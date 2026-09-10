EAT THE TRUTH accelerates in food manufacturing notable success in professional kitchens

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EAT THE TRUTH's fermented culinary range, already used by more than 300 chefs in seven European countries, is expanding its portfolio to reach food manufacturers and institutional catering. For the first time, food producers will have access to complex, delicious flavours with a completely clean label at affordable costs.

Developed by The Mediterranean Food Lab, EAT THE TRUTH was built around a simple ambition: make delicious, highly complex "real food" flavours and culinary ingredients accessible to everyone, from top chefs to industrial kitchens. EAT THE TRUTH's proprietary, solid-state fermentation (SSF) technology makes this possible. EAT THE TRUTH transforms legumes, seeds and grains into deeply savoury culinary ingredients that deliver superior taste performance; rich, complex meaty flavors, and proven functional benefits, like salt reduction and natural off-note masking, and a true clean label.

From professional kitchens to food manufacturing

Founded by chefs, EAT THE TRUTH was born in the kitchen, where taste, consistency and time saving are tested every day under real operating conditions. The range of culinary bases recreate the richness of slow-cooked, meat-based preparations, while delivering consistent results and reducing preparation time, labour intensity and cost.

Since 2024, EAT THE TRUTH culinary products (marketed and sold under the brand SHO), have been used across several European markets by restaurant groups, hotels, caterers and institutional foodservice operators. Today, EAT THE TRUTH products are used by over 300 chefs across seven countries in Europe, including some of the continent's leading chefs, who rely on them for the depth and consistency they bring to daily service.

"SHO literally changed the way I cook. It gives me the kind of multi-layered culinary depth that used to take years of training and many hours at the stove. Real home-cooked complexity, without the time, the skilled hands or the budget that kind of cooking normally demands. SHO puts real flavour within reach of every professional kitchen. With EAT THE TRUTH, that same approach can now go much further, bringing this level of culinary depth to food producers who never had such access before."

Christophe Saintagne, Chef, Ducasse Baccarat

The current expansion is backed by significant growth in production: the company's fermentation capacity has expanded to hundreds of tonnes per year, while improvements in the fermentation process have increased efficiency by 40%. This new scale enables EAT THE TRUTH to serve larger foodservice operations and, for the first time, to be available to industrial food producers

The world is changing, and food manufacturers need new solutions to keep up.

Global consumers are looking much more closely at ingredient lists. Ultra-processed food is under growing scrutiny from Europe to the United States, and retailers are asking for simpler formulations. For food producers this means taking things out while keeping great taste. Shorter, cleaner ingredient lists. Less salt and saturated fat. Fewer highly processed ingredients. All while keeping low costs and full transparency.

Instead of adding flavour through increasingly complex single-molecule-driven chemical systems, EAT THE TRUTH uses fermentation to build rich, multi-layered flavour from real ingredients. That means manufacturers can finally reduce their reliance on industrial flavour systems, additives and highly processed ingredients while keeping the depth and satisfaction consumers expect.

"We started as chefs with one simple idea: real flavour should come from real food. SHO proved that in professional kitchens across Europe. With EAT THE TRUTH, we are taking that same approach further, using fermentation to help food producers and caterers create better food at scale - with real ingredients, cleaner labels and no compromise on taste. For us, the challenge is simple: take things out without taking taste away."

Yair Yosefi, Co-founder and CEO, EAT THE TRUTH

About EAT THE TRUTH

Founded by chefs, Eat the Truth (formerly Mediterranean Food Lab), is a food technology company, harnessing fermentation innovation for plant-based ingredients.

At the intersection of gastronomy and scientific research, MFL has developed a proprietary fermentation platform that naturally creates complex flavour profiles for both foodservice and food manufacturers. The technology delivers high-quality, fully clean label (made only from foods, with zero additives) flavour solutions at scale, using AI to optimise consistency, performance and reproducibility without compromising on taste, all natural quality or the culinary experience.

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