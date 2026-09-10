Siltrax Launches Commercialization Initiative in the Americas for Silicon-Based Hydrogen Technology

Roberto Iriti will lead commercialization efforts across the Americas for the company's next-generation PEM fuel cells and electrolyzers

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siltrax , a hydrogen technology company specializing in PEM fuel cells and electrolyzers powered by its proprietary silicon bipolar plate technology, today launched its commercialization initiative in the Americas and appointed Roberto Iriti as Commercial Director, Americas.

Iriti brings extensive commercial and business development experience across the hydrogen sector, including sales leadership roles at Plug Power and Giner ELX. As Commercial Director, Americas, he will lead Siltrax's commercial strategy, business development and partnerships across the United States, Canada and Latin America.

As part of its commercialization strategy, Siltrax is developing a network of demonstration units across the Americas to showcase its silicon-based technology and generate locally validated operational data to support future deployments.

"Silicon bipolar plate technology represents a major step forward for the hydrogen industry," Iriti said. "It provides a path to lighter, more efficient and more scalable fuel cells and electrolyzers without compromising performance. I believe silicon will play a defining role in the next generation of hydrogen products. The next step is building a strong regional ecosystem to bring that technology to customers throughout the Americas."

Siltrax's fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies are designed to support a range of applications where power density, weight, durability and operating efficiency are critical, including:

Aviation and unmanned aerial systems, delivering greater range and payload through lightweight fuel cell stacks.

Heavy transportation and maritime.

Distributed and resilient power for mission-critical infrastructure, data centers and high-capacity EV charging.

On-site hydrogen generation for industrial, mobility and energy applications using high-efficiency PEM electrolyzers.

Market demand continues to accelerate across both fuel cells and electrolyzers. The global stationary fuel cell market is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR through 2034, driven by resilient power, microgrids, commercial facilities and data centers, according to Forbes Business Insights . At the same time, Global Market Insights (GMI) reports that the North American small-capacity electrolyzer market is expected to expand at a 27.8% CAGR through 2032 as demand grows for distributed hydrogen production and on-site energy systems.

Siltrax enters the Americas with G-series PEM fuel cell stacks and SE-series PEM electrolyzers built on proprietary silicon bipolar plate technology. The G-5 (1-10 kW), G-20 (20-40 kW) and TÜV-certified G-100 (100-150 kW) address low-, medium- and high-power applications, while the SE-S and SE-M produce hydrogen at respective net rates of 0.5 and 10 Nm³/h. The company has also recently developed the C2 stack platform, a compact, closed-cathode, air-cooled PEM fuel cell stack available in 2-10 kW configurations for applications where weight, packaging efficiency and balance-of-plant simplicity are critical.

Siltrax is exploring partnerships with qualified original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators and development partners to evaluate and integrate the technology.

"Siltrax has reached an exciting point in its journey," said Ben Gust, member of the Board of Directors at Siltrax. "The company has combined world-class silicon expertise with a proven ability to translate innovative engineering into commercial, market-ready products, and I believe the Americas provide an outstanding opportunity to build on that momentum."

A Technology Platform Built for Demanding Applications

Siltrax's platform combines proprietary silicon bipolar plates with high-performance membrane electrode assemblies. Drawing on more than 40 years of silicon manufacturing expertise and advanced solar production techniques, the company has developed PEM technology designed for performance, durability and reliability. Unlike conventional bipolar plate materials, silicon enables the fabrication of precision micro-channels directly into the bipolar plate, improving reactant distribution across the active area to enhance efficiency and performance. The architecture also supports compact, lightweight fuel cell designs and eliminates protective coatings on electrolyzer bipolar plates, reducing manufacturing complexity and cost while strengthening Siltrax's ability to develop high-performance fuel cell and electrolyzer products.

Siltrax's G-100 PEM fuel cell stack has achieved TÜV certification for compliance with IEC 62282-2-100. The certification builds on independently verified, record-setting power density results, with TÜV Rheinland confirming up to 9.77 kW/L volumetric power density and 9.7 kW/kg gravimetric power density, establishing a new benchmark for hydrogen fuel cell stacks. Together, these independently validated achievements provide customers, OEMs and system integrators with greater confidence to evaluate, integrate and deploy Siltrax's technology across commercial applications.

Product specifications, target applications and partnership information are available at www.siltrax.net .

Organizations interested in demonstration, validation or commercialization partnerships in the Americas may contact Roberto Iriti at ririti@siltrax.net .

About Siltrax

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a presence across the Americas, Siltrax is advancing hydrogen technology through silicon-based PEM fuel cells and electrolyzers. Building on 40 years of silicon expertise, Siltrax uses proprietary silicon bipolar plate technology to improve the performance, durability and economics of hydrogen solutions for transportation, distributed power, material handling and other demanding applications. For more information, visit siltrax.net .

Media Contact

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates for Siltrax

leah@wilkinson.associates

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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