Citeline Launches Patient Intelligence to Inform Clinical Trial Feasibility and Protocol Planning

Connected datasets provide a 360° view of the patient

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citeline, a Norstella company and leading provider of clinical, drug and commercial intelligence for the life sciences industry, introduces Patient Intelligence, providing a complete view of the patient to help teams make patient-first decisions across clinical trial feasibility and protocol planning.

Patient Intelligence unites robust patient data with the trusted trial, site and pipeline intelligence of Cite line's Trialtrove, Sitetrove and Pharmaprojects. These datasets feed workflows across the Citeline platform, including trial design, site selection and patient recruitment planning.

Patient Intelligence is comprised of:

Patient Population: Global epidemiology data combines with country-level mapping to reveal whether there is a sizable patient population for a given disease and where it is located.

Global epidemiology data combines with country-level mapping to reveal whether there is a sizable patient population for a given disease and where it is located. Standard of Care: A live view of the treatment landscape for a given disease, starting with oncology using guideline-recommended regimens by biomarker, therapy line and region, helps clients deepen their understanding of the patient standard of care recommendations.

A live view of the treatment landscape for a given disease, starting with oncology using guideline-recommended regimens by biomarker, therapy line and region, helps clients deepen their understanding of the patient standard of care recommendations. Patient Journey: Drawing on the depth of de-identified real-world data (RWD) within NorstellaLinQ, this approach brings together open claims, electronic health records (EHR) and clinical notes and social determinants of health (SDOH) to create a more complete view of the patient. By connecting clinical signals across the patient journey, from diagnosis and treatment decisions to line-of-therapy progression and transitions in care, it captures the clinical nuance and context often missed by individual data sources alone, enabling more precise protocol-to-patient targeting.

Drawing on the depth of de-identified real-world data (RWD) within NorstellaLinQ, this approach brings together open claims, electronic health records (EHR) and clinical notes and social determinants of health (SDOH) to create a more complete view of the patient. By connecting clinical signals across the patient journey, from diagnosis and treatment decisions to line-of-therapy progression and transitions in care, it captures the clinical nuance and context often missed by individual data sources alone, enabling more precise protocol-to-patient targeting. Patient Access and Proximity: Built into Sitetrove and mapped to investigator and site records, this capability uses open claims and SDOH data from NorstellaLinQ to pinpoint sites and investigators with access to relevant and diverse patient populations across the US and 19 additional countries, and identifies US physicians near those investigators who have access to the right patients for referral.





Together, these datasets also help connect patients to providers and sites, for optimized patient recruitment. In addition, based on the selected indication, Patient Intelligence pulls in relevant advocacy groups and enables sponsors to network with them for possible recruitment.

"Every successful clinical trial starts with a patient," says Madeline Naylor, Citeline Chief Clinical Officer. "Patient Intelligence brings the patient layer into Citeline's AI-ready foundation of pipeline, trial and site data, all in one trusted source of truth.

"We're not just helping sponsors understand pipelines, trials, sites and investigators in isolation, we're helping them to connect those decisions back to the patient," she says. "Patient Intelligence helps teams bring patient reality into the decisions that shape a trial from the very beginning."

To learn more about Patient Intelligence, visit Citeline.com.

About Citeline

Citeline, backed by the strength of Norstella, the AI company for biopharma's highest-stakes decisions, powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical-, commercial- and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline's global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering them all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world's most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline and follow on LinkedIn and X.



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