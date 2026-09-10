Hisense Celebrates Multiple Innovation Awards and Technology Milestones at IFA 2026

Hisense concludes IFA 2026 with recognition across home entertainment and appliance categories, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and technological excellence

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, concluded a successful showcase at IFA 2026 in Berlin, earning multiple accolades at the IFA Innovation Awards 2026 across its home entertainment and home appliance portfolio. The Hisense Soundbar UX1 and Multi-Function II Series were recognized as Winners, while the U8 Air Master Air Conditioner, X-zone Master, 116UXS MiniLED TV, UR8 TV, Laser Projector XR10, W60 3D Kitchen-fit Series and 60cm Integrated Wine Cabinet were among the products recognized as Honorees.

The recognition capped Hisense's presence at IFA 2026 under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," where the company showcased advances spanning display technology, large-screen entertainment, audio and home appliances. Across its showcase, Hisense demonstrated how innovation in picture quality, viewing comfort, immersive sound and intelligent home technology is shaping the next generation of consumer experiences.

"IFA 2026 has been an important opportunity for Hisense to demonstrate the depth of innovation and technological excellence that continues to drive our growth across the consumer electronics and home appliance sectors," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "The recognition received across multiple categories is a strong testament to the expertise and ambition behind our products. As we reflect on a successful showcase in Berlin, we remain committed to raising the bar for the industry and bringing technologies to consumers across the Middle East and Africa that deliver more immersive, intuitive and meaningful experiences."

Advancing the Next Generation of RGB MiniLED

Among the highlights of Hisense's IFA showcase was the European debut of the 116UXS, demonstrating the next evolution of RGB MiniLED through Chromagic 2.0 Technology. Its four-color backlight introduces a dedicated cyan light source alongside red, green and blue, reaching 110% of BT.2020.

The 116UXS also received both Pantone Validated RGB MiniLED and Pantone Color certifications. Combined with peak brightness of 10,000 nits, the Hi-View AI Engine RGB and an Obsidian Panel, the display delivers enhanced color accuracy, contrast and depth designed to create a more true-to-life viewing experience.

Combining Premium Picture Quality with Eye Comfort

Hisense also used IFA 2026 to demonstrate how advances in picture quality can be accompanied by greater viewing comfort. The 116UXS features a hardware-level low-blue-light solution designed for extended viewing without compromising picture quality, earning TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification.

This approach extends across Hisense's 2026 RGB MiniLED portfolio, with the UR9S and UR8S also receiving TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, making eye-friendly display technology a feature across the range rather than one reserved solely for the flagship model.

Hisense and TÜV Rheinland marked the certification achievements during IFA through a joint event attended by Henk Pieters, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing & Communication, Business Stream Products, TÜV Rheinland Group, and Sonny Ming, General Manager of TV Product Marketing at Hisense Global Commercial Center.

Expanding the Large-Screen Entertainment Experience

Hisense's commitment to immersive viewing also extended beyond conventional displays. Its Laser Projector XR10, Laser Cinema PX4 Pro and Laser TV L9Q Pro received TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, while the C3 series and other models further expanded the company's portfolio of large-screen entertainment solutions.

Bringing Immersive Sound Together with Premium Visuals

Hisense rounded out its home entertainment showcase with innovations across soundbars, speakers and personal audio. The IFA Innovation Award-winning UX1 soundbar combines 11.2.6-channel sound, Dolby Atmos, DTS and Hi-Concerto integration with selected Hisense TVs, creating a more seamless audiovisual experience.

Hisense also showcased the HiClips open-ear true wireless earbuds, weighing 5.5g per earbud and featuring a flexible design intended for comfortable all-day wear. Together with the company's display and projection portfolio, the audio range demonstrates Hisense's broader approach to creating a more vivid, comfortable and immersive home entertainment ecosystem.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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