Flexsys Announces Global Price Increase for Insoluble Sulfur

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective for all shipments on or after Sep 15, 2026, or as contracts allow, Flexsys is announcing a price increase for all grades and package types of Insoluble Sulfur, of up to 20% in all World Regions. This price increase reflects continued escalation in costs due to ongoing geopolitical events in the Middle East.

About Flexsys

Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

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