New York Stock Exchange: Possible Finance Survey Spotlights Level of Trust in AI: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 10th
- A new Possible Finance survey reveals participants are willing to utilize AI.
- Roughly 15% of those surveyed said they'd trust financial advice from AI.
- CEO Tony Huang will join NYSE Live to discuss how the tech industry should be selling AI to the public.
- Rillet achieved a $1 billion valuation following a $100 million Series C round.
- This marked Rillet's third funding round in a one-year span, while bring the total funding to more than $200 million.
- CEO Nicholas Kopp will join NYSE Live to discuss how the capital will allow his company to progress.
- Investors are digesting the August PPI reports as inflation remains in focus.
- Economists expect to see that wholesale prices rose by 5.3% over the past year.
- The August Consumer Price Index is due to come out Friday morning.
Opening Bell
Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) celebrates its 30th anniversary
Closing Bell
MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) marks the 25th anniversary of September 11th, 2001
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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