Clear Capital launches AURA Risk Navigator, Expanding Its AI-powered Appraisal Review Capabilities

New interactive workflow builds on Clear Capital's 20+ years of appraisal quality control experience and AURA's automated risk analysis, enhanced by Restb.ai computer vision

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company, today announced the launch of AURA Risk Navigator , a new interactive workflow that turns AURA's automated appraisal risk results into prioritized review actions. Built on more than 20 years of appraisal quality control experience, AURA brings together real-world appraisal and revision request data and AI-powered analysis to help lenders identify which appraisals require review and where risk may exist. AURA Risk Navigator carries those findings through the review process, giving reviewers a clear path to investigate findings, document decisions and complete the review.

The launch builds on Clear Capital's acquisition of Restb.ai earlier this year, which added AI-powered image recognition and data enrichment capabilities to Clear Capital's technology suite. Now integrated into AURA, Restb.ai analyzes appraisal photos and data to help validate the condition and quality of the subject property and comparables, and identify discrepancies that could introduce valuation accuracy risk. Combined with Clear Capital's appraisal data, quality control experience and automated risk decisioning, Restb.ai's computer vision technology adds another layer of analysis around the visual information that shapes valuation decisions, helping reduce blind spots across the appraisal and give reviewers a more complete view of potential risk.

"Automation helps reviewers spend less time looking for risk and more time making the decisions that require their expertise," said Leah Campbell, Director of Product at Clear Capital. "AURA Risk Navigator builds on the decision and results AURA already provides by giving reviewers a clear path through the rest of the process. Reviewers know where to start, can act directly on the findings that matter, and have a clear record of how they reached their final decision."

Manual appraisal review can take more than 30 minutes and cost lenders an estimated $50 in labor per file, with review teams often having to spend the same amount of effort on every appraisal despite varying levels of risk. AURA helps change that approach by automatically analyzing appraisal risk and providing a pass or review decision, allowing lenders to streamline lower-risk appraisals and direct reviewer attention to the files that need a closer look. For appraisals that require review, AURA Risk Navigator carries those results into an interactive workflow that prioritizes findings, allows reviewers to investigate and document their decisions and can reduce review time by 50% or more.

Once the review is complete, AURA Risk Navigator generates a proof-of-review report capturing the automated findings, reviewer actions, comments, and final review outcome. This creates a clearer record of what was reviewed, what action was taken, and how the decision was supported, helping lenders maintain consistency across review teams and provide a more complete record for downstream stakeholders and investors.

The launch comes as lenders prepare for UAD 3.6, a more dynamic, data-driven appraisal format that introduces significantly more information for review teams to assess. AURA and AURA Risk Navigator support both UAD 2.6 and UAD 3.6 appraisals, helping lenders automate more of the review process, identify risk across the expanded data set and maintain a consistent workflow as they transition between formats.

"UAD 3.6 is a turning point for appraisal review, bringing significantly more structured data into the process and opening the door to greater automation," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "Lenders that use this transition to modernize their review processes, not just to ensure compliance, will be better positioned to operate efficiently and make more consistent, data-backed risk decisions."

AURA Risk Navigator is designed to fit into lenders' existing appraisal review workflows and can be accessed directly through Clear Capital, integrated with leading loan origination and order management systems or connected through API.

To learn more about AURA Risk Navigator, visit www.clearcapital.com/aurarisknavigator .

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

For more information, please visit www.clearcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

clearcapital@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capital-launches-aurar-risk-navigator-expanding-its-ai-pow-1219006