, bringing international brands, artists and experiences to Bangkok; Global Culture, creating a stage for art, music, design and cross-cultural creativity; and Global Audience, connecting with international visitors, global creators and partners while strengthening Central Park Bangkok's role as Bangkok's World Stage, representing contemporary Bangkok and Thailand to the world.

Central Park Shopping Centre is part of Dusit Central Park, a fully integrated mixed-use development combining retail, offices, hotel, residences and more than seven rai of urban green space. Together, these components create an ecosystem where work, living, hospitality, leisure and city life converge.

With "Bangkok's World Stage," Central Park Bangkok's next chapter extends beyond the success of a retail destination. Its ambition is to create a platform where the world can experience Bangkok - and where Bangkok's creativity, culture and contemporary lifestyle can connect with the world.

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