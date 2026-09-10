Crump Life Insurance Services: Crump Hosts Inaugural International Client Planning Symposium to Help Financial Professionals Navigate Growing Global Opportunities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Crump recently hosted its inaugural International Client Planning Symposium, bringing together financial professionals, underwriting and advanced planning specialists, and insurance carrier leaders to explore opportunities and strategies for serving international and foreign national clients. The event featured a full day of educational sessions covering a variety of topics including foreign national underwriting, cross-border planning considerations, regulatory developments, and specialized planning solutions for internationally connected clients.

Jason Vanaarle, Crump's Senior Vice President, Sales, explained the vision that led to the Symposium. "Clients in the international market continue to have a growing need for the type of planning that we offer. Today, we brought together the best minds in distribution, underwriting, and advanced markets - together with a select group of our top financial professionals - in one place to discuss not only serving these clients but also specializing in this space. I couldn't be more excited about the future Crump will have in serving financial professionals and their international clients."

The response to the symposium exceeded expectations, prompting Crump to expand the event to accommodate growing demand from financial professionals seeking specialized support in this increasingly important market.

"The overwhelming response to this inaugural event reinforces what we're hearing from financial professionals across the country: international planning is a significant growth opportunity, but it requires specialized expertise, resources, and carrier access," said Carly Brooks, Senior Vice President, Advanced Sales. "Crump is uniquely positioned to help financial professionals navigate this market with confidence through our advanced sales team, experienced underwriters, and strong carrier relationships."

Throughout the symposium, Crump and its carrier partners shared insights designed to help financial professionals better serve clients with international planning needs. The success of the event underscores Crump's commitment to this growing market and highlights the value of the company's specialized Advanced Sales team, experienced underwriting organization, and extensive carrier relationships. Together, these resources help financial professionals address complex planning needs, navigate cross-border considerations, and identify new opportunities to serve international and foreign national clients with confidence.

Crump's Advanced Sales team is available to help financial professionals identify opportunities, evaluate case design strategies, and navigate the unique considerations associated with cross-border planning. Financial professionals can contact Crump's Advanced Sales team at advancedsales@crump.com.

About Crump

Crump Life Insurance Services is a leading third-party distributor and service provider of insurance and retirement products. Crump supports the distribution of traditional and variable life, annuity, long-term care, linked benefits, disability, and health products with the industry's premier sales and back-office support and technology services, marketing under the following brands: Truist Life Insurance Services, Tellus, and Hanleigh.

CONTACT:

Jane DeMuth

Vice President, Marketing

Jane.demuth@crump.com

717.228.7583

www.crump.com

SOURCE: Crump Life Insurance Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/crump-hosts-inaugural-international-client-planning-symposium-to-1218355