NextTrip to Present at the 2026 ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit; Launches New Corporate Website

New NextTripInc.com presents the Company's integrated media, travel technology and booking ecosystem in one corporate destination

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), a technology-forward travel and media company operating at the intersection of media and travel, today announced that Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development, will present the NextTrip investment story at the Third Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

NextTrip will participate as a featured company and is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, family offices and other capital markets professionals. Marshall's presentation is expected to provide an overview of NextTrip's integrated content-to-commerce strategy, the Company's expanding media and travel ecosystem, and management's current focus on execution, monetization and scale.

The full-day ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit brings together public issuers, investors, family offices, registered investment advisors and capital markets professionals for company presentations, sector discussions, curated one-on-one meetings and networking. Investors interested in attending may request an invitation through the official summit website.

Event details and invitation requests: ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026

"The Summit gives us an opportunity to discuss NextTrip directly with investors who are actively evaluating growth companies and emerging business models," said Richard Marshall, Director of Corporate Development of NextTrip. "Our message is increasingly centered on how the pieces we have assembled work together: premium travel content that creates discovery and demand, technology that converts that engagement into bookable itineraries, and consumer and advisor platforms that support the transaction. We look forward to presenting that strategy and our priorities for the next stage of execution."

NextTrip Launches New Corporate Website

NextTrip also announced the launch of its new corporate website at www.NextTripInc.com. The website provides shareholders, potential partners and other stakeholders with a clearer view of NextTrip as one connected travel ecosystem spanning consumer media and booking, luxury travel, advisor technology, group travel and industry partnerships.

Built around the positioning "From inspiration to transaction," the website explains how NextTrip connects premium travel media, editorial storytelling, booking technology and advisor platforms across the traveler journey. It also provides direct access to the Company's principal brands and platforms, including JOURNY TV, JOURNYGO, Travel Magazine, NextTrip Vacations, Five Star Alliance, NextTrip Privilege and NextTrip Pro, together with information for brands, advertisers, destinations, tourism organizations and travel suppliers seeking to work with NextTrip.

The new corporate site complements NextTrip's existing investor relations website and is designed to make the Company's business model easier to understand by organizing its operations into two complementary divisions: business-to-consumer platforms that inspire, engage and convert travelers, and business-to-business technology and services that help power the travel trade.

Bill Kerby, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NextTrip, commented, "As NextTrip has expanded, it has become increasingly important to present the full Company through a single corporate lens. The new website shows how our media reach, editorial content, booking infrastructure and advisor-facing technology are designed to operate together. It gives investors, industry partners and consumers a more intuitive way to understand our strategy and the role each brand plays in moving travelers from discovery and inspiration through planning and booking."

About the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit

The Third Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit is an invitation-led capital markets conference scheduled for September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. The event brings together growth-stage issuers, institutional investors, family offices, registered investment advisors and other capital markets participants for company presentations, panels, structured one-on-one meetings and networking. Additional information is available at www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com/growth-summit-2026.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media, travel, and the creator economy. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY TV and TravelMagazine.com, its recently acquired controlling interest in YADA Commerce Inc., a licensed TikTok Partner Agency specializing in creator recruitment, audience development, affiliate commerce, livestream commerce, and creator monetization, and NextTrip's proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated content-to-commerce ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment.

The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and NextTrip Groups (formally TA Pipeline), a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, live events, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay.

By combining premium video storytelling, creator-led social commerce, and integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables consumers to move seamlessly from inspiration to booking, while providing creators, destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable audience engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttripinc.com and investors.nexttrip.com. Follow us on Linkedin and on X.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Email: Richard.Marshall@NextTrip.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Jérôme Cliche

Oncore Network LLC

Phone: +1-302-488-9830

Email: IR@oncorenetwork.com

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexttrip-to-present-at-the-2026-arcstone-kingswood-growth-summit-1218608