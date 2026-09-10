Edmonton can chill. Edmontonians don't have to.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is heading into the 2026/27 winter season with expanded sun capacity, reflecting strong, sustained demand for winter leisure travel and growing airline investment in the Edmonton market.

Overall sun capacity from Edmonton is growing 46 per cent this winter, with Porter, Air Canada, Flair, and WestJet adding routes or capacity to the market.

Porter is significantly expanding its sun network from YEG this winter, launching four new routes to Puerto Vallarta, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Cabos. The expansion demonstrates Porter's confidence in the Edmonton market and gives travellers even more choice for warm-weather getaways. Phoenix and Las Vegas are new additions to Porter's YEG network, while service to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos marks Porter's first international offerings from Alberta.

Air Canada is adding non-stop service to Montego Bay, Jamaica, expanding the airline's Caribbean network from Edmonton this winter.

Flair is bringing back non-stop service to Cancun, giving Edmonton travellers one more option to one of Mexico's most popular sun destinations.

WestJet is launching its "biggest-ever winter sun schedule," with capacity from Edmonton increasing 34 per cent and weekly flights to Los Cabos and Montego Bay doubling compared with last winter.

"Edmonton is seeing growing capacity from multiple airlines this winter, a strong signal of confidence in this region. The added routes and increased capacity reflect the sustained demand for leisure travel from the Edmonton region, offering more options for travellers. We're proud to see that confidence translate into real growth for air service at YEG."

- Adrian Warchola, Director, Air Service Development, YEG

Destination Airline Frequency Starts Cancun, Mexico WestJet Multiple flights daily

Flair Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday December 16 Air Canada Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday October 25 Huatulco, Mexico WestJet Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday October 29 Las Vegas WestJet Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday

Porter Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and

Sunday November 16 Los Cabos, Mexico Porter Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday November 16 WestJet Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 17 Mazatlán, Mexico WestJet Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday October 26 Montego Bay, Jamaica Air Canada Monday December 7 WestJet Sunday December 6 Phoenix WestJet Daily

Porter Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday November 6 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico WestJet Daily

Porter Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday November 3 Flair Thursday and Saturday October 31



Learn more by visiting flyyeg.com/sun.

This winter is also a chance for travellers to win that trip they've been dreaming about, because a picture never does it justice. Travellers who join YEGplus and enter the Takeoff contest before September 14, 2026, at 8 a.m. have a chance to win a travel voucher, covering that dream trip without the price tag standing in the way.

Cancun

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/313672_88ddd97b341c3970_001full.jpg

Las Vegas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/313672_88ddd97b341c3970_002full.jpg

Montego Bay

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/313672_88ddd97b341c3970_003full.jpg

Phoenix

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/313672_88ddd97b341c3970_004full.jpg

Puerto Vallarta

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11723/313672_88ddd97b341c3970_005full.jpg

About Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is driving economic prosperity for the Edmonton Metropolitan Region and beyond. It is Canada's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the largest major Canadian airport by land area, generating an economic output of over $5.4 billion and supporting over 22,500 jobs. As an Airport for Everyone, YEG provides a welcoming space that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion. For more information, please visit: flyyeg.com, follow @flyyeg on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313672