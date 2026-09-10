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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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AGS Health Recognized With Brandon Hall Group Silver HCM Learning and Development Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / AGS Health, a leading technology-first revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider serving U.S. healthcare providers through a comprehensive platform combining AI-driven solutions, data analytics, and specialized global delivery capabilities, has been recognized with a Brandon Hall Group Silver HCM Learning and Development Excellence Award. The company was recognized in the Best Certification Program category for its talent development program.

For more than 30 years, the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards have recognized organizations that successfully develop and deploy programs, strategies, technologies, and solutions that deliver measurable business results and advance excellence in Human Capital Management.

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs; they strengthen organizations, empower people, and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group and HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader

At AGS Health, learning and development is built around the concept that expertise compounds when talent is nurtured and growth is encouraged. Structured learning programs, professional certifications, and targeted coaching continuously build the specialized expertise that powers revenue cycle performance, while leadership development programs prepare the next generation of operational leaders from within.

"By combining continuous domain learning, leadership development, and intentional career growth, AGS Health aims to deepen expertise and elevate performance at every stage of an employee's career," said Shalini Prasad, Chief People Officer, AGS Health. "For our clients, that translates directly into partnerships, leadership, and teams that keep improving over time, which is ultimately what drives outcomes."

About AGS Health

AGS Health serves large health systems, physician groups, and hospitals across the U.S. The company's approach combines technology-enabled revenue cycle services, intelligent automation, and customer support across front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end revenue cycle workflows, including patient financial engagement. AGS Health employs a team of approximately 16,000 employees supporting customers across diverse care settings and specialties. For more information, visit www.agshealth.com.

Media Contact:
Liz Goar
liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ags-health-recognized-with-brandon-hall-group-silver-hcm-learning-and-1219027

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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