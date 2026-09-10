Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling and ground-based fixed-loop time-domain electromagnetic ("FLTEM") surveys commenced on August 26, 2026, at its King Solomon nickel and copper sulfide project in Fremont County, Wyoming.

Highlights:

2026 drill program is being advanced under the exploration alliance with Teck.

Drilling at King Solomon will test three high-conductance features at the site of Wyoming's first nickel sulfide discovery.

4,500 meters of diamond drilling has been permitted at King Solomon and Tin Cup collectively.

After King Solomon, drills will move to test five separate large conductive bodies associated with mafic and ultramafic rock at Tin Cup.

Visionary's 2026 drill program is being advanced under its exploration alliance with Teck American Incorporated ("Teck"), a subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited, which has provided equity and non-dilutive direct funding together with participation on the technical committee (see news release dated July 31, 2025). Equipment and personnel were mobilized in late August (see news release dated August 25, 2026).

Initial drilling at King Solomon will test the first two of three discrete, high-conductance features at the site of Wyoming's first nickel sulfide discovery (see news releases dated March 6, 2023 and March 2, 2026). A total of 1,500 metres of diamond drilling has been permitted at King Solomon.

Once the first two holes at King Solomon are completed, Visionary plans to mobilize the rig to the Tin Cup project, 10 km west of King Solomon, to test five separate large conductive bodies associated with mafic and ultramafic rock, and along trends of elevated nickel, copper and chromium in rock and soil surface samples (see news releases dated July 19, 2023 and March 2, 2026). A total of 3,000 metres of diamond drilling has been permitted at Tin Cup. Additional drilling at King Solomon is actively being discussed but would occur after drilling at Tin Cup is completed, as King Solomon is accessible year-round and more suitable for late autumn drilling.

In addition to diamond drilling, Visionary plans to conduct borehole and additional ground-based FLTEM surveys to test for possible extensions of suspected massive sulfide mineralization at both projects. These geophysical programs are supported in part by the recently awarded US$250,000 Wyoming Energy Matching Funds grant (see news release dated July 7, 2026) and will again be completed by Dias Geophysical using the same system specifications as the successful 2025/2026 surveys.

"Drilling is underway at King Solomon, and the expanded FLTEM survey is designed to search for additional conductors down plunge from the drill targets we are testing," said Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals. "An active geophysical program during drilling should provide a better understanding of the magmatic nickel sulfide system at King Solomon and potential extensions of mineralization at depth."

FLTEM and Borehole Survey Specifications and Disclosure

Ground FLTEM and borehole TEM surveys will again be completed by Dias Geophysical consistent with the surveys reported on January 13, 2026, and March 2, 2026. Modelled plates are discrete and consistent with conductive magmatic sulfides; however, conductivity anomalies are indicative only, can have multiple sources and do not guarantee economic mineralization. They are particularly useful for targeting drill holes.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier-one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Page, FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Visionary Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the commencement and timing of exploration activities by the Company, the expected results of such activities, the use of proceeds from any funding, the Company's business prospects and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; the availability of equipment and personnel; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313765