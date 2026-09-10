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PR Newswire
10.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Possible Finance Survey Spotlights Level of Trust in AI: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 10th

  • A new Possible Finance survey reveals participants are willing to utilize AI.
    • Roughly 15% of those surveyed said they'd trust financial advice from AI.
    • CEO Tony Huang will join NYSE Live to discuss how the tech industry should be selling AI to the public.
  • Rillet achieved a $1 billion valuation following a $100 million Series C round.
    • This marked Rillet's third funding round in a one-year span, while bring the total funding to more than $200 million.
    • CEO Nicholas Kopp will join NYSE Live to discuss how the capital will allow his company to progress.
  • Investors are digesting the August PPI reports as inflation remains in focus.
    • Economists expect to see that wholesale prices rose by 5.3% over the past year.
    • The August Consumer Price Index is due to come out Friday morning.

Opening Bell
Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) celebrates its 30th anniversary

Closing Bell
MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) marks the 25th anniversary of September 11th, 2001

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/possible-finance-survey-spotlights-level-of-trust-in-ai-nyse-content-update-302875322.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.