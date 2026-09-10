Adform clients can now access ChatGPT Ads, as strong client adoption signals growing momentum across the region.

Adform, the integrated advertising platform built for the agentic age, has been selected as one of the technology platform partners supporting the European rollout of ChatGPT Ads in Europe, offering a new advertising environment for European brands and agencies. Early client adoption is strong and already building momentum across the region.

The expansion gives European advertisers the opportunity to start building early learnings from an advertising environment already live in over 40 markets, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Every week, over one billion people use ChatGPT to research, compare, plan and make decisions. As more of that behaviour shifts into AI-powered conversations, ChatGPT Ads create a new opportunity for brands to be present while consumers are exploring options and decisions are taking shape.

Connecting ChatGPT Ads to the wider customer journey

For Adform clients, the opportunity goes beyond accessing a new advertising environment. By running ChatGPT Ads through Adform, advertisers can connect this emerging channel with their broader omnichannel activity and evaluate performance within one integrated view. This helps brands understand how engagement across the agentic web contributes to outcomes across the open web and the wider customer journey.

European advertisers are already putting ChatGPT Ads to the test

European advertisers are moving quickly to test ChatGPT Ads, exploring how consumers engage with brands in AI-powered conversations, how the format performs, and where it can add value alongside existing media activity.

Petter Mååg, Digital Media Online Sales Manager, Volkswagen, commenting on the rollout, said: "At Volkswagen, understanding how consumer behaviour evolves is essential to staying relevant and customer-centric. As people increasingly turn to AI-powered experiences for information and decision-making, testing ChatGPT Ads allows us to explore how our brand can engage meaningfully in this emerging environment and how it can create value alongside our existing media investments."

Marian Hanke, Senior Online Marketing Manager, Vodafone, added: "For us, testing a new channel is not just about being early. We need to understand how it performs as part of the wider customer journey. Running ChatGPT Ads through Adform gives us the opportunity to test the format while connecting the results to our broader campaign measurement and building the learnings we need to decide how we scale from here."

Stefan Sommer, Chief Growth Officer at Adform, comments: "The arrival of ChatGPT Ads in Europe opens an important new advertising environment for brands and agencies, and we're pleased to have been selected as a technology partner supporting the rollout. What makes this particularly interesting for our clients is not only the ability to activate in a new environment, but to understand the role it plays within their wider media strategy. Through Adform, advertisers can connect ChatGPT-driven conversions with their other Adform campaigns and build a clearer view of the customer journey."

About Adform

Adform, the integrated platform for omnichannel buying, has a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology. It enables major brands, agencies, and publishers to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910082946/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Bluestripe Group, Joe Campbell

adform@bluestripegroup.co.uk +44 (0)7384717481