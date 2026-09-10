MindWalk Holdings Corp. ("MindWalk") (NASDAQ: HYFT), a Bio-Native AI company, today announced that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 14 16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, where a pre-recorded fireside chat with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jennifer Bath is available to registered attendees on demand.

"The question institutional investors are working through is where durable value sits in biological AI and our answer is the representation layer, not any single model. A fireside format lets us make that case in the street's terms and show what it means for the drug developers racing to put AI to work."

The fireside chat was pre-recorded with Swayampakula Ramakanth, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Biotechnology Equity Research at H.C. Wainwright Co. It is available on demand to registered conference attendees beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET via the conference platform.

Dr. Bath will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About MindWalk Holdings Corp.

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) is a Bio-Native AI company building the BioIntelligence infrastructure that life sciences AI and agentic AI require, integrating AI, data, and advanced wet lab capabilities into one connected discovery ecosystem. At its core is HYFT Technology, a proprietary, function-aware representation of biology. Its HYFT fingerprints span sequence and structural biology and refined over 20 years of curation, form a continuously evolving biological representation of 660 million patterns and 25 billion relationships. This enriched biological representation is the architecture behind ReefIQ, the biological data substrate that provides context for life sciences, enriching data at ingestion and growing more valuable with each program run on it, and LensAI, the reasoning and application layer for target discovery, candidate diligence, portfolio decision support, and the agentic AI workflows pharma is racing to deploy. By design, value compounds in this HYFT representation layer, not in any individual AI model that runs on top of it.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "targets," or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events, or results are expected to occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation:

MindWalk's participation in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference and the availability of the pre-recorded fireside chat; statements made by management during the fireside chat and investor meetings regarding the expected role of ReefIQ and LensAI in life sciences AI and agentic AI workflows; the expectation that value compounds in the HYFT representation layer rather than in any individual AI model; and the anticipated transition of platform engagement into contracted, recurring deployments.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including:

Risks relating to the market acceptance and commercial outcomes of ReefIQ and LensAI; the ability to convert investor, partner, and customer engagement into contracted arrangements; the technical performance of AI-based discovery methods and of the underlying compute infrastructure; the ability to enter into pharmaceutical, infrastructure, or other partnership arrangements; competition; intellectual property risks, including trademark availability and clearance; regulatory determinations; and capital markets conditions.

Additional information is available in MindWalk's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings on SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar). Except as required by law, MindWalk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment advice. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Trademarks

HYFT is a registered trademark of MindWalk Holdings Corp. LensAI, ReefIQ, HYFT Base, HYFT Matrix, HYFT Prime, and B cell Llama are trademarks of MindWalk Holdings Corp. or its subsidiaries; ReefIQ registration is pending. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910234144/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Louie Toma, CPA, CFA

Managing Director, CoreIR

investors@mindwalkai.com