Cécred Introduces Temple Oud Hair Perfume, Bringing Its Beloved Signature Scent Into a New Format

The brand's first hair fragrance answers community demand for a dedicated way to wear their signature fragrance, Temple Oud.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cécred introduces Temple Oud Hair Perfume, transforming its beloved signature fragrance into a hair perfume designed to envelop hair in a long-lasting, rich, woody floral scent. Available exclusively on cecred.com beginning September 10th - followed by the Ulta Beauty App on September 17th and ULTA Beauty stores nationwide on September 19th - the perfume marks the brand's first fragrance-focused product, expanding the Cécred ritual beyond cleansing, treatments, and styling.

Since the brand's debut, the Temple Oud scent has become a beloved part of the Cécred experience. Woven throughout the brand's Foundation and Styling Collections, the fragrance has earned a loyal following, with consumers consistently praising the scent and asking for a way to experience it beyond their existing Cécred routines.

"Fine fragrance has been in Cécred's DNA since day one. We wanted to elevate the wash day experience not only through product performance but through scent, and we also know how deeply it can connect us to memories and traditions," said Ms. Tina Knowles, Vice Chairwoman of Cécred. "Temple Oud is that connection between past, present, and future, and honors the generational knowledge that sits at the core of our brand. Temple Oud Hair Perfume gives people a new way to experience the fragrance beyond wash day and styling."

The fragrance opens with notes of bergamot and night-blooming jasmine, unfurling into deep oud, and finally settling into creamy Australian sandalwood and punchy Haitian vetiver for a rich, woody, floral scent that lasts throughout the day.

Hair naturally holds scent longer than skin because of its porous structure, helping fragrance diffuse gradually over time. Temple Oud Hair Perfume was created specifically with this in mind. Powered by antioxidants and infused with notes that create a sense of calm, the fragrance works with hair's natural chemistry to deliver a lasting scent throughout the day while refreshing between wash days.

"Hair fragrance is no longer an afterthought. It's evolved into a category in its own right, as customers have turned to it as another form of self-expression and a more elevated, sensorial experience from their haircare," said CEO Grace Ray. "Fine fragrance has been signature to Cécred since the brand launched in 2024. Our customers fell in love with Temple Oud in our Foundation and Styling collections, making a standalone hair perfume an authentic next step for the brand. It gives our community exactly what they asked for: a way to layer and build their favorite scent, elevated by a custom, patent-pending bottle design."

Designed to complement your Cécred routine, Temple Oud Hair Perfume can be layered with the brand's existing products to extend the signature scent of wash day or be worn on its own as a finishing touch. Housed in a heavy-walled glass bottle with a luxe base and fine-mist spray, the patent-pending package draws inspiration from fine fragrance while retaining Cécred's iconic bottle silhouette and a chrome cap. Temple Oud Hair Perfume retails for $54 and is available in 1.7 fl oz.

About Cécred

Cécred delivers transformational haircare for all, blending patent-pending technology with generational wisdom to empower your haircare journey. Rooted in global rituals, Cécred celebrates all hair types and textures, and honors the deep connection to hair we all share. With science-backed formulas designed to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and boost shine, Cécred is a leader in healthy hair.

For more information, visit

www.cecred.com.

Media Contact

cecred@derris.com

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