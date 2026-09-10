Candescent's Terafina Helps Fidelity Bank Turn Leads Into Funded Accounts in a Single Session

New omni-channel experience takes consumer and business customers from account selection through funding, online or in branch

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced that Fidelity Bank, a $1.2 billion-asset community bank serving approximately 33,000 customers across 18 branches in Southeast and Southwest Louisiana, has launched a new digital account opening experience powered by Terafina, part of Candescent's Intelligent Banking platform. The new experience supports consumer and business account opening for customers online, as well as for Fidelity Bank's banking teams in branch.

For community banks, the challenge with online account opening has rarely been demand, it's follow-through. Too often, an online form functions as little more than a lead, requiring branch staff to manually track down prospective customers rather than guiding them straight to a funded account. Fidelity Bank set out to change that, replacing a manual, form-driven process with one that takes customers from account selection through funding in a single, connected experience.

"We wanted a robust online account opening process that was simple, easy, and fast, and that could take a customer all the way through account selection to funding, not just capture a lead," said Chris Ferris, President and CEO of Fidelity Bank. "Terafina offers a seamless, omni-channel account opening experience that reduces manual work for our bankers and will allow us to scale our digital growth while maintaining the personalized, relationship-focused experience our customers expect. We appreciated Candescent's disciplined implementation approach, which allowed our teams to work together to configure a solution that meets the needs of both our bankers and our customers."

A single path from account selection to funding

The new experience is live across Fidelity Bank's digital and in-branch channels and includes:

Consumer and business account opening: Customers can open consumer and multiple deposit products, including business accounts, entirely online or in branch.

Account opening through funding: Rather than submitting a lead form, customers can move all the way from account selection to a funded account in one session.

Built to grow: Terafina's extensible, API-first architecture, including 110+ pre-built connectors, gives Fidelity Bank room to add products, channels and integrations as its digital strategy evolves, without re-platforming.

A convenient, resilient process: Customers can open an account, including a business account, at any hour, from wherever they are, without having to start over if the process is interrupted.

Supporting a broader digital strategy

The launch supports Fidelity Bank's strategic initiative to grow its digital footprint while becoming more efficient in the branch environment. Candescent worked closely with Fidelity Bank's teams throughout implementation, focusing on the common challenges and barriers that slow down online account opening and configuring a solution to remove them.

"Fidelity Bank's customers don't need another lead form, they need a way to actually open and fund an account, wherever they start," said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer at Candescent. "Terafina gives banks and credit unions a seamless, omni-channel path from account selection to funding, whether a customer or member begins online or walks into a branch, so bankers spend less time chasing leads and more time serving their communities."

Fidelity Bank's consumer and business account opening experience is live for both internal, in-branch use by the bank's banking teams and external online use by customers.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in New Orleans, Fidelity Bank has served individuals, businesses and communities across Louisiana for more than 115 years. Fidelity Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking services. Fidelity Bank is the banking subsidiary of FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA), a publicly traded bank holding company. With locations across Southeast Louisiana, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, Fidelity Bank remains focused on building lasting relationships. For more information, visit bankwithfidelity.com . Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing more than 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

Media Contact:

Ryleigh Bannister, Notably

ryleigh@notablypr.com

205-913-1369

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescents-terafina-helps-fidelity-bank-turn-leads-into-funded-a-1218991