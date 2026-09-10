The Romanian government has signed off on two subsidy programs for solar and storage installations on public buildings worth a total €650 million ($755.4 million). The first program, worth €500 million, covers new solar installations designed for self-consumption featuring mandatory battery storage that must be sized to provide 2 to 4 hours of operation. Projects may also include heat pumps. The second program, worth €150 million, targets public institutions that already posses renewable energy generation facilities. It will support these institutions to install behind-the-meter battery systems ...

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