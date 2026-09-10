Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Named a G2 Leader in Background Screening

Verified customers reviews recognize Accurate for ease of use, quality support and ability to meet complex screening requirements

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Accurate , a leading provider of global background checks and monitoring solutions, has been named a Leader in G2's Fall 2026 Grid Report for Enterprise Background Check Software, earning strong customer satisfaction ratings across key measures, including ease of doing business, ease of use, ease of administration, quality of support and ability to meet customer requirements.

The latest recognition builds on Accurate's previous G2 honors and reflects continued positive feedback from customers using Accurate to simplify complex screening processes and make more informed hiring decisions.

G2 determines its Grid rankings using verified customer reviews and market presence.

In the Fall 2026 report, Accurate received high satisfaction scores across the customer experience, including:

98% for ease of doing business

95% for ease of use

95% for ease of administration

94% for meeting customer requirements

94% for ease of setup

93% for quality of support

91% likelihood to recommend Accurate

68 Net Promoter Score (NPS)

"Companies shouldn't have to choose between sophisticated technology and a true partnership. They need both," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate. "This G2 recognition is especially meaningful because they come directly from our customers and the approach we bring to every partnership."

Accurate combines enterprise-grade technology, intelligent automation and nearly three decades of screening expertise to help organizations hire faster, operate more efficiently and make more informed hiring decisions. Supporting more than 16,000 customers and conducting more than 60 million searches annually across more than 240 countries and territories, Accurate has the scale to serve the world's largest employers and the expertise to simplify complex screening challenges.

The Fall 2026 G2 recognition reflects Accurate's commitment to combining sophisticated technology with the expertise, service and responsiveness customers need to navigate complexity and create a smoother experience for every candidate.

To learn more, visit accurate.com .

About Accurate

Accurate provides background screening solutions and support for companies of all sizes, including some of the world's largest employers. With over 25 years of experience and operations in more than 240 countries and territories, Accurate helps organizations hire quickly and confidently. Built for global scale, Accurate's platform manages complex screening needs while remaining easy to use for both employers and candidates. The company also brings deep expertise across key industries, with dedicated teams in sectors such as healthcare, retail, transportation, and insurance. As a committed partner, Accurate operates with the drive, knowledge, and speed to keep its customers ahead of the curve and help them make seamless first impressions. For more information, visit www.accurate.com .

Media Contact

Melissa Penn

melissa@mpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accurate-named-a-g2-leader-in-background-screening-1218409