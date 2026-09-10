WingRep's AI Performance Team Now Available on Salesforce AgentExchange

New AgentExchange Solution Turns Salesforce Data Into Real-Time Guidance Before, During and After Every Customer Conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / WingRep, the AI performance team that works alongside sales reps before, during and after every customer conversation, today announced it is now available on Salesforce's AgentExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. The listing marks WingRep's official entry into the Salesforce partner ecosystem and makes WingRep accessible to thousands of Salesforce customers looking to turn customer data into better sales execution. Getting started is straightforward - teams sign up for WingRep and connect their Salesforce account through a simple integration setup.

According to Salesforce's State of Sales research, the average sales rep spends less than 30% of their week actually selling - with the rest consumed by research, meeting preparation, data entry, and admin. WingRep was built to give sales reps that time back. As the AI performance team, WingRep delivers prep directly to reps' inboxes before a call starts, provides live nudges during conversations to keep reps on track, recommends how to advance deals, and sends next steps and follow-up content the moment a call ends - all within the flow of your existing tools with no additional login required. Through an AI-powered chat interface, reps can also generate content and get assistance on demand, so the work that used to eat up hours gets handled in seconds.

"At WingRep, we believe salespeople deserve the same level of support that elite athletes receive - athletes work with coaches, trainers, nutritionists - all helping them perform at their best," said Amit Bakshi, CEO of WingRep. "WingRep gives every rep a performance team behind them, and being available on AgentExchange means Salesforce customers can now leverage WingRep to save reps' time, help them perform better, and win more."

"With the new AgentExchange, partners like WingRep get better access to Salesforce's entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before," said Tyler Carlson, SVP, Head of Product, AgentExchange & Ecosystem at Salesforce. "WingRep's AgentExchange solution is helping customers transform into agent enterprises by giving revenue teams a powerful new way to turn their CRM data into execution that sticks."

WingRep is available now on Salesforce AgentExchange. Revenue teams can learn more and get started at WingRep on AgentExchange. Visit our Demo Pod at Dreamforce on Tuesday, September 15, at 3:30 p.m. at Moscone West, Level 1, in the AgentExchange section.

About WingRep

WingRep is the AI performance team behind every sales rep. Built for B2B revenue teams, WingRep works alongside sellers helping them prepare, providing live coaching in the moment, handling follow-up work, and moving deals forward. WingRep is built around a simple belief: Sales technology should make people better at their jobs, not give them another dashboard to manage.

No extra logins. No extra steps. Dashboards don't close deals. People do. Learn more at wingrep.ai.

Media Contact

Amit Bakshi

CEO, WingRep

amit@wingrep.ai

wingrep.ai

SOURCE: WingRep

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wingreps-ai-performance-team-now-available-on-salesforce-agentexc-1218233